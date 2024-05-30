Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.29.24  

Dynamite

Date: May 29, 2024

Location: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

We’re done with Double Or Nothing and in for the build to Forbidden Door next month. That means we are likely going to be getting a bunch of guest stars on the show and that could make for some interesting situations. Other than that, we have a Casino Gauntlet match for the #1 contendership to the World Title and that should be a blast. Let’s get to it.

Here is Mercedes Mone for her big championship celebration, complete with balloons. She asks if she was worth the wait (eh…..) and brags about tearing the house down with Willow Nightingale. Mone knew Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway would screw Nightingale over but she wants Nightingale to come back better than ever. We are about a month away from Forbidden Door and….here is Skye Blue to pop up on screen and reveal that she attacked Mone a few weeks ago. Then Blue runs in to attack her and pose with the belt. This felt like Mone was all good again and….I have no idea why that would even be suggested.

Long video on Double Or Nothing.

Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch

Non-title. Killswitch knocks him to the floor but Swerve gets in a kick to the knee to slow him down. A neckbreaker in the ring and another on the floor drop Killswitch but he sends Swerve into the steps. They go back inside for some pummeling in the corner and we take a break.

Back with Swerve not being able to get a triangle choke on but kicking Killswitch down anyway. Swerve can’t get a suplex so Killswitch chokeslams him down for two instead. Killswitch grabs a chair but gets it pulled away, allowing Swerve to hit the Stomp off the apron. Swerve gets knocked down again back inside but comes right back with a German suplex. The House Call into the Swerve Stomp gets two, because the World Champion can’t get a clean pin off his finisher. Another House Call finishes for Swerve at 11:42.

Rating: C+. I’m not sure what the point was in having the World Champion (who is in the second segment rather than opening the show) hit one of his finishers for a near fall in a pretty nothing match but oh well. At least Swerve didn’t have some kind of screwy result here, as he’s not exactly treated as the top star in the company. In theory this moves him on from the Patriarchy, and at least Killswitch gets to look strong in defeat because….I still have no idea why that needed to happen.

Swerve gets his hair back from Killswitch.

We get an announcement from Tony Khan by way of Tony Schiavone: Mercedes Mone is defending against Skye Blue tonight. This was hyped up earlier as a big announcement. I think we can call that a stretch.

Jon Moxley is ready for Rocky Romero tonight and lists off a bunch of places he’ll be wrestling, mainly in Japan.

It’s time for Chris Jericho’s TV Time segment, the Learning Tree. Big Bill talks about how important it is to learn before Jericho talks about how many get called but few actually go. You should always have a cherry on top of your ice cream, and now we see the new member of the Learning Tree: Bryan Keith! Cue Keith, who thinks more people should respect Jericho, who yells at fans for swearing. Cue Hook to go after them but Samoa Joe cuts him off. I have no idea what they’re going for with the Jericho stuff but I can’t believe they’re going this badly on purpose. This was terrible.

We look at Jon Moxley beating Konosuke Takeshita at Double Or Nothing, though commentary thought it was a look at a woman named Stephanie Vaquer.

Video on Stephanie Vaquer, who is probably going to be at Forbidden Door.

Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero

Non-title and Moxley’s shoulder is in bad shape coming in. Romero goes right after the bad arm and kicks away at it before sending Moxley out to the apron. The arm is cranked around the ropes as Moxley is still in trouble as we take a break. Back with Moxley hitting a one armed superplex, followed by an exchange of strikes.

Moxley knocks him into the corner but gets caught in a tornado DDT. Romero gets the cross armbreaker and cranks away until Moxley manages to get to his feet. Some stomping gets Moxley out of trouble and a big clothesline into the Death Rider finishes Romero off at 10:46.

Rating: C+. The problem here is Romero has been treated as a jobber for months. Fans have learned to believe that he isn’t going to win a match. That makes it really hard to care about him facing a big star because there is zero reason to believe that he’s going to win. It’s watching a long term winner facing a long term loser but it’s getting time anyway. That’s going to leave fans feeling like their time is being wasted and that’s not good.

Samoa Joe and Hook seem to threaten the Learning Tree.

Here is Don Callis to offer a contract to Orange Cassidy. Cue Cassidy, who rips the contract up. Cassidy: “Hey Don. No.” Callis is livid, but here are Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to reveal that their friend has joined the Don Callis Family. Cue Trent Beretta, in a suit, to jump Cassidy and bust him open. Trent and Callis hug as I try to figure out why the feud is continuing after Cassidy pinned Trent clean.

Daniel Garcia is ready to come after the International Title.

