Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 4.30.25  

Date: April 30, 2025

Location: Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We are less than a month away from Double Or Nothing and in this case it is time to start finalizing the card. Another big piece of that will be covered this week with the other semifinal of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament. Other than that, we are probably going to get some more on the way to Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley for the World Title. Let’s get to it.

Mark Briscoe/Kenny Omega/Kevin Knight/Mike Bailey vs. Kazuchika Okada/Young Bucks/Ricochet

Commentary says there has been nonstop talk about Omega and Okada being in a match together since this was announced. The multiple times that Schiavone brought it up on Collision counts I guess, as I’m only so interested in seeing another pairing between two people whose last singles match was almost seven years ago. Omega and Okada start things off but all four villains come in to beat Omega down instead. Nick pokes Omega in the eye and Matt snaps the arm over the top rope a few times.

Ricochet’s top rope stomp on the arm lets Matt do the arm snap again (while not looking). Naturally Omega reverses and makes Matt do it to Ricochet (the classics always work). It’s off to Bailey to kick away at Ricochet and a double basement dropkick….well it only half connects as Knight misses his version. Briscoe comes in and gets hit in the face, allowing Matt to come in. That’s fine with Matt, who kicks him in the face to even things up and it’s time for everyone to miss an elbow drop.

That gives us an eight way standoff (Schiavone LOVES this) and the good guys clear the ring as we take an early break. Back with Bailey slipping out of a powerbomb attempt but Ricochet knocks all of his partners off the apron. Ricochet can’t hit a brainbuster and neither can Okada so all of the villains come in. They all shout BRAINBUSTER and have them reversed into suplexes to the floor.

Stereo dives take them out again, leaving Bailey to missile dropkick Okada down back inside. Knight’s spinning splash hits Matt’s knees but it’s back to Omega to clean house. The Bucks get in a double shot to Omega’s bad stomach though and we take another break. Back again with Matt planting Omega with a DDT but Ricochet gets taken down. Briscoe comes in to clean house and a fisherman’s buster gets two on Okada.

The Jay Driller is countered into an Air Raid Crash onto the knee but Bailey kicks a middle finger away. Knight is back in for a double Pele Kick to the Bucks and now we get the Omega vs. Okada slugout. The One Winged Angel is broken up and Okada hits the dropkick. Everyone else comes back in and Matt/Ricochet go up top for a double top rope backsplash/double spike Tombstone for two each.

Briscoe is back in with the Jay Driller for two on Okada with Ricochet making the save. Ricochet gets dropkicked onto a pile on the floor and Omega hits a big running flip dive. Excalibur: “You don’t have to go to Reseda, California for this one!” Then Okada hits the Rainmaker to finish Briscoe at 26:25.

Rating: B+. Yeah this is where AEW tends to shine, as they know how to have a bunch of people go nuts in the ring and do all kinds of stuff. It’s a total AEW party match and that’s always going to be entertaining. Focusing it around Omega vs. Okada is a fine way to go, though I certainly hope hope their singles match can live up to the hype. That’s not going to be easy, especially when they start hyping it up this far out.

The Hurt Syndicate beat up some guys in the back and MVP gives them another MJF sales pitch. It still seems to be a possibility.

Opps vs. Nick Comoroto/Rhett Titus/Myles Hawkins

Non-title. Joe works on Titus’ arm to start and then hammers away in the corner. The enziguri in the corner connects and it’s off to Shibata vs. Comoroto. They chop it out until Shibata drops him with a running pump kick. Hobbs comes in to spinebuster Hawkins for the pin at 3:04.

Rating: C. That’s about all it needed to be with the champs getting to slaughter another set of opponents. In this case they are people you might have heard of, with Comoroto getting to come back and…well at least he’s back. As usual, the Trios Champions need opponents and that’s not likely going to be the case anytime soon.

Post match the Death Riders run in for the brawl with the Opps. Joe and Jon Moxley brawl into the aisle, leaving Shibata to get taken out. Rather than going after revenge, he says he wants his title match with Moxley next week to be in a cage.

Renee Paquette sits down with Mercedes Mone and brings up her various international titles. Mone cares about honoring the Harts but this whole thing is about her of course. She knows she’s coming up against Jamie Hayter, who is bigger and stronger, but she’s not greater.

Jay Lethal interrupts the Patriarchy and says he wants to face Nick Wayne tonight. Christian Cage accepts on behalf of an uncertain Wayne.

Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita

Non-title and Yamashita is a big star from Tokyo Joshi Pro. They fight over wrist control to start until Storm hits a Thesz press and hammers away. A backbreaker puts Yamashita down but she’s back up with a kick to the head on the top. Storm misses a hip attack on the apron though and Yamashita fires off some kicks. Luther gets kicked down and Yamashita drops Storm with another kick as we take a break.

Back with an exchange of forearms going to Storm, though Yamashita walks through a bunch of shots to the head. Storm’s release German suplex works a bit better but she charges into a kick to the head for two. A Sky High gives Storm two and a fisherman’s suplex connects for the same. Yamashita kicks her in the head but gets German suplexed into the corner. The hip attack and Storm Zero finish for Storm at 9:21.

Rating: C+. This was the same problem as always with these guest stars: Yamashita means nothing in AEW/ROH. She’s wrestled here about five times and hasn’t had a match for either company in over two years. That more or less makes her a stranger but here she is getting almost ten minutes with the World Champion. The match itself wasn’t bad, but I need a lot more of a reason to care other than Excalibur telling me about what Yamashita has done in a promotion I don’t watch.

Post match Mercedes Mone comes out to tell the fans to shut up. She’s coming for the title but here is Jamie Hayter to run in and deck Mone. Storm….well she drops to the mat and kind of shakes a lot.

Don Callis is ready for Kyle Fletcher to win tonight and go on to win the Owen Hart Cup.

Here is the Hurt Syndicate for a chat. MVP talks about how all three of them have to agree to induct a new member so here is MJF to try again. MJF gets right to the sucking up and gets a thumbs up from Shelton Benjamin and MVP. That leaves Bobby Lashley, who teases a yes but then says no. MJF is sick of this and points out Lashley’s baldness, so Lashley takes him into the corner. If MJF wants to impress Lashley, hurt someone like the team does.

We look at FTR joining Stokely Hathaway last week.

Ring Of Honor TV Title: Nick Wayne vs. Jay Lethal

Wayne is defending but Christian Cage’s theme music cuts Wayne’s off, with the champ not approving. They trade headlock takeovers to start and Wayne already needs a breather on the floor. Back in and Lethal fires off some loud chops in the corner before the basement dropkick connects.

Wayne is right back with a toss out to the floor and the hurricanrana takes Lethal out again. Lethal gets sent into the steps and we take a break. Back with Lethal grabbing la majistral and the Lethal Combination for two each. Hail To The King connects but Wayne reverses into a rollup for two of his own. Wayne kicks him down though and hits a fisherman’s buster to retain at 9:22.

Rating: C+. Wayne is getting a bit better in the ring and having him there against an old hand like Lethal is going to help. They have a little something with Cage and Wayne not getting along and if they play it right, Wayne could get a long way as a result. That hasn’t happened yet, but the pieces are being put in place for it to work.

Post match Cage takes the title…and wraps it around Wayne’s waist.

Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley is officially in a cage.

We take a quick look at the Owen Hart Cups.

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Semifinals: Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page

Don Callis and Lance Archer are here with Fletcher. They fight over arm control to start as Callis sits in on commentary and argues with Taz. Page knocks him to the floor and is smart enough to not chase Fletcher outside. Back in and Page hammers him down again but it’s too early for the Buckshot Lariat. Instead Page clotheslines him on the floor and we take a break.

We come back with Fletcher bleeding from the back and Page fighting out of a choke. Page hits a hard clothesline and we get a double breather. A backdrop and elbow have Fletcher in more trouble and a Death Valley Driver gets two. Page’s triangle clothesline puts Fletcher on the floor but he’s fine enough to hit a brainbuster onto the apron. Page is right back with a Tombstone on the floor and we take a break.

Back with Page getting the better of a slugout and a powerbomb gets two. Page plants him down again, only to have his moonsault hits raised boots. They go to the apron, where Page hits the Deadeye and since Fletcher is on his feet less than fifteen seconds later, Page hits a moonsault to the floor. Back in and the Buckshot Lariat is countered into a low blow and brainbuster for two. They go up top where Page clotheslines him down, setting up a flipping clothesline from the top. The Buckshot Lariat sends Page to Double Or Nothing at 23:25.

Rating: B. This was a bit of a weird match as Fletcher never felt like he had a serious chance to win. It made for a different kind of match as Page was doing his usual stuff and won in the end, even without facing a ton of adversity. That being said, I definitely like Page vs. Will Ospreay better than another Ospreay vs. Fletcher match as that feud is done.

