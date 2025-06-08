Hall’s Money In The Bank 2025 Review  

Money In The Bank 2025

Date: June 7, 2025

Location: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Corey Graves

It’s time for one of the biggest shows of the year as we find out who gets to be annoying with the briefcases for the next few hours to several months. The good thing is that WWE has done a nice job of making the titles feel that much more important and like the most important things in the promotion. Hopefully they can keep up that momentum so let’s get to it.

The opening video focuses on how important money is for everyone and how it makes the world go around. This shifts into a look at the various matches, as tends to be the case, though at least it is kept brief.

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

We have Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Naomi. Bliss, Ripley and Naomi clear out the other three to start, leaving Naomi to baseball slide a ladder into Vaquer. With Naomi outside, we get a staredown between Ripley and Bliss but Giulia and Perez break it up. Vaquer comes back in with a ladder of her own and takes care of them, only to get X Factored onto a ladder.

Bliss puts Naomi and Perez onto a ladder for a running flipping backsplash but Giulia sends Bliss into a ladder in the corner. Ripley comes in for the staredown with Giulia and hits a hard dropkick to send her into the corner. Perez is back in with a hurricanrana to send Ripley into a ladder laying against the ropes for the big crash. Perez and Giulia go up the ladder at the same time but have to stop to crush Ripley in a ladder (which doesn’t exactly go well).

Ripley is buried under a bunch of ladders on the floor, leaving Naomi to go for the ladder. Vaquer breaks that up and cleans house, including a dragon screw legwhip out of the corner to Naomi. That lets Vaquer go up, but Giulia jumps on her back for the climb. A German suplex brings Vaquer down but Bliss makes the save and climbs as well. Perez, Giulia and Vaquer go up too so Bliss drops down and cuts Vaquer off.

The other two are brought down and the ladder is knocked down, leaving Perez to send Giulia into the ladder a few times. Ripley gets out from the pile of ladders though and starts wrecking Giulia, much to the fans’ appreciation. A toss Razor’s Edge sends Giulia into Naomi and takes Vaquer down in a crash as well. Ripley bridges a ladder in the corner but gets caught with the Devil’s Kiss to a heck of a reaction.

Bliss and Perez both go up so Naomi follows, with another ladder being bridged in. Perez and Bliss hit stereo Code Reds to take out Naomi and Vaquer in an awesome looking visual. Giulia and Perez go up to slug it out but Bliss and Ripley make some saves. Bliss and Ripley plant the two of them and go up but Naomi shoves the ladder over, sending them into another ladder. Naomi gets the briefcase at 25:12.

Rating: C+. I wasn’t feeling this one of the most part, partially because it just went on so long. It didn’t help that there was almost nothing that made it stand out, with only the Devil’s Kiss to Ripley feeling different. This wasn’t so much bad (it wasn’t) as much as it was dull, with the women just kind of doing stuff until Naomi won. That’s not overly interesting and that’s not making for a good car crash match.

Some stars from AAA are here.

Earlier today at Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio taunted Octagon Jr. for being a big Rey Mysterio fan. The brawl was on, setting up an Intercontinental Title match tonight.

Intercontinental Title: Octagon Jr. vs. Dominik Mysterio

Mysterio, with Liv Morgan, is defending. Octagon jumps over him to start and sends Mysterio to the floor for an Asai moonsault. Back in and Mysterio crotches him on top and ties part of the mask to the ropes. Mysterio stomps away and hits a driver, only to miss the 619. Octagon kicks him in the head and hits a corkscrew hilo for two, followed by a fisherman’s neckbreaker. Morgan offers a distraction though and now the 619 connects. The frog splash finishes for Mysterio at 4:54.

Rating: C+. This is the kind of match that the show was needing, as a four match card was feeling rather weak. This was a nice way to tie things up with Worlds Collide and even gave Mysterio a quick win. Nothing noteworthy here, but nice job of at least fleshing out the card a bit, which was needed.

Chad Gable shows American Made the OFFICIAL Fireball ladder (because yes, we have sponsored ladders to go with the sponsored tables from this week’s Smackdown).

Women’s Intercontinental Title: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria is defending after beating Lynch last month. This is Lynch’s last shot at the title, but if she wins, Valkyria has to raise her hand. Valkyria jumps her to start the brawl fast and sends Lynch outside…but has to have the referee fix her top (which has been an issue for her before). Lynch takes over on the floor and sends Valkyria into the barricade. Back in and the Manhandle Slam is countered so Lynch settles for two off a reverse layout DDT.

