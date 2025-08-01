Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review – 7.31.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: July 31, 2025

Location: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We have about a month to go before Death Before Dishonor and in theory that should mean we’re getting some of the matches announced. While Bandido vs. Hechicero is likely going to be set for the show, nothing else is officially ready yet. Hopefully that changes in the near future so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

MxM Collection vs. Tomohiro Ishii/Hologram

Johnny TV is with the villains. Mansoor can’t get very far with a running shoulder to Ishii, who screams a lot and wins an exchange of forearms. Hologram comes in to keep Mansoor in the corner before it’s right back to Ishii. The Collection manages to double team him down for a change and it’s a double pose.

The double elbow (not as good as the pose) gets two but Ishii is out without much trouble. Hologram comes back in to clean house and Ishii strikes away at Madden. The superkick sets up an assisted suplex from Ishii, followed by a brainbuster and a rope walk 450 to finish Mansoor at 7:12.

Rating: C+. Normally I would mock the idea that Hologram doesn’t lose matches but then again it’s not like the Collection ever wins anything either. Ishii and Hologram are a thrown together team but they’re doing well enough so let them beat some comedy goofs. I mean, it’s not like they’re going to do anything with Hologram in the first place.

We look at Athena beating up Alex Windsor last week on AEW Collision.

Jon Cruz vs. Gringo Loco

They take turns posing on the ropes to start with the fans being behind Loco (the hometown star). An exchange of flips set up a running headscissors to take Loco down but he sends Cruz into the corner. A gorilla press facebuster gives Loco two but Cruz crotches him on top. Loco strikes away, only to get kicked down so Cruz can go up top. Cruz misses a dive and gets butterfly suplexed down. The spinning moonsault gives Loco the pin at 7:21.

Rating: C+. Let the hometown star get out there and have a fun one. That’s all it needed to be and Loco is someone who can have an entertaining match no matter what. As usual, it isn’t like this feels important in the slightest, but the fans liked seeing Loco so it could have been far worse.

Blake Christian vs. Jimmy Jacobs

Christian takes him down and gets in a slap to a seated Jacobs. Back up and Jacobs sends him to the floor for a change, only for Christian to come back with a spear on the apron. Christian’s running dive takes Jacobs down again and it’s time to look cocky. A tornado suplex drops Christian right back but he’s fine enough to hit a suplex. The Vanilla Choke Zero finishes Jacobs at 6:25.

Rating: C. Heaven help me, I’m starting to like Christian. He’s incredibly dull, but at the same time, his open embrace of that style is amusing. At the same time, it feels like he’s actually coming up the ranks a bit and that is one of the more interesting things going in Ring Of Honor. If he can come after the TV Title, or even Bandido, why not try it out?

We look at actor Paul Walter Hauser talking about QT Marshall and an incident they had back in March.

Xelhua vs. Virus

Pure Rules. Xelhua takes him down into a leglock to start and then ties up the arm to mix it up a bit. That’s broken up and Virus is back with a leglock of his own. Xelhua is out as well and they go to the mat for some grappling. Virus’ rollup gets two and he pulls Xelhua into the leglock, sending Xelhua over for his first rope break.

Back up and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker into a weird upside down Boston crab, sending Virus to the ropes as well. They trade rollups until Virus grabs a Vertebreaker for two, with Xelhua using another rope break. Back up and Xelhua uses his legs to tie up Virus’ arms and neck for the submission at 7:24.

Rating: C+. Here’s a great example of what is wrong with this kind of match: these people have basically no history in Ring Of Honor. Other than a ten man match at a show ROH co-promoted, they have never appeared around here. Why should I be interested in this match? It’s certainly not bad and they did some very cool looking moves, but with less than a month to go before a pay per view and nothing announced, is this really the best use of the show’s time?

We look back at Dustin Rhodes beating Lee Moriarty to retain the TNT Title but getting challenged by Kyle Fletcher after.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Adam Priest vs. Bandido

Bandido is defending. Feeling out process to start with Bandido getting to put up the gun pose at Priest’s face. The delayed suplex (and I mean really delayed) gives Bandido two but Priest is back up with a dropkick to the back. They had to the floor where Bandido is sent into the barricade, allowing Priest to stay on the back inside.

An exchange of forearms is cut off with another back shot, though said back is fine enough for Bandido to hit the one armed gorilla press. A backbreaker gives Priest another near fall, followed by the half crab to send Bandido to the ropes. Bandido is fine enough to hit a pop up cutter into a Shining Wizard and the frog splash retains at 9:56.

Rating: B-. No story, no build, and a perfectly acceptable match. What exactly was the point of this except for just having the World Champion in the ring? I like having Bandido around, but could it be something actually set up in any way? They had a fine match, but it’s as random as you can get.

Post match respect is eventually shown to end the show.

Results

Tomohiro Ishii/Hologram b. MxM Collection – Rope walk 450 to Mansoor

Gringo Loco b. Jon Cruz – Spinning moonsault

Blake Christian b. Jimmy Jacobs – Vanilla Choke Zero

Xelhua b. Virus – Leg tieup hold

Bandido b. Adam Priest – Frog splash

