Hall’s NXT Takeover: Dallas Review  

Takeover: Dallas

Date: April 1, 2016

Location: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, Texas

Attendance: 9,000

Commentators: Tom Phillips, Corey Graves

This was the start of one of the big NXT traditions as this is the first Takeover during Wrestlemania Weekend. To say the show was hyped up would be an understatement as this is in the running for biggest NXT show ever to date. The main event is Samoa Joe challenging Finn Balor for the NXT Title, but we also have Shinsuke Nakamura debuting against what is likely a departing Sami Zayn. Let’s get to it.

I was actually in the building for this show, sitting in the upper deck with the entrance on my left.

The opening video looks at various Texas wrestling legends, naturally with the Von Erichs getting a good bit of attention. Tonight though, a revolution emerges, featuring a look at the stars on the show. Since it’s only a five match card, everything gets at least a quick look.

Tag Team Titles: American Alpha vs. Revival

American Alpha is challenging (in their matching track suits, though apparently they had even more elaborate gear planned but just couldn’t get it ready in time). I do miss the really basic Titantron screens as it keeps the focus on the ring while still having a bit of flash. The Revival even have Freebird inspired shirts, because they’re that kind of awesome. Dawson (known here as Scott Dawson, later known as Dax Harwood) starts with Gable (later known as Chad Gable) and the fans are rather behind Gable, with what sounds like a chant to the tune of Kurt Angle’s theme.

Dawson takes him into the corner and mocks the amateur status before the fans aren’t sure about “WHICH ONE’S DAWSON, WHICH ONE’S DASH”. Gable gets two off a quick rollup and everything breaks down for a four way glare off. We settle down to Gable snapping off an armdrag into a flying headscissors (even losing his headband. Jordan comes in for a dropkick but Dash (Wilder) offers a distraction, allowing Dawson to go after the eyes.

Jordan clotheslines his way out of trouble and Gable comes in for some stereo backdrops. Gable comes back in to work on the arm but Dawson takes him into the corner for a shot to the face. Dash sneaks in and grabs the rope to avoid a dropkick, only for Jordan to save Gable from a suplex. Stereo German suplexes drop the Revival and we almost get an old school Steiners pose from American Alpha (who know exactly what they’re doing). We get into the chase on the floor though and Gable is dropped with a clothesline to finally give the Revival an opening.

Back in and we hit the chinlock, with the crowd firmly behind the idea of Gable going. A Gory Stretch has Gable in trouble but he slips out and grabs a double DDT for a needed breather. Dash is right there to crawl underneath the ring though and pull Jordan off the apron, meaning the tag doesn’t work. The Revival tries a powerbomb/top rope clothesline but they don’t get Gable high enough, meaning the clothesline misses (thank goodness, as it was getting annoying seeing them get everything right).

The fans chant for BOTCHAMANIA as Gable fights out but the diving tag still isn’t enough. Instead he crawls between Dawson’s feet and brings Jordan in to clean house. Everything breaks down and a running shoulder in the corner rocks Dash. Jordan’s t-bone suplex gets two on Dawson but a cheap shot drops Jordan. A rollup with an assist from Dash (and his towel) only gets two so Jordan rolls Dawson up.

The kickout sends him into an uppercut from Dash so Gable dives in for a save of his own. A belly to belly sends Dawson into the corner but Jordan misses a heck of a running shoulder. Gable’s victory roll is countered (ala Owen Hart at Wrestlemania X) for two but Gable is back with a small package for the same. More rollups get two more but Jordan is back in with the running shoulder to the ribs. Grand Amplitude gives Gable the pin on Dawson (with Jordan cutting off Dash) and the titles at 15:14.

Rating: A-. Oh we’re in for a good one tonight. This was an outstanding match, with both teams absolutely tearing it up out there. It came off like a modern Steiners vs. Arn and Tully match but even more athletic. They tore the house down to start the show and this was about as awesome as it could have been. Then, just because they could, Revival would have even better matches with DIY, because this was somehow just the early days of their greatness.

Jim Ross and Kota Ibushi are here.

