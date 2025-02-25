Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.24.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: February 24, 2025

Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Commentators: Pat McAfee, Michael Cole

It’s the last Raw before the Elimination Chamber and that is going to make things a bit complicated this week. The problem with this show is that Elimination Chamber is set up and that isn’t going to leave much to accomplish this week. In addition, there is a Women’s Title match to build towards next week. Let’s get to it.

A bunch of people came to work today.

Here is Logan Paul to get things going. Paul talks about how much he hates this city and how he knows what a pathetic place this is. He was flying in today and told his pilot to turn around so he could go home to Cleveland, but then he decided to perform for these losers because he is humble. The last time Paul was on Raw, he beat Rey Mysterio to make it to the Elimination Chamber and this Saturday, he will punch his ticket to Wrestlemania.

Cue CM Punk (in a Chicago Teachers Union shirt) to interrupt, with McAfee telling a story of Punk trapping him in a portable toilet earlier today. Paul doesn’t get why neither the fans nor Punk don’t like him. He thinks Punk might be jealous, but Punk talks about how Paul is nothing but a bunch of one liners to incite a reaction. The fans deserve better than that, which Paul finds funny. Paul talks about Punk coming back in a great moment (Punk: “Yep.”) and then he tore his wittle tricep.

Now the fans are chanting for Paul, with Punk admitting that the names do change. The names Paul has been mocking, including himself, are legends and history makers. Paul is a flash in the pan and the people aren’t going to remember who he is. On Saturday, Punk will go on to win the Elimination Chamber and go on to Wrestlemania where he will make history. On the other hand, Paul will be history. They go face to face and Paul gets in a slap before bailing to the floor. Paul feigns innocence, but Punk tells him to run while he can. This was two talented talkers going after each other and it worked well.

We look at Penta dealing with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne, who are now fighting each other over wanting to fight Penta.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne vs. Penta

Dunne kicks Kaiser to the floor to start but Kaiser is back in, where Penta hits a Backstabber out of the corner. Penta’s dive is teased but Kaiser gets out of the way, allowing Dunne to hit a knee off the apron to take him down. Penta dives onto both of them and we take an early break.

Back with a Tower Of Doom, leaving Penta to chop them into reverse Sling Blades. Kaiser and Dunne are sent outside and taken out with a dive each, leaving Dunne to make the save back inside. The Bitter End gets two on Penta with Kaiser making the save. Penta is back up and gives Penta the Sacrifice but Kaiser breaks up the Penta Driver. Kaiser hits the wind up DDT to pin Dunne at 7:22.

Rating: B-. This was about putting some good wrestlers with different styles in a match and letting them do their thing. Penta not taking the fall is a good thing to see and the ending might set up Kaiser vs. Penta down the line. It was a good way to go here and they crammed a lot into the time they had.

Video on John Cena wanting to win the Elimination Chamber so he can go on to win his 17th World Title.

Here is Rhea Ripley for a chat in the crowd. In theory she is going to defend the title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber at Wrestlemania, but she has to face Iyo Sky next week. They haven’t faced each other in five years and Ripley has gotten a lot better since then. We hear some of the names Ripley has beaten but here is Sky to say she’ll beat Ripley again and go on to Wrestlemania. Respectful staring ensues.

The Road Dogg will be on LFG this Sunday.

New Day vs. LWO

Before the match, New Day brags about how the fans should be glad they’re here but the LWO comes out to cut them off. Wilde stomps on Woods in the corner and grabs an upside down choke in the ropes. A springboard missile dropkick pulls Woods down again and it’s off to Del Toro for a kick to the head in the corner.

The springboard hurricanrana drops Woods again but Kingston low bridges him to the floor to take over. The alternating stomps in the corner sets up a running dropkick to give Woods two. Del Toro gets away and brings in Wilde to pick up the pace, including a tornado DDT to Woods. Kingston breaks up what looks like a Doomsday Device though and a backbreaker/top rope double stomp combination finishes at 5:28.

Rating: B-. Another match with good action and New Day gets a win to let them look strong. They still have their heat but they are going to need to do something bigger than beating up the LWO. I’m not sure if winning the titles again will matter as this is still all about Big E. and the reaction, though that is only going to get them so far without Big E. himself being around.

Post match the beatdown stays on until Dragon Lee runs in for the save. New Day beats him down as well.

We go to the Judgment Day clubhouse where Finn Balor is yelling at Dominik Mysterio, with Carlito trying to call him off. Mysterio calls out Balor for losing last week as well and again suggests another new member. That’s still not happening and Balor still says he’ll fix this. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez comes in to say things will look up tonight after they win the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Balor says he’s happy with anyone winning but aren’t they worried after what they did to Jade Cargill? Morgan says they didn’t do it and they both agree to handle their own business. Carlito is happy with finding a yellow apple.

