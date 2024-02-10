Hall’s ROH TV Review 2.8.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: February 8, 2024

Location: Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas

Commentators: Caprice Coleman, Ian Riccaboni

We’re slowly making our way towards the yet to be announced Supercard of Honor. That should make for a big show, but given ROH’s tendencies, most of the card won’t be announced until shortly before the show. Maybe we’ll get the Women’s TV Title tournament finals there, assuming they ever actually start the tournament. Let’s get to it.

We run down some of the card.

Workhorsemen vs. Sayrus GT/Brilliante RB

Henry and Brilliante start things off with Henry blocking an early armdrag attempt. A tilt-a-whirl backbreaker puts Brilliante down again but he dives over to bring in Sayrus to clean house. Drake isn’t having any of this diving stuff though and bounces Sayrus off the ropes for a hard forearm to the face. Back in and a DDT plants Sayrus but he slips out of what looks like a powerbomb and brings Brilliante in again. Not that it matters as Drake suplexes him into the corner for the running knees from Henry. A Downward Spiral/running kick to the head combination finishes Brilliante at 4:07.

Rating: C. This was short and to the point here with the luchadors not getting much time to showcase themselves. It’s nice to see someone new brought in, but it’s even nicer to have an established team win a match without too much trouble. I still don’t buy the Workhorsemen as title threats but at least they got a nice win here.

Dalton Castle won’t let anyone, including Jerry Lynn, Taya Valkyrie or Johnny TV see his friend.

Ethan Page vs. Aaron Solo

Solo isn’t interested in the Code Of Honor to start so Page stomps him down in the corner. Page drives him into another corner and rains down some right hands but it’s too early for Ego’s Edge. Solo pulls him off the middle for a crash into the corner, allowing Solo to hit a spinning kick to the head for two. Page fights out of the chinlock and hits him in the face before pulling him into a powerslam for another near fall. The Ego’s Edge is blocked again and a release northern lights suplex gives Solo two. Solo gets caught cheating on a rollup so Page kicks him in the face, setting up the Ego’s Edge for the pin at 7:29.

Rating: C+. It’s good for Page to pick up another win and he’s getting the momentum going, but assuming he gets the TV Title match at the next big show, we’re going to be waiting a good while. That’s one of the problems with Ring Of Honor: they take so long to have their big matches because such matches don’t take place on the regular show. That leaves some long gaps and Page is stuck in the middle of one.

Penta El Zero Miedo/El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Jon Cruz/KM

Penta and Cruz start things off so we pause for the two of them to shout their names. An exchange of shoves is the only contact for the first minute and forty five seconds until Penta grabs a headlock. Penta kicks him in the ribs but KM gets in a cheap shot from the apron for a breather.

Vikingo comes in and gets suplexed for two, followed by KM grabbing a reverse chinlock. A full nelson slam gives Vikingo two but he fights up and brings in Penta to clean house. A Backstabber into a rope walk double stomp to the ribs gets two on Cruz with KM making the save. Something like What’s Up gets two more and the package piledriver plants him (with Vikingo taking out KM) for the pin at 7:12.

Rating: C+. This was a bit more competitive than I was expecting, but spending almost two minutes waiting for them to start was a bit annoying. Penta and Vikingo seemed to be treated like something of a dream team and while they kind of are, it’s not quite as effective as the Lucha Bros. It was just another match with the flashy luchadors flipping around a lot and we’ve kind of covered that to death around here.

Billie Starkz and Lexi Nair are in the back with the latter handing Starkz a message. Starkz says if Nyla Rose is looking for her, come find her after her match.

Johnny TV vs. ???

TV has Taya Valkyrie with him and his opponent, Dalton Castle’s friend is….Hombre de Pavo Real de Montana. That would be Mountain Peacock Man, which is pretty clearly Castle with a beard and a hat. Taya questions Montana’s Spanish abilities but he’s only using a Spanish name to make himself learn Spanish. He even has an app! Montana admits that he is indeed Castle and says it was a ruse to get TV to fight him. TV finally agrees and will tell Castle what it takes….next week.

Shane Taylor issues a proclamation: If you are feeling left out, come join up or fight against them.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett shows Lexi Nair Cole Karter and Griff Garrison attacking someone who appears to be Serpentico. Angelico makes the save but it’s not really Serpentico, meaning the beatdown is on again. The real Serpentico makes the save.

Billie Starkz vs. Araya Thorn

They fight over arm control to start until Starkz takes it to the mat to work on the leg. Starks strikes away and rolls her up for two, followed by a German suplex to send her outside. There’s the suicide dive but here is Nyla Rose with a table for a distraction. Back in and something like a crossface chickenwing finishes Thorn at 3:52.

Rating: C. This was more about the Rose interruption than anything else. In theory we’re waiting on Rose beating Starkz before she gets a Women’s Title shot, but that might take a little while to set up at this point. For now, Starkz stays strong and they didn’t waste time with a longer match when it didn’t need to be.

Post match Rose seems to challenge Starkz but here is the returning Athena to knock Rose off the apron and through the table. Again: I have no idea why Rose is supposed to be the heel here but that seems to be where they’re going.

Trish Adora vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

Hogan and Diamante clear the ring, with Hogan hitting a dropkick to put her down for an early two. Hirsch and Adora are back in for an amateur off until Adora is sent outside again. Back in and Adora runs them all over with shoulders until Diamante suplexes Adora onto the other two. A triple dropkick puts Diamante down but Hirsch sends the other two outside again. Diamante grabs a chair but Rachael Ellering cuts it off, only to have Diamante roll Hirsch up with her feet on the ropes for the pin at 4:50.