We recap Austin Aries vs. Baron Corbin. Aries debuted and Corbin laid him out. Aries wanted revenge and to prove himself, while Corbin was ticked off at not being in the NXT Title picture.

Austin Aries vs. Baron Corbin

Aries goes right after him in the corner but gets shoved away by the throat. That doesn’t work either as Aries goes after the leg to limited avail. A forearm knocks Corbin to the floor and Aries is right there with a top rope ax handle. Back in and Corbin goes with the power in the form of a hot shot and Aries is in fast trouble. Aries is sent hard into the corner and we hit the nerve hold.

Some hard elbows give Corbin two but Aries actually wins an exchange of strikes. A running clothesline drops Corbin again and Aries snaps him throat first across the top. The missile dropkick connects inside and a running dropkick in the corner has Corbin bailing to the floor. Aries gives chase but runs into Deep Six to leave him laying on the floor. That’s good for a nine count so Aries comes back in, where he escapes End Of Days, reversing it into a rollup for the pin at 10:44.

Rating: B. If this is the weak link in the card, they’re going to be fine. This was a heck of a big man vs. smaller man match, with Aries having all kinds of experience in that kind of a structure. It makes Aries look like someone who can hang in there against quite the offense and he looks like a star as a result. Good stuff here, with Corbin going up to the main roster the next week.

We recap Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn is back in NXT after a major injury but it’s pretty clear that this is his farewell. It’s also Nakamura’s debut, as as have something of a goodbye/hello match.

Scott Hall and X-Pac are here.

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Zayn gets an absolute hero’s welcome, as the fans know this is it for him in NXT. Nakamura on the other hand gets a crazy reception of his own, with the fans knowing this is different (As HHH would put it in a documentary about the show (paraphrased): “When they’re HOLY SHI***** the entrance, you’re doing something right.”). The fans are right there with the dueling chants to start and Nakamura backs him into the ropes.

That goes nowhere so Nakamura grabs a wristlock as the fans switch to a BOTH THESE GUYS chant. Back up and Zayn sends him into the corner, only to get kicked back down. Nakamura is right back to the arm and kicks him into the corner, but Good Vibrations is blocked. Instead Nakamura kicks him in the head (simple, but effective) for two. Zayn gets in a shot of his own to take over and they go outside, where Nakamura hits a hard knee to take over.

Back in and Nakamura’s running knee gets two but Zayn knocks him outside for a change. The big flip dive connects and a high crossbody gets two back inside. Nakamura starts striking again until a Michinoku Driver puts him back down. Back up and they slug it out with Nakamura getting the better of things and knocking Zayn to the ropes. Nakamura kicks and stomps away at Zayn’s head, earning a KING OF STRONG STYLE chant.

A cross armbreaker goes on but Zayn fights up and kicks Nakamura in the head to escape. Zayn hammers and stomps away in the ropes just like Nakamura did and the fans appreciate the idea. Back up and they trade big shots until Nakamura grabs the reverse exploder. Kinshasa is countered into the Blue Thunder Bomb for two and they head to the floor. Nakamura cuts off the diving DDT with a shot to the head and but Zayn catches him on top. The exploder into the corner is cut off with elbows to the head though and Nakamura hits a middle rope knee to the head. Kinshasa finishes Zayn off at 20:08.

Rating: A. There is a reason that this match is still talked about so many years later. These guys beat the living daylights out of each other and it felt like Nakamura defeated Zayn, who just couldn’t hang in there any longer. That’s how you make a newcomer feel like a major star, as Zayn puts Nakamura over on his way out. Excellent match here, as they beat the living daylights out of each other and left everything they had in the ring.

Post match Nakamura helps Zayn up and we get a THANK YOU SAMI chant. Zayn shows respect and Nakamura leaves, allowing Zayn to get his big farewell.

We recap Bayley vs. Asuka for the Women’s Title. Bayley is the last of the Four Horsewomen in NXT and has helped take women’s wrestling to a new level. Asuka debuted though and has been an unstoppable force, who is now coming for the title. Dana Brooke gets in the best line of her career, as she talks about how she tried to get into Asuka’s head. Cut to Asuka beating the fire out of her. Brooke: “Didn’t work.”