Valkyria is sent into the buckles a few times but comes back with the forearms, followed by a sitout powerbomb for two. One heck of a DDT gives Lynch two of her own but Valkyria catches her on top with a superplex. A fisherman’s buster gives Valkyria two and she nails Lynch in the head with a spinning kick. Lynch mixes it up with a cross armbreaker but Valkyria escapes and pulls on the leg while standing on Lynch’s head (ouch).

They go outside, where an ax kick from the barricade hits Lynch on the floor. Back in and Valkyria dives into a powerbomb to put them down for a needed double breather. They go up top again and a super Manhandle Slam gives Lynch two, resulting in the shocked kickout face. Another Manhandle Slam to the floor knocks Valkyria silly but she manages a Nightwing from the apron to the floor to drop Lynch as well. They both roll in to beat the count so Valkyria grabs the same rollup she used to win last month for two. That’s reversed into a rollup from Lynch, who grabs the trunks for the pin at 15:17.

Rating: B. These two work very well together and that was the case again here. They had to give Lynch the win here though, as there was no way you could have her lose twice in a row, especially so soon after her return. This is also the kind of star power that the title needs and comes after Valkyria beat Lynch clean. Good stuff here, and I’m curious to see where Valkyria goes next.

Post match Lynch, eventually, gets her hand raised and of course is rather gloaty. That’s not good enough for Lynch though, as she insists that Valkyria put the belt on her. Valkyria suplexes her into Nightwing and it looks like a rubber match is coming.

The announcers play with action figures. Lucky.

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

We’ve got LA Knight, Andrade, El Grade Americano, Penta, Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa. Cole goes on a rant about Americano being Chad Gable because they both have taped up elbows, with McAfee not having it with this nonsense. Rollins, who has been the focal point of the build to the match, is surrounded to start and the beating is on rather quickly. Andrade, Knight and Penta knock Rollins to the floor, leaving Sikoa to stare at all three of them instead.

Sikoa tries to put something together with them and is promptly destroyed. Rollins is back in to hammer on Penta and Andrade hits a big running flip dive onto a pile. Penta hits a dive of his own and Americano grabs a ladder. Americano and Penta head back inside, with Rollins using a ladder to the ribs to knock Penta to the floor. Sikoa is back in to slam Americano onto a ladder but Knight hammers Sikoa into the corner.

Knight elbows him onto the ladder and goes up, only to get in a slugout with Penta. A bigger ladder is set up with Rollins and Americano going up, followed by Sikoa and Andrade going up their own ladder. The six way brawl is on until everyone goes down, giving us a Sikoa vs. Rollins staredown. Rollins gets the better of the fight and hits him in the ribs with the ladder.

The Stomp plants Sikoa again and Rollins is alone in the ring with a ladder….so he goes to get another ladder. Rollins goes up gets cut off by Americano, who grabs an ankle lock to leave Rollins hanging upside down. Andrade is up with a sunset bomb to plant Americano and Penta suplexes Rollins onto a ladder in the corner. Andrade and Penta go up the big ladder before Andrade hits him in the back with another ladder.

The ladder is bridged into the standing one and Penta hits a Canadian Destroyer to plant Andrade onto the bridge. Sikoa is back in and is promptly pulled back out by Knight, who bridges a ladder onto the barricade. Back in and Penta powerbombs Knight but Americano is back up with the “Gable like” German suplexes. Americano busts out the Fireball ladder for the helicopter spot but gets taken down again.

Penta knocks Rollins off a ladder but Knight sends Americano into a ladder at ringside, allowing him to ride a ladder from the corner onto the ladder in the middle to headbutt Penta down. That was a cross between “OH COME ON” and “DANG THAT WAS AWESOME” so we’ll let it slide. Knight belly to back suplexes Americano down and Rollins goes up but Penta and Andrade make the save (Michael Cole is on his feet over this stuff).

Andrade and Penta slug it out on top but here are Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, with Breakker spearing the heck out of Americano. Another spear hits Knight and Paul Heyman gives him the last rites. Reed Tsunamis Andrade and goes after Sikoa but here are JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu to even (I think?) things up a bit.

The brawl is on and Breakker spears Mateo through the barricade, leaving Fatu to hit a pop up Samoan drop on Reed, followed by a heck of a suicide dive to send him into the announcers’ table. Fatu sets up the ladder and Sikoa….wants another one, but does stop to hug Fatu in a nice moment. Sikoa makes the slow climb with Fatu standing guard and….yeah there’s the look up at Sikoa, with Fatu grabbing his leg.