TBS Title: Mercedes Mone vs. Skye Blue

Mone is defending and knocks Blue down fast. They’re quickly on the floor with Mone hitting the Meteora off the apron for two back inside. A hanging neckbreaker gives Blue two and we take an early break. Back with Mone hitting a Backstabber for two but Blue is back with the spinning full nelson faceplant for two of her own. Code Blue is loaded up but Mone reverses into the Mone Maker for the pin at 7:42.

Rating: C. So Mone’s first AEW match was hyped up with about a month’s notice, but her second gets about an hour? This felt like a quick way to close a storyline threat with the mystery attacker and points for that, but it’s also quite the quick way to wrap it up. That’s not a bad thing and I like them at least covering it, though having it as Mone’s first title defense was a bit weird.

Post match Stephanie Vaquer comes out to stare Mone down. That’s quite the rushed “dream” match but that’s kind of the nature of Forbidden Door.

Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander do not like Willow Nightingale. Statlander says everyone is going to need protection from her.

Video on MJF, who has signed a new long term deal with the company.

Here is the Elite to address the future of the TNT Title. They all brag about how great the week has been for the team, including Double Or Nothing and their shoe launch. The Bucks have a present for Okada, and we see a black Lamborghini in the parking lot, with RAIN MAKR plates. Okada is in tears but now we have to move on to business.

Adam Copeland has broken his leg (as Matt told him to do before the match), meaning Copeland is stripped of the TNT Title. And Jack Perry is the new champion! Cue Christopher Daniels to say not so fast, because Tony Khan has named him the Interim Executive Vice President, so he’s here to make announcements for Khan. Perry isn’t the champion because we’re going to have a bunch of qualifying matches….for the LADDER MATCH for the TNT Title at Forbidden Door. The Elite go after Daniels but Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed make the save.

So Tony Khan is back at AEW TV (or at least events, as he was at Double Or Nothing) and gave a message by way of Schiavone earlier tonight, yet for some reason he now has to have an official talker as Daniels is their version of a General Manager. This is feeling like the dark days of WWE, when you needed a chart to keep track of how many people have power. They really don’t need to continue with this and with Khan back in person at all, as he seems to be, the Bucks should more or less be out of authority in the first place.

Swerve Strickland is ready for all challengers.

Rush calls out MJF, who will be here next week. Not this week, but next week.

Casino Gauntlet

The winner gets a World Title shot at Forbidden Door and it is one fall to a finish, which could come at any time. There are 21 entrants and they come out at “random times”, with Jay White in at #1 and Pac in at #2. Pac jumps him to start and they’re quickly on the floor with White being sent into various hard objects. A big flip dive takes White out again and a missile dropkick gets two.

Mistico is in at #3 and clears the ring as I wonder why they didn’t, I don’t know, advertise having one of the biggest stars in the world on their show. A big dive takes out White and Pac and we take a break. Back with Will Ospreay in at #4 and going straight after Mistico. Ospreay and Pac yell at each other but Mistico breaks it up. Shota Umino (Jon Moxley’s former lackey) is in at #5 and gets to clean house but White knocks him down.

Claudio Castagnoli is in at #6 and uppercuts Umino for a fast two. There’s the Swing to White and we take another break. Back again with Lio Rush (geez) in at #7 and kicks Castagnoli out to the floor. Umino and Rush trade clotheslines until Castagnoli runs them both over.

Orange Cassidy, with a taped up head, is in at #8 and has to knee his way out of Castagnoli’s suplex. A running DDT plants Castagnoli but Ospreay is back up for the staredown with Cassidy. That’s broken up and Hechicero is in at #9 to clean house again. Mistico is back up with a headscissors to put Castagnoli on the floor, setting up a big hurricanrana from the top. White and Pac are back in but Ospreay breaks up the Blade Runner. Cassidy hurricanranas Ospreay for two but gets caught with the Oscutter for the pin at 22:15.

Rating: B. Match quality aside (as there is only so much you can do in this kind of a match), this was FUN. They have something with this idea and if they can fine tune it a bit, and maybe not do it as frequently, they’ve got a match type that works for this kind of thing. I wanted to see who was coming through that curtain next and that is a very cool feeling to have. Ospreay winning is certainly weird, but if he wins the World Title, at least it will streamline the top of the card on the good guys’ side a bit.

Strickland comes out to stare Ospreay down to end the show.

Results

Swerve Strickland b. Killswitch – House Call

Jon Moxley b. Rocky Romero – Death Rider

Mercedes Mone b. Skye Blue – Mone Maker

Will Ospreay won the Casino Gauntlet match – Oscutter to Cassidy