Rating: C. Yeah whatever. These four way matches and momentum building matches towards the tournament have been going on for weeks now and they stopped being interesting a good while ago. Either start the tournament already or stop talking about it because these matches are coming and going with no impact whatsoever. Maybe they shouldn’t have announces the tournament all the way before Christmas if it wasn’t going to start until February (at the earliest). Just a thought.

Griff Garrison/Cole Karter/Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Iron Savages/Infantry

Dean cranks on Garrison’s arm to start and hands it off to Bravo for something like a Demolition Decapitator for two. Bronson comes in for a heck of a backdrop before handing it off to Boulder to load up his chest spot. Hold on though as Maria gets on the apron to open her jacket for a distraction. That doesn’t work so well as Garrison and Karter are sent into Boulder’s chest instead as the villains can’t get anything going.

The Infantry clears the ring and Dean hits a dive but Garrison cuts him off with a clothesline. Back in and Dean has to fight out of the wrong corner, setting up the tag to Bravo (who sipped the Savage Sauce). That means it’s Bravo coming in to clean house as everything breaks down. Boulder suplexes Garrison and Karter, leaving Taylor to come in for a slugout. Taylor this a release Rock Bottom but Bravo knocks him into the corner. Moriarty is back in with a quick suplex into a Downward Spiral to finish Bravo at 9:16.

Rating: C+. This is the part where commentary talks about how the teams are building momentum and might be in line for a Tag Team Title shot. I see little reason for that to be taken seriously as the Kingdom has defended the titles once in their month and a half reign. Maybe they can start interacting with the tag division more frequently but until then, this feels like the same treadmill that the teams have been running on for months. On a side note: can we please give the Savages a week off? They’ve been on the show week after week for months and they’re doing the same stuff over and over. It’s ok to give us a break.

Post match Maria holds up Serpentico’s mask so here he is to get it back. Karter and Garrison take him out, leaving Coleman to say “this feud here is never ending. Every time we think it’s over there’s more to it.” Preach it man.

Rachael Ellering and Leyla Hirsch confirm that everything is ok.

Gravity vs. Lee Johnson

Johnson cranks on a headlock to start before running Gravity over with a shoulder. Gravity is back up and we get a standoff as things reset a bit. Gravity’s dropkick takes out the leg and Johnson gets knocked outside. The dive is cut off so Gravity comes back in for a springboard armdrag. Johnson is sent outside again and this time the dive takes him out. Gravity manages a powerbomb to leave them both down for a double breather. Johnson is back up with his reverse inverted DDT for the pin at 6:04.

Rating: C. This was kind of a weird match as it was back and forth until Johnson just hit his finisher for the pin. Johnson is getting a few wins and if that means a TV Title shot or something like that, cool. The problem is he needs to actually get something out of this and it’s hard to believe that will be the case.

Dalton Castle thinks Johnny TV might want his worm farm or his perfect blood. Then he grabs his chest and gets inside a washing machine.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Killa Kate

Johnny TV is here with Valkyrie, who kicks Kate into the corner to start. A bunch of kicks and a clothesline get two each before a spear cuts Kate off. Shania Pain finishes for Valkyrie at 2:52.

The Women’s TV Title Tournament starts next week. Thank goodness.

Jack Cartwheel vs. AR Fox vs. Komander vs. Willie Mack

They shake hands before everyone goes at it to start. Fox clears the ring but gets sent into the corner by Cartwheel, who cartwheels away. The flipping elbow drop gets two on Fox but Mack is back in to run everyone over. An exploder suplex drops Cartwheel but Komander sends Mack outside for a springboard moonsault. Fox is back up but his 450 hits Mack’s raised knees.

Mack powerbombs Fox for two before Cartwheel comes in to slug it out with Fox. Komander comes in but gets taken down by Cartwheel, whose backbreaker connects for two. Mack dives onto Komander and Fox, setting up Cartwheel’s dive onto everyone. Komander is back in with a springboard 450 to Cartwheel, setting up Cielito Lindo for the pin at 10:26.

Rating: B-. This was the same match they’ve had for the last month plus with different people involved. They did their dives and flips with everyone getting in something until one person won. I’m sure this will launch Komander into the title picture, because he has never been put into a random title match and come up short.

Athena sends the minions to get things ready for a celebration before calling Nyla Rose nothing. Then Rose comes in to put her through a table to end the show.

Results

Workhorsemen b. Sayrus GT/Brilliante RB – Downward Spiral/running kick to the head combination to Brilliante

Ethan Page b. Aaron Solo – Ego’s Edge

Penta El Zero Miedo/El Hijo del Vikingo b. Jon Cruz/KM – Package piledriver to Cruz

Billie Starkz b. Araya Thorn – Crossface chickenwing

Diamante b. Leyla Hirsch, Trish Adora and Kiera Hogan – Rollup with feet on the ropes to Hirsch

Shane Taylor Promotions b. Griff Garrison/Cole Karter b. Iron Savages/Infantry – Suplex Downward Spiral to Bravo

Lee Johnson b. Gravity – Reverse inverted DDT

Taya Valkyrie b. Killa Kate – Shania Pain

Komander b. Willie Mack, Jack Cartwheel and AR Fox – Cielito Lindo to Cartwheel

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.