Sikoa looks down to see who has his leg and he knows this isn’t good. Fatu shouts that he hates Sikoa and pulls him down for a superkick. The triple jump moonsault connects as well and a release Rock Bottom sends him through the bridged ladder at ringside. Rollins grabs another FIREBALL ladder and goes up but Knight comes back to life to cut him off. Rollins pulls him back down though and goes up to win at 33:48.

Rating: B. Now this was more like it, as not only did it not feel long, but it also had quite a few moments that stood out. Rollins being the big threat was the story of the match and while it didn’t quite feel like anyone was going to be a big threat (Knight and Sikoa came closest), the idea of everyone trying to stop him worked. This felt like what Money In The Bank is supposed to be these days and the more than half an hour time span flew by.

Wrestlemania XLII is officially (for the second time) in Las Vegas again. Because of course it is.

Nikki Bella is back on Raw. Ok then.

Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul/John Cena

Cena stole the title from Rhodes and is teaming with Paul, who he thinks is the future of WWE. Uso doesn’t like Paul either and Rhodes saved him at Saturday Night’s Main Event, setting up the tag match. After the Big Match Intros, Rhodes chases Cena around and gets Paul instead. It’s already back to Cena, who gets caught in a headlock.

That’s broken up so Rhodes runs him over with a shoulder, followed by a delayed gordbuster. Uso comes in and hits a pop up neckbreaker for two on Paul. A shot to the face cuts Uso down though and it’s off to Cena to whip him hard into the corner. Cena distracts the referee so Paul can get in a cheap shot on the apron in a simple yet effective trope.

Back up and Uso reverses Cena into the corner for the Bret Hart bump but Paul isn’t about to let Rhodes come back in. Cena’s running shoulder drops Uso and Cena even curtsy’s a bit to really ham it up. Uso fights to his feet but gets driven hard into the corner to leave both of them down again. Paul cuts off the tag again though and we hit the chinlock. That’s broken up so Cena cuts the tag attempt off again, which draws Rhodes in, allowing the double teaming in the corner.

Cena grabs the chinlock as this beating continues. Back up and Cena teases knocking Rhodes off the apron but gets hit in the face this time, allowing Uso to score with an enziguri. Paul and Cena get into an argument of their own though and that’s enough for the tag to Rhodes (with the villains’ stunned faces being a great visual as they knew they screwed up).

House is quickly cleaned with a Cody Cutter to Cena and a big dive to Paul. Back in and a quick AA gives Cena two, with Uso making the save. The Buckshot Lariat doesn’t work as Paul slips and Uso superkicks him down. Cross Rhodes hits Cena so Paul springboards in for the save, which hits Cena by mistake. Uso spears Paul and everyone is down. Cena and Uso are up to slug it out but Paul is back up to deck Uso.

The Paulverizer plants Rhodes so Paul goes up and grabs a drone (whose perspective we’re seeing), which takes too long so Rhodes superplexes him down (with Paul still holding the drone), setting up Uso’s Superfly Splash (with the shot still from the drone so we just see Uso crashing down). That was AWESOME and the kind of thing that makes this WWE feel so much more modernized with some outside the box thinking after decades of the same style. Anyway, Cena hits an AA each, with the one to Rhodes getting two.

Cena goes outside and loads up the announcers’ table but Rhodes slips out, leaving Uso to catch Cena with a spear. Not to be out done, Paul Asai moonsaults Uso through the announcers’ table and everyone is down again. The referee is distracted and Cena gets in a belt shot. Cue someone in a black hoodie to spear Cena down and hammer away…..AND IT’S R-TRUTH to quite the reaction. Cena gets dropped with a belt shot and R-Truth leaves (looking WAY more serious than usual). Cross Rhodes gives Rhodes the pin at 24:00.

Rating: B+. Oh sweet goodness there is a lot to cover here. First and foremost, I have no idea if R-Truth actually left and he was brought back after the backlash or if it was a huge work, but WOW that was a great reveal. At the same time, it didn’t last long but I really did love that drone shot deal. It was clever and unique and I can always go for something like that.

As for the rest of the match, it was kind of a match in two parts. The first half had me losing my mind out of boredom, as that heat segment on Uso probably could have had a good five minutes cut out. That being said, the tag off to Rhodes was the turning point, as it was all full gear from then on, making for a heck of a finish. They went from a dull match to something close to outstanding, with the R-Truth deal at the end making it even better. Trim down a few minutes and this is a classic, but as it is, it’s just very good.

Cena and Paul look crushed to end the show.

Results

Naomi won the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match

Dominik Mysterio b. Octagon Jr. – Frog splash

Becky Lynch b. Lyra Valkyria – Rollup with trunks

Seth Rollins won the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match

Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso b. John Cena/Logan Paul – Cross Rhodes to Cena

