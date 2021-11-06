Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 11.5.21  

Rampage

Date: November 5, 2021

Location: Chafetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri

Commentators: Ricky Starks, Taz, Excalibur

It’s another live show this week and that could be a good thing. The big story this week is a face to face showdown between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston, meaning it’s time to get the popcorn ready. The talking alone should be great to hear and you can all but write in the Full Gear match from here. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Bowens

Max Caster is here with Bowens and raps about how Danielson loves cucumbers, is famous for his wife’s reality show, has skinny legs and a father in law who kills wrestlers’ careers (Johnny Ace). Excalibur completely butchers the Full Gear announcement, saying that’s one week from tonight (try again), before saying it’s Saturday November 30 (that’s a Tuesday) and FINALLY getting it right with Saturday November 13.

Danielson goes after the arm to start but Bowens runs him over with a shoulder. Some kicks to the face don’t do much to Danielson, who is back with a kick to the chest. They fight to the floor though and Danielson is sent into the barricade. Caster gets in a shot of his own and we take a break. Back with Danielson kicking away again, including the running dropkick in the corner.

Another misses though and a twisting DDT out of the corner gets two. Danielson is back up and kicks Caster off the apron, setting up a big dive to take both of them down. Back in and a missile dropkick sets up the arm trap stomps to Bowens’ head. The LeBell Lock finishes for Danielson at 9:02.

Rating: C. They kept this to the point as Danielson was only in trouble when Caster interfered. Other than that, Danielson picked Bowens apart before finishing him off, which is all it needed to be. This was more or less a way to get Danielson on the show without having to do much, which has been the case more than once recently.

MJF gets a payoff from Andrade El Idolo for renting out FTR. With MJF gone, FTR is happy with winning the Tag Team Titles back at Full Gear. As for this week though, Dax Harwood didn’t see Pac out there so maybe they can get together on Dynamite. Top Guys out.

Here is CM Punk to say it’s nice to be back in St. Louis before calling out Eddie Kingston for a chat. There’s no Kingston, so Punk thinks he needs to talk more because Kingston likes to interrupt people and be rude. Now here is a rather serious Kingston, who doesn’t think much of Punk wanting an apology. Punk says Kingston interrupted him last week and that’s a little condescending.

Kingston mocks “the great CM Punk” and says he wasn’t at Dynamite because he was getting checked for Covid so he wouldn’t get everyone sick. We get the world’s smallest violin for Punk and a rather forced (and short) apology. Kingston wants to know who Punk is but Punk doesn’t think much of the apology. After mocking Punk some more, Kingston talks about how Punk was one of his heroes when he was getting into the business.

We hear some more names (Samoa Joe, Homicide, Amazing Red etc.) who inspired Kingston before he talks about how Punk is a narcissistic son of a b****. Kingston goes into a rant about how Punk disrespected him for being fat and not playing the right backstage politics. Punk thinks Kingston is putting a lot of baggage on him because the reality is a lot of people judged Kingston for falling short of that mark.

It wasn’t Punk’s fault for Bryan Danielson beating Eddie Kingston last week. It was Punk’s fault for expecting greatness from someone who is a bum. That one gets to Kingston, who asks if a bum would headline Full Gear and make it (Kingston: “This is a shot”) to the ONLY professional wrestling company in the world today. The whole locker room wants Punk out of here but Kingston is the only one willing to say it.

The challenge is on for Full Gear but Punk thinks Full Gear is a little high bar for Kingston. Maybe something like Dark or Elevation because that’s more Kingston’s speed (oh that was a good one). Kingston: “FIGHT ME! FIGHT ME! FIGHT ME AT FULL GEAR!” Punk polls the crowd and the match is on for Full Gear. Before Punk can leave, Kingston says he’ll beat him up and then Punk can go away for seven more years. The fight is on and here are the referees and security to break it up.

This was VERY different and one of the most emotional things AEW has ever done. I bought everything Kingston was saying as he blamed Punk for everything that has happened to him in his career. Punk acknowledged how good Kingston was but also his shortcomings, which is a reality he doesn’t want to face. Awesome stuff here and I’m down for these two having one heck of a fight on pay per view.

Christian Cage mocks the idea of the Superkliq calling themselves tough guys. Jungle Boy throws out the challenge for the six man tag at Full Gear, Falls Count Anywhere.

TBS Title Tournament First Found: The Bunny vs. Red Velvet

Velvet charges to the ring to start fast and they’re on the floor in a hurry. Velvet yells at Jade Cargill in the crowd but gets jumped from behind, allowing Bunny to kick her into the steps. Back in and Velvet grabs a rollup for two but Bunny hits a superkick. A kick to the stomach drops Bunny though though and the Final Slice gives Velvet the pin at 3:38.

Rating: C-. They made the right call by keeping this short as these two are only going to be able to do so much in a longer match. Their in-ring work isn’t their strong suit so let them stay out there, get their stuff in and get out before they overstay their welcome. That’s the right way to go with something like this and it worked out well enough.

We get the face to face interview with John Silver and Adam Cole. Mark Henry explains the BUDGE deal (thank you) from Silver’s interview on Dynamite but Cole doesn’t want to hear about this. Silver: “Budge got a boo boo!” Cole does have a banged up head after the Conchairto but he’s still ready to take Silver apart.

Full Gear rundown, with Jurassic Express/Christian Cage vs. Superkliq confirmed.

John Silver vs. Adam Cole

The Dark Order and the Young Bucks are here too. Silver mocks Cole’s pose to start and gets kicked in the head for his efforts. Cole is a little slowed due to the Conchairto aftereffects though and Silver gets in a few shots. That’s it for now though as Cole snapmares him to the floor, setting up the camel clutch into the double kiss from the Young Bucks.

We take a break and come back with the two slugging it out, with Silver getting the better of things. A suplex attempt is countered into the brainbuster onto the knee to give Cole two but Silver runs him over again. The Bucks try to get involved but here is the Dark Order to cut them off. Silver blocks the low blow and hits a heck of a helicopter bomb for two. A superplex is broken up though and Cole hits a superkick into the Boom for the pin at 11:03.

Rating: C+. Not too shabby here with Cole’s head issues making it more of a fair match. I don’t think there was any serious doubt about Cole winning, but they did what they could to make it interesting. Throw in the good near fall off the helicopter bomb and this was one of the best showings that Silver has ever had.