We see wrestlers opening Topps cards and being rather excited about what they’re finding.

Here is Gunther for a chat. Gunther understands that the fans are excited to see him because he is going to wrestle tonight. Before we get there though, he wants to talk about facing Jey Uso at Wrestlemania. As the weeks go by, he is warming up to the idea because he will get the chance to humiliate Jey and end the Yeet circus for good. That’s why today, he offered Adam Pearce the chance to have the World Heavyweight Champion in action tonight against a handpicked opponent.

Gunther vs. Akira Tozawa

Non-title. Before the match, Gunther points out that he came into the building and saw the Alpha Academy doing a TikTok dance for the people (which we saw as the show opened for a nice bit of continuity). They have a few things in common, such as picking up their lives to come to America and wrestle for WWE. Tozawa has wasted his chance, just like Jey Uso is going to do at Wrestlemania. Last week, Pat McAfee said anything can happen on one night and tonight, Tozawa has the chance to do that as well.

Gunther tells him to earn respect so Tozawa strikes away, only to get kicked in the face. Cole references WKRP In Cincinnati as Gunther just obliterates Tozawa with a chop. Tozawa slips out of the powerbomb and hits a spinning kick to the head. That earns him a dropkick in the corner but Tozawa reverses the powerbomb into a sunset flip for two.

A missile dropkick is countered into the Boston crab but Tozawa makes the rope. Another chop sets up the powerbomb but Gunther pulls him up at two. The sleeper, with Tozawa lifted into the air, finishes for Gunther at 2:48. They were going for something like HHH vs. Taka Michinoku from 2000 and while it wasn’t quite to that level, Tozawa was trying here and it fit the story well.

Post match Gunther goes after Tozawa again but Otis makes the save. Gunther sleepers Otis as well but here is Jey Uso (to a ROAR) for the save.

We see a clip of Michael Cole on the ImPaulsive podcast and talking about his chemistry with Pat McAfee.

Back in the arena and McAfee praises Cole for everything he has done…but then he mocks Cole’s clothes on the podcast, with his shirt being unbuttoned and accidentally showing his stomach.

Women’s Intercontinental Title: Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria is defending in a rematch from the match for the inaugural title. They start fast and go to the apron with Kai knocking her to the floor and hitting a flip dive off the apron. We take a break and come back with Valkyria fighting out of the Tree Of Woe. A delayed superplex drops Kai but Valkyria is banged up as well. They strike it out until Kai hits a scorpion kick but Valkyria muscles her up with a powerbomb for two. Kai is back up with the Kairopractor for the same, only for Valkyria to grab Nightwing to retain at 7:40.

Rating: B-. This was good enough, though Valkyria is going to need a bigger challenger going forward. That’s one of the bigger dangers of a new title, as you can only do so much with something that fresh. It’s good to see Valkyria as a champion, but facing the same person twice for the title is only going to get her so far.

Post match respect is shown but Ivy Nile runs in to jump both of them.

Video on Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, showing just how long this story has gone.

We get a sitdown interview with Sami Zayn from earlier today and he reveals that something else happened over the weekend. A somewhat shaken Zayn says he went to Owens’ house and no one was home but he did run into Owens’ mom. They caught up a bit and had a nice chat but when he got home, he was ashamed of himself for going over there in the first place.

Zayn and Owens have a long history and this is the first time that family has gotten involved. That has Zayn wondering what the two of them are capable of right now and while people are looking forward to the match, they should be worried about what Owens is going to go through. This was really intense stuff despite Zayn staying relatively quiet. They’re selling this as a personal feud and that’s exactly what it is.

Bianca Belair and Naomi are ready to beat up Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

We look at Bron Breakker and AJ Styles brawling last week.

Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio

Non-title and Judgment Day is here with Mysterio. Breakker wastes no time in tossing him outside, followed by a clothesline back inside as Mysterio is in big trouble. Mysterio wins a chase and stomps away, only to get suplexed down. Carlito’s distraction lets Mysterio hit a dive and another distraction sets up the 619. Breakker breaks up the frog splash though and hits the super Frankensteiner. That’s enough for Judgment Day to grab Breakker for the DQ at 3:13.

Rating: C+. Breakker was smashing him when things were fair but Mysterio got in some offense when his friends interfered. That’s all this needed to be as Breakker is getting to smash through someone and the fans are still liking what he’s doing. They didn’t have much time here, but Breakker looked like a monster throughout.

Post match the beatdown is on but Breakker fights back and hits a super spear on Carlito. Breakker and Balor have a staredown as we might have both a face turn (it wasn’t far from happening anyway) and a new challenger. Along with AJ Styles that is.

We look back at Rock’s really long speech on Smackdown, where he tries to get Cody Rhodes to go corporate. How in the world Rhodes could be MORE corporate is beyond me.

