Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.11.22  

Impact Wrestling

Date: March 10, 2022

Location: Paristown Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

We’re done with Sacrifice and on our way to the Multiverse of Matches over Wrestlemania weekend. I don’t think that show is going to have that much major long term impact, but it does sound fun so far. Other than that, the big story is Josh Alexander is back and coming for the World Title. Throw in the three title changes and Sacrifice was a big night. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Here is Josh Alexander for the opening chat. The fans chant about him being the NEXT WORLD CHAMP and that is all he has been wanting since Bound For Glory. He enjoyed sitting at home with his family but he had to come to some realities about his career. His son had been asking him when he would be getting his hands on Moose again. Well now he can say it’s April 23 at Rebellion because he is getting the title and his revenge.

Cue Honor No More to interrupt, with Eddie Edwards saying it must be nice to be able to leave and come back to work whenever you like. Before Josh worries about giving his son a new memory, he should tell him the truth: he has been handed everything since day one. Alexander threatens to knock his head off if he mentions his son’s name again. Alexander brings up everything he put on the line to bring the title back to Impact, but Eddie says the fans will turn on Alexander just as fast as they did him.

Matt Taven tells Alexander not to talk to Eddie like that and talks about how he and Eddie are both former World Champions. Taven: “And our reigns never finished prematurely in front of our wives.” Alexander: “When you were champion, you put the company out of business.” Alexander is willing to fight all of them and tries his best but Team Impact runs in for the save. Scott D’Amore comes out to say he is sure this is going to go smoothly one of these days, but it won’t be tonight. Tonight it’s Eddie vs. Rich Swann but for right now, it’s Willie Mack vs. Kenny King. Also, all night long, everyone is banned from ringside.

Willie Mack vs. Kenny King

King knocks him into the corner to start but gets shouldered out to the floor. The slingshot dive drops King again and they head back inside, where King grabs the referee. That lets him send Mack face first into the middle buckle to take over and a slingshot legdrop gets two. A seated abdominal stretch and camel clutch stay on Mack’s ribs and back but he gets in an “accidental” low blow. The Samoan drop into a standing moonsault gets two on King but he snaps off a powerslam for two. King misses a Blockbuster though and Mack hits the Stunner. The Six Star Frog Splash gives Mack the pin at 8:32.

Rating: C+. This was a good, mostly action based match and it was nice to see Mack getting a singles win for a change. I’ve always thought he could wind up being something around here but he seems more destined to be a tag guy. King was his usual self here and when that works, it can be rather entertaining.

We look at the Bullet Club’s night at Sacrifice.

Moose complains to Scott D’Amore about Josh Alexander sneaking into the World Title match at Rebellion. D’Amore asks if Moose is surprised that Alexander was sent home….which is a mile from Anthem’s corporate office. Moose has a week to sign the contract or he’s stripped.

Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler

The winner is added to the X-Division Title triple threat match at Rebellion so champion Trey Miguel is on commentary. Steve gets double teamed to start but he knocks Austin down and snaps Skyler’s neck around. Austin bails to the floor for a chat with Madman Fulton so Steve joins them, only to get enziguried.

We take a break and come back with Austin hitting running forearms to both of them in the corner until he gets sent outside. That leaves Skyler to hit a butterfly powerbomb for two but Austin is back in to kick both of them in the head. Austin gets caught on the top so Steve can bite Skyler, who holds him up in the air. That’s enough for Austin to come off with the Fold (turning it into a kind of Hart Attack Blockbuster) for the pin on Steve at 10:11.

Rating: C+. It’s the formula that has worked well forever and it still works today. While the X-Division isn’t quite a cruiserweight division, it goes by the same rules, including a few names being at the very top. That was the case here, as there was little reason to believe anyone but Austin was winning. That’s a good thing too, and the title match is already looking good.

Bhupinder Gujjar is ready to move forward but Rohan Raja comes in to ask why he hasn’t answered his phone calls. Larry D, who doesn’t work here anymore, comes in to get in Gujjar’s face. A big shot to the face has Raja saying that is why he and Gujjar have to be on the same page. Gujjar doesn’t seem convinced.

Violent By Design brags about winning the Tag Team Titles, saying it was all by design.