Women’s Title: Asuka vs. Bayley

Bayley is defending and it’s clear that Asuka is a different kind of monster. Asuka’s entrance consists of a bunch of cherry blossoms falling on her, which lost a bit when I could see the people pouring them out of boxes from my seats. They trade some strikes to start and of course Asuka gets the better of things, including the running hip attack.

Bayley sends her into the corner for the running elbow but has to fight out of the cross armbreaker. An elbow gives Bayley two and a super hurricanrana takes Asuka down again. Bayley grabs the guillotine (how she beat Nia Jax), which is reversed into an ankle lock. That’s escaped as well, with Bayley sending her to the floor for the running hurricanrana.

Back in and Asuka strikes away but gets suplexed back down. Bayley even grabs a kneebar, followed by an ankle lock but Asuka makes the ropes. An armbar is broken up as well and Asuka gets the Asuka Lock. Bayley fights and fights but eventually passes out to make Asuka champion at 15:25.

Rating: B. This told another good story in a similar way to Nakamura vs. Zayn, as Bayley, the reigning big star, couldn’t survive against the new monster. Asuka just mauled her at various times in there, with Bayley not being able to use her former stuff against someone this good. The match was about showing that Asuka was here and no one has ever seen anything like her, which was pretty much exactly right.

Post match Bayley is checked on, but Asuka just walks past her.

We recap Samoa Joe challenging Finn Balor for the NXT Title. Balor survived against him in London but knew he was in big trouble. Now it’s time to do it again, which isn’t the most common thing in NXT.

Bobby Roode is here and yeah that’s a big one.

NXT Title: Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor

Balor is defending and Joe gets quite the intense entrance. This is topped though, because Balor, as the Demon, comes out with a chainsaw. Joe goes right after him to start and knocks Balor to the floor but Balor is right back in to slug away. Joe’s eye is cut open BADLY and they go outside, with Balor hitting a big flip dive. Joe sends him over the barricade and into the crowd but we have to stop to wipe off some blood. They go back inside with the referee trying to towel off the eye but Balor isn’t having that.

Joe hammers away in the corner and sends him outside for the dive but we have to stop to really work on the eye. The fans are LIVID and want to see the fight continue, with Joe clearly being annoyed at the match having to pause. Joe throws him back inside and we pause AGAIN for more toweling. Fans: “PG SUCKS!”

Back in and Joe gives him the release Rock Bottom out of the corner but the Clutch is blocked. Joe hits his corner kick to the head but the trainers have to come in AGAIN to work on the eye. We get back to action with Joe hammering away and dropping a big knee for two. Balor manages a shot of his own but hang on as it’s round five of the battle of the towel. Fans: “LET JOE BLEED!”

Back up and Balor knocks him to the floor for the big kick from the apron. They get back inside, where Joe counters the Sling Blade into a suplex. Balor’s running dropkick is countered into a backsplash for two, setting up the Boston crab/crossface sequence. That’s reversed and Balor hits a quick double stomp to leave them both down. Joe catches him on top with a quick MuscleBuster for two and Joe can’t believe the kickout. Balor makes the big comeback and hits the shotgun dropkick, followed by the Coup de Grace. Joe is right back with the Koquina Clutch but Balor backflips onto him for the pin to retain at 16:24.

Rating: B+. This was such a weird match as it’s stopped so many times due to the cut. You can see Joe, and likely Balor, getting more and more frustrated (the fans certainly were) because of the cut, though at the same time I can get when it’s something as serious as an eye. Ignoring all of that though, these guys beat each other up and Balor again felt like he escaped rather than beating Joe. Oddly enough, Balor would lose the title to Joe at a house show in a few weeks.

Results

American Alpha b. Revival – Grand Amplitude to Dawson

Austin Aries b. Baron Corbin – Rollup

Shinsuke Nakamura b. Sami Zayn – Kinshasa

Asuka b. Bayley – Asuka Lock

Finn Balor b. Samoa Joe – Rollup

