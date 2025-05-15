Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 5.14.25  

Dynamite

Date: May 14, 2025

Location: NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Taz, Excalibur

It’s Beach Break and that means it is time for the World Title to be in tone line. Jon Moxley is going to be defending the title inside of a steel cage against Samoa Joe, which has the potential to be a heck of a fight. Other than that, we don’t have much time left before Double Or Nothing and it’s time to build up the card. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Will Ospreay/Hangman Page vs. Don Callis Family,

They’re so excited about the opener that the entrances go to the split screen which is usually saved for commercials. Ospreay and Takeshita trade legsweeps for two each to start and it’s quickly off to Alexander. A middle rope dive misses for Ospreay and Alexander catches him with a flapjack to take over. Page gets drawn in so Alexander can choke on the ropes. That doesn’t last long as Ospreay gets up and hands it off to Page, who moonsaults off the apron onto Alexander.

Back in and a Death Valley Driver gets two on Takeshita, followed by a pop up sitout powerbomb for the same. Ospreay comes back in for a basement lariat into a standing shooting star press for two. Alexander is right back with a knockdown to the apron, setting up the running crossbody to the back.

We take a break and come back with Alexander grabbing a northern lights suplex for two on Page. Alexander pulls him into an ankle lock, which is broken up for the tag off to Ospreay to clean house. Page is back in to run Takeshita over, followed by back to back top rope dives to take the Family down again. Back in and Ospreay’s handspring is countered into a spinning torture rack bomb.

Takeshita gets a kind of weird Blue Thunder Bomb for two and it’s Page coming back in, with Alexander giving him a German suplex. Alexander rolls some German suplexes on Ospreay but he’s right back up with the Oscutter. Another one takes Alexander down for two but Page tags himself in, only to almost hit the Buckshot Lariat on Ospreay. Page and Ospreay get in an argument and the Hidden Blade almost hits Page. With the issues out of the way, the Buckshot Lariat and the Hidden Blade hit Alexander at the same time for the pin at 18:33.

Rating: B. This was the long form tag match that AEW tends to do well, especially with Ospreay and Page’s issues being advanced on the way to Double Or Nothing. That’s a nice way to go, as Page and Ospreay could go either way when we get there and they set things up here. Good opener here, with the four of them all working hard and getting a lot of time.

Post match Takeshita jumps both of them and the fight is on again wish Ospreay fighting back. Ospreay accidentally hits Page and immediately tries to calm things down, which doesn’t exactly work. Both leave in a huff. More logical and effective stuff here.

Video on Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe.

Top Flight and Leila Grey are sick of MJF and are ready to face the Hurt Syndicate tonight. The Sons Of Texas come in with Dustin Rhodes talking about how good Top Flight is. Oh and Sammy Guevara is there too.

Ricochet vs. Zack Gowen

Yes that Gowen and yes Ricochet has stolen his prosthetic leg. Gowen drops to the mat to start and Ricochet is already bailing to the floor. A boot through the ropes takes Ricochet down but he drops Gowen onto the barricade. We take a break and come back with Ricochet crotching himself on the ropes. He’s fine enough to counter a tornado DDT though and a springboard 450 crushes Gowen.

A shooting star press gives Ricochet two more and Vertigo connects for the same. The scissors are brought in but the referee takes it away, allowing Gowen to get in the prosthetic leg shot for two. The moonsault misses though and the Spirit Gun finishes for Ricochet at 7:22.

Rating: C. Naturally the first thing I thought of here was the episode of the Fresh Prince Of Bel Air when Ashley’s date wants to blow in her ear. Ashley gives a very confused response of “Why?” and the date realizes he has no idea why he’s asking about it other than he was told to. It’s the same thing here: why in the world is Zack Gowen wrestling in this spot in 2025? Ricochet stealing Gowen’s leg was a fine heel spot but putting him in the ring on Dynamite? Why?

Post match Ricochet gives him another Spirit Gun but Mark Briscoe makes the save.

MJF wants to be back on the top of the company and everyone knows he likes to work hard. That involves joining the Hurt Syndicate and he’ll make it happen. He’s asked about what happens if the team says no and it seems to make him think. The Hurt Syndicate comes in to say join them in the ring. MJF looks shaken, which you don’t see happen very often.

Hurt Syndicate vs. Top Flight

Non-title and MVP and Leila Grey are both here too. Top Flight starts fast but Lashley pulls Dante’s dive out of the air. Darius adds a dive of his own to break that up but Benjamin sends Darius flying with a suplex back inside. Lashley plants Darius on the apron and drops him with a neckbreaker, setting up Benjamin’s release German suplex. Dante tries a springboard to make the save but gets kneed out to the floor. The spear crushes Dante and the Hurt Lock finishes him off at 4:26.

Rating: C-. So Top Flight is leaving right? This was a total destruction that you do not see very often with actual established names. Top Flight got in pretty much nothing here and were completely decimated. And for what exactly? The sake of clearing the way for DUSTIN RHODES getting another big spot?

Post match the Sons Of Texas come out to say cut it out. The challenge is on but here is Cru to interrupt. They want the title match as well but Rhodes says not so fast. MVP calls it off and says make it a #1 contenders match instead. I have no idea why I would want to see that.

Post break and the Hurt Syndicate is still in the ring with MVP calling out MJF. There’s no MJF so Benjamin goes to the back to find him, with MJF hiding at the Gorilla Position. A rather scared looking MJF comes to the ring and it’s time for the official voting. MVP and Benjamin give him the thumbs up and that leaves Lashley. With his arm around MJF, Lashley teases the thumb going down and then puts it up, with MJF officially joining the team. Next week, the official contract signing. That’s a big surprise and I’m curious about the next step. I’d call that a good sign.

Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM vs. Skye Blue

Non-title Eliminator match and this is Blue’s first match in a very long time after breaking her ankle. We see a clip of AZM winning the NJPW Women’s Strong Openweight Title from Mercedes Mone (albeit in a triple threat with Mone not factoring into the decision). It’s a brawl to start with Storm and Blue fighting to the floor. Shirakawa and AZM trade rollups for two each, with Shirakawa’s dance being cut off.

The pairings trade places and Blue hits a springboard tornado DDT to drop Storm. Back up and Shirakawa and Storm have a staredown, which quickly breaks down into an exchange of forearms. AZM comes in as Shirakawa ties up Storm’s legs, only to suplex AZM at the same time. Storm makes it to the ropes to break the Figure Four and goes outside, with Shirakawa taking her out with a dive. AZM hits a dive of her own and Blue takes all three of them out with her own dive.

We take a break and come back the four of them fighting in the ring until Storm and AZM are dropped. That’s broken up as well and Storm hits a series of running hip attacks in the corner. Shirakawa kicks Blue in the head but gets suplexed by Storm. The chokebomb plants Blue but she’s fine enough to come back with Code Blue. AZM comes off the top for the save and plants Blue for two. Storm Zero gets two on AZM, only for Shirakawa to small package Storm for the pin at 12:12.

Rating: B-. Good, action packed match here, though I have no idea why Blue was brought back in her hometown and put in the middle of a four way match where pretty much anyone could have been in the spot. Shirakawa is at least someone the fans know and who has a bit of a history around here so making her the next #1 contender is a good enough way to go.

Post match the title match is set for Double Or Nothing and arguing ensues. Cue Mercedes Mone to jump AZM from behind and put her in the Bank Statement. Jamie Hayter makes the save. Let me guess: Mone gets a chance to win her title back on Dynamite or Collision against someone who has pretty much no history around here but Mone wants to do it so here we are.

Commentary pays tribute to Sabu, with Taz breaking down in tears.

MJF can’t believe he’s part of the team and MVP is pleased…but MJF calls in his lawyer Mark Sterling to check out the contract. MVP doesn’t seem pleased.

Here is Nigel McGuinness to address the FTR situation. After apologizing to Tony Schiavone (in the ring with him), he asks Daniel Garcia to come out for an apology as well. McGuinness immediately apologizes to Garcia for costing him the chance to win a match and promises it won’t happen again. Garcia says McGuinness did exactly what he should have done and he wants McGuinness to join him for a fight.

Cue Stokely Hathaway to interrupt and ask what is McGuinness’ problem. McGuinness didn’t like someone getting physical with him but Hathaway doesn’t accept. He issues the challenge to a match with FTR, but McGuinness keeps it simple: he and Garcia barely know each other and FTR are a great team so it wouldn’t be close.

Garcia doesn’t care and says he’s overcome the odds for his entire career and wants McGuinness to take the mat. Hathaway taunts McGuinness, saying he can’t beat FTR when he barely beat hepatitis. That makes McGuinness get way more serious but here is FTR from underneath the ring to jump the good guys. Matt Menard makes the save with a crowbar. That’s an interesting way to go and I kind of love McGuinness being realistic about the whole thing.

Here’s what’s coming on Collision.

The cage is lowered (and it comes down fast).

AEW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe

Joe is challenging in a cage. They go with the grappling to start and go nowhere so it’s time to slug it out. Joe sends him into the cage before it’s off to the chopping. A running knee in the corner rocks Moxley and a big elbow gets two. Moxley starts going after the leg to take over, meaning it’s time for some cranking. A Figure Four has Joe in more trouble for a bit, only for Moxley to get back up for a big boot.

We take a break and come back with the Death Riders at ringside. Moxley and Joe are busted open as they slug it out as the Opps are here too. Joe wins the slugout and hits some atomic drops into the big boot and backsplash for two. The powerbomb into the STF into the crossface has Moxley in trouble but he makes the rope. For a break. In a cage match.

Back up and Moxley’s clotheslines rock Joe, setting up a cutter for two. A cross armbreaker is blocked so Moxley goes with the bulldog choke. That’s broken up as well and Joe grabs the Koquina Clutch, meaning it’s time for everyone on the floor to brawl. Joe lets go of the Clutch though and a guy in a black hoodie slides in the briefcase so Moxley can knock Joe out to retain at 14:57.

Rating: B-. This wasn’t a bad match at all, but it felt like a countdown to whatever way there was for Moxley to escape with the title again. In this case it was someone else interfering to take Joe out, possibly giving him a new opponent. Hopefully Moxley loses the thing at All In, but at this point I’m not getting my hopes up.

And it’s Gabe Kidd from New Japan. The cage is raised and everyone else gets in a big brawl on the floor. Cue the Young Bucks to offer a handshake to Moxley but cue Kenny Omega to go after the Death Riders. Kazuchika Okada takes Omega out and throws him inside as the cage is lowered again. Mike Bailey comes out and brawls to the back with Okada but the big beatdown is on.

Swerve Strickland comes in and climbs the cage to dive onto the villains. The cage is raised so the Death Riders and company leave. Strickland issues the challenge for Anarchy In The Arena at Double Or Nothing. That’s a tradition for the show and it lets Moxley keep the title until he gets to a new challenger at All In.

Results

Will Ospreay/Hangman Page b. Don Callis Family – Buckshot Lariat/Hidden Blade to Alexander

Ricochet b. Zack Gowen – Spirit Gun

Hurt Syndicate b. Top Flight – Hurt Lock to Dante

Mina Shirakawa b. AZM, Skye Blue and Excalibur – Small package to Storm

Jon Moxley b. Samoa Joe – Briefcase to the face

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.