IInfluence/Tasha Steelz/Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James/Chelsea Green/IInspiration

Green has a brace on her wrist but won’t need surgery this time. Lee and Dashwood start things off with lee taking her down and hammering away early. It’s quickly off to Rayne, who takes McKay into the corner to take over. A forearm knocks Rayne away though and it’s Evans coming in instead. That works for the IInspiration, who double kick her down to take over.

This lasts all of five seconds as the IInfluence trip up Lee on the floor so Evans can run her over instead. Evans’ legdrop connects and it’s Rayne coming in for a chinlock. Lee manages to send the IInfluence into each other though and the hot tag brings in Mickie to clean house. Steelz cuts that off though and Kaleb With A K pulls Green off the apron to break up the tag. That’s fine with James, who hits the MickDT to finish Steelz at 5:59.

Rating: C. I’m not wild on having Steelz lose in her first match as champion, especially to Mickie. This is a match where Evans should have taken the pin to keep the new champions strong, as we are probably heading for a rematch at Rebellion. Either that or Green is getting the shot, though that is going to depend on her wrist, as she never actually got into the match here.

Jonah brags about taking out PCO at Sacrifice, where he showed that PCO is human.

Here is the Bullet Club for a chat. Karl Anderson introduces everyone and we stop for a TOO SWEET/WOOP WOOP chant. Doc Gallows isn’t happy with losing the Tag Team Champions but everyone is on notice. They have won titles on every continent but Antarctica because they don’t have wrestling there so they’re coming to get the Tag Team Titles back.

Jay White talks about beating Alex Shelly in a match that meant a lot to him. He didn’t shake Shelly’s hand, but Shelly can come out here for a too sweet right now. Cue Shelly to say he won’t come down there and too sweet “Jamie”, who he lived with for a year and a half while he was making no money in Ring of Honor. Shelly knows that White is doing what he has to do but he is still hurting from those chops.

White says Shelly knew him but doesn’t know him now. He lists off everything about himself and says that everything in wrestling happens to him. Shelly says he is the king of a generation and influenced Kazuchika Okada, the Young Bucks and White himself. Chris Bey: “WHY ARE YOU HERE???” Shelly: “The adults were having a conversation.” Shelly brings out Chris Sabin, who says that the two of them being together makes them the best tag team around here. Next week: White/Bey vs. Motor City Machine Guns.

Josh Alexander wants Honor No More so Scott D’Amore gives him Matt Taven next week. After that, focus on Moose though.

Deonna Purrazzo doesn’t feel bad about what happened to Chelsea Green because she knew the risk. Gisele Shaw comes in to say she’d love to take the titles from Purrazzo but here is Lady Frost to say she beat Shaw at Sacrifice. Purrazzo gets tired of the fighting and makes a winner take all triple threat next week.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards

Swann is looking serious here and dives off the apron to jump Edwards early. We take a break and come back with the fight still on the floor before they head inside for the opening bell. Maria has joined commentary as well as Eddie chops away in the corner. An overhead belly to belly drops Swann but he manages to send Eddie to the apron for a 619. Swann misses a dive though and we take a break.

Back with Eddie hitting a clothesline but Swann grabs some rollups for two. They head to the apron with a headscissors taking Eddie down to the floor in a crash. Back in and some kicks rock Eddie but he’s fine enough to crotch Swann on top. The Backpack Stunner sets up a half crab, sending Swann crawling to the ropes. Back up and Swann kicks away at Eddie’s face, setting up some stereo kicks to put both of them down.

Eddie’s tiger driver is countered into a rollup for two and they strike it out again. Something close to a Blue Thunder Bomb gives Eddie two Now the tiger driver connects for two but Swann is back with a cutter. The Lethal Injection gets two on Eddie but the phoenix splash misses. The Boston Knee Party connects though and the Die Hard Driver finishes Swann at 18:10.

Rating: B. No surprise on this one as two talented wrestlers got a lot of time and had a good match as a result. Edwards is a legitimate ace for Honor No More and that is what they need, if nothing else for the sake of most of their wrestlers having no track record around here. Swann is not likely to get back to the top of the company, but he is still good for a match like this every time.

Honor No More poses to end the show.

