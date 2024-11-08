Hall’s TNA Impact Review – 11.7.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: November 7, 2024

Location: Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit, Michigan

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re still in the aftermath of Bound For Glory and unfortunately still in the aftermath of Chris Bey’s neck injury. That match was scheduled to take place this week and as a result, this week’s show might be a bit weird. We’re also on the way to Turning Point and a lot of people are coming after Nic Nemeth’s World Title. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Tasha Steelz/Alisha Edwards vs. Masha Slamovich/Jordynne Grace

Grace and Slamovich start things off with Grace grabbing a headlock as we get some graphics for what is coming throughout the show (nice touch). Slamovich comes in and strikes away before running Steelz over with a shot to the face. A World’s Strongest Slam looks to set up Grace’s Vader Bomb but Edwards cuts it off.

Edwards realizes that hitting Grace in the face is a bad idea but it’s back to Steelz, whose dancing earns her a quick spank. Grace plants Steelz down and hands it back to Slamovich, who drops Steelz with a running boot for two. It’s already back to Grace, who gets caught in a quick crucifix bomb for two more. That’s enough for Slamovich, who gets the tag and chokes Edwards out for the win at 7:16.

Rating: C. This was about as to the point as it should have been, with Grace and Slamovich being a pair of monsters who aren’t going to have much trouble against Edwards and Steelz. Thankfully they didn’t mess around here and it made the match work out well. I’m not sure if we’re getting a Grace vs. Slamovich III, but there are worse ideas out there.

We look back at Savannah Evans attacking Lei Ying Lee last week.

Evans says she’s the big deal and she’s taking over.

Wendy Choo vs. Rosemary

No DQ. Choo jumps her to start but Rosemary fights back and tries the Upside Down. That’s broken up and Choo hits a running dropkick. They fight over to the announcers’ table with Rosemary choking away with a camera cord. Back in and they fight over a cane until a double knockdown lets them both do the situp. Choo beats her up with the loaded pillow and drops a middle rope elbow with said pillow for two. Rosemary gets in a cane shot though and hits As Above So Below for the pin at 6:01.

Rating: C-. Forgive me for not being able to get into the idea of someone whose big deal is a pillow that she uses to beat on people. It hasn’t exactly worked in NXT and it isn’t working here. At the same time, this whole crossover is losing its steam rather quickly, as there is little to get behind when the home promotion star wins pretty much every time.

Post match Rosemary seems to lick Choo’s head.

And now, from the vault, on June 15, 2024, likely as a replacement for the Hardys vs. ABC match.

X-Division Title: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

Ali, with Champaign Sing, is defending. Santana knocks him down to start and shrugs off a chop. Some right hands in the corner and a clothesline have Ali in more trouble but Singh gets in a cheap shot for the DQ a 2:35.

Cue Santino Marella to make a tag match.

Mustafa Ali/Champaign Singh vs. Mike Santana/Joe Hendry

Hendry cleans house to start and hands it back to Santana to drop Singh. Ali pulls Hendry off the apron though and Singh gets in a shot to Hendry to take over. The chinlock doesn’t last long as Santana fights up and rolls over to bring in Hendry for the house cleaning. It’s already back to Santana, who elbows Singh down, leaving Hendry to GTS Ali, setting up Spin The Block to finish Singh at 6:29.

Rating: C. This whole thing could have been at any house show, with the cool pairing defeating the villains. Ali was a pretty big deal at this point, while Singh was there to take the fall. That’s all it needed to be and the fans were certainly into Hendry, which was the big point of the whole thing.

Post match Steve Maclin runs in for the beatdown but Rhino makes the save, including a Gore.

Maclin says no one, including Josh Alexander, can beat him.

The Rascalz are anxious, so they go to the tree house and talk about Space Jam. Lightening up ensues.

We look at Ryan Nemeth and Joe Hendry yelling at each other after last week’s main event.

Here is Hendry for a chat. Hendry has a special video about Ryan Nemeth’s entire career. Beginning of the video, “He’s Nic Nemeth’s brother. The end.”, end of the video. Hendry wants to face Ryan next week.

Mike Santana runs into First Class, who likes him and offers him a spot on the team. Santana isn’t impressed.

Jody Threat vs. Heather By Elegance

Their partners are here too. Heather jumps her to start but Threat gets in some clotheslines in the corner, followed by a suplex right back out of it. A tornado DDT gives Heather two and she stomps away in the corner, where Ash can get in some hair pulling. The neck crank goes on but Threat suplexes her way to freedom. Ash’s distraction lets Heather pull Threat into the corner, but Threat is fine enough to catch a high crossbody. Pop Shove It finishes Heather at 5:02.

Rating: C. Well I’ll take it over another tag champion losing a singles match to set up a Tag Team Title match. It’s still not good, but at least the champions don’t look like losers for a change. There still isn’t much in the way of a division, but at least they’re doing something with a fresh team.

X-Division Title: Mike Bailey vs. Moose

Moose is challenging and is quickly hurricanranaed out to the floor. A pump kick just annoys Moose so he takes Bailey outside, where a chop hits the post. Bailey accidentally kicks the steps though and Moose drops him onto the apron as we take a break. Back with Moose stomping away in the corner but getting caught with another hurricanrana. A release Rock Bottom drops Bailey again though and a kick to the head makes it worse. Bailey is back up with the moonsault knees for two and we take another break.

We come back again with Bailey hitting a top rope dive, followed by a shooting star press for two. They strike it out until the tornado kick is blocked, leaving Moose to hit a discus lariat. Bailey is right back with a Code Red for two and the Ultimate Weapon is loaded up, only for Moose to dropkick him out to the floor.

Back in and a super poisonrana puts Moose down and the Ultimate Weapon connects for two more. Another tornado kick is cut off with a spear to send Bailey outside, followed by an even bigger spear. They go back inside where two more spears give Moose the pin and the title at 17:24.

Rating: B-. That’s something of a relief, as Bailey getting away from the title makes things more interesting. I can only take so many tornado kicks and Ultimate Weapons, though thankfully Bailey only ignored a few moments of leg work this time. Moose winning the title is a new way to go, and I could go for a bunch of people coming after the monster champion.

Post match Moose leaves so Trent Seven comes out, hugs Bailey, and then hits him low. The Seven Star Lariat drops Bailey to end the show. If it keeps Bailey away from the title, I approve.

Results

Masha Slamovich/Jordynne Grace b. Tasha Steelz/Alisha Edwards – Rear naked choke to Edwards

Rosemary b. Wendy Choo – As Above So Below

Jody Threat b. Heather By Elegance – Pop Shove It

Moose b. Mike Bailey – Spear