Ivy Nile is ready to take out Lyra Valkyria and the Creed Brothers want the Tag Team Titles. The War Raiders run in to brawl with the Creeds.

Here is Cody Rhodes for a chat. He talks about the Rock offering him to join forces at Elimination Chamber and that’s a complicated situation. It isn’t just about him either, as he has his wife, his daughter, and his various family members. On top of that, he has the legacy of his father…and here is Seth Rollins to interrupt.

Rollins says he would love to welcome Rhodes back to his show with open arms and congratulate him on his success and get ready to face him at Wrestlemania. He can’t do that though, as he has to ask Rhodes what he’s thinking. A year ago, they were getting ready to face the Rock and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania and now Rhodes is considering this?

The fact that Rhodes didn’t slap Rock in the face on Smackdown is an insult to Rollins. What does Rhodes get out of this? Bit parts in movies and social media followers? If being WWE Champion is that much of a burden on Rhodes, it’s not too much of a burden on Rollins. Rhodes says Rock asked him for his soul because Rollins’ might already be compromised.

We hear about Rollins’ history of turning on people, but he was also Rhodes’ shield at Wrestlemania. With one leg and a scrambled back, Rollins was the MVP of Wrestlemania XL and helped the Rhodes Family achieve their greatest victory. Rollins seems a bit taken aback and says that he has made some mistakes, which can eat you up with hate. He does not want to hate Rhodes so don’t make him do it.

At the end of the day, Rhodes can make his own decision but Rollins wants to face the Rhodes that has beaten him so many times. He wants to face the Rhodes that he helped crown as WWE Champion last year. Rollins isn’t coming for his soul, but he’s coming for the title. Good stuff here, but it’s making me wonder who is going to turn, because it’s hard to imagine Rhodes being the one to do so.

We get a preview of an interview with Logan Paul which will air in full on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show.

Elimination Chamber rundown.

We look back at Jade Cargill being attacked, resulting in Naomi getting her share of the Women’s Tag Team Titles. There is a chance that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez did it, though they’ve denied any involvement. Either way, they get the title match tonight.

Jey Uso checks on Akira Tozawa in the trainer’s room and runs into A-Town Down Under. They mock him for his friends getting hurt over and over so Jey goes to leave, only to have them mock the Yeeting. Jey tries to leave again, only for Waller to say Gunther is going to destroy him at Wrestlemania. Jey promises to win at Wrestlemania and even Theory gets in on the Yeeting. Then Jey superkicks Waller.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Naomi/Bianca Belair

Naomi and Belair are defending. The brawl is on before the bell with the challengers being rammed into/over the barricade and it’s Morgan coming in to officially start. A double hiptoss sets up the standing moonsault/legdrop combination for two as Morgan is in trouble early. Rodriguez is back up to pull Belair outside though and we take a break. Back with Naomi coming in to clean house, including a slingshot X Factor for two on Rodriguez. The Blockbuster puts Rodriguez down again and Belair drops a 450 for two more.

Back up and Rodriguez books Naomi off the apron before breaking out of the KOD attempt. Something like a super Shatter Machine gets two on Belair (that’s the second time they’ve ever sued that move and the second time it’s only been good for two). Cue Dominik Mysterio for a distraction to break up the double KOD but the Tejana Bomb into Oblivion gets two with Naomi making the save.

A spear drops Rodriguez and everyone needs a breather. Morgan reverses a suplex into a small package for two on Belair, who is back with the KOD. Rodriguez makes another save so Naomi gives her a hanging Pedigree on the apron. The double KOD kind of hits so Mysterio puts the foot on the ropes. Rodriguez drops Belair onto the announcers’ table so Naomi takes her down with a dive. Back in and Oblivion is blocked, only for Morgan to roll Naomi up for two. The Rear View hits Morgan but Naomi has to go after Mysterio, allowing Rodriguez to post her so Morgan can get the pin and the titles at 12:12.

Rating: B+. There was a lot of interference here but they were rolling by the end and the fans were going insane with the near falls and even bigger with the title change. It’s also the right move to make, as Naomi and Belair didn’t exactly feel like the most serious champions. It felt like they were more interested in wearing matching outfits and “having fun Maggle” than being champions and that got a bit annoying. They can move on to the Cargill mystery now anyway so this helps in multiple ways.

The champs and Mysterio celebrate to end the show.

Results

Ludwig Kaiser b. Pete Dunne and Penta – Wind up DDT to Dunne

New Day b. LWO – Backbreaker/Top rope double stomp to Del Toro

Gunther b. Akira Tozawa – Sleeper

Lyra Valkyria b. Dakota Kai – Nightwing

Bron Breakker b. Dominik Mysterio via DQ when Judgment Day interfered

Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez b. Naomi/Bianca Belair – Morgan pinned Naomi after Rodriguez sent her into the post

