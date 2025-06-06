Hall’s TNA Impact Review 6.5.25  

TNA Impact

Date: June 5, 2025

Location: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

It’s the night before Against All Odds and that means it is time for the final push towards the show. In this case we have to get ready for the World Title match, with Trick Williams set to defend against Elijah. That should mean a big talking segment, plus some more build towards the pay per view. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Indi Hartwell vs. Tasha Steelz

The Great Hands are here with Steelz, who hammers Hartwell down into the corner to start. Hartwell knocks her to the apron but gets sent face first into the apron for his efforts. Back in and Steelz chokes on the rope, followed by a Sliced Bread out of the corner for two. A Codebreaker gets two more but Hartwell tosses her out of the corner. Skyler tries to get Hotch to interfere but Hotch won’t do it, leaving Hartwell to hit the Hurts Don’t It (full nelson swung into a faceplant) for the pin at 6:07.

Rating: C. That’s Hartwell in a nutshell: she’s completely fine and that’s about as high as I can go. There isn’t much that makes her stand out and that has been the case since she got to WWE in the first place. Having her be the reason for the latest Order 4 issues works well enough, though I’m not even remotely curious about what is next for Hartwell.

Post match Mustafa Ali comes out and shoves down the referee, plus Hartwell. Hotch gets in Ali’s face but everyone leaves Hotch alone in the ring.

Mance Warner, with Steph de Lander, wants Steve Maclin and is ready to take the International Title at Against All Odds.

John Skyler checks on Tasha Steelz and gets a phone call, asking if she’s ok. Steelz says she is, but asks whomever is on the phone if they can talk to Ali. Cue Ali, with Skyler getting off the phone in a hurry. Jason Hotch comes in, with Ali knowing it’s for an apology (which Hotch doesn’t actually give) before setting up a match between them anyway.

X-Division Title: Eric Young vs. Moose

Young, with the Northern Armory, is challenging and JDC is here with Moose. Young slugs away in the corner to start and does the O Canada standing in the Tree Of Woe. JDC freaks out so much that the referee gets distracted and we reach at least the second verse. Moose is back up with a chokebomb for two and they go outside with Young being whipped hard into the steps.

Back in and Young is fine enough to hit a suicide dive, followed by a high crossbody for two back inside. That doesn’t work for Moose, who runs the corner and hits a spinning high crossbody for two of his own. Moose’s charge into the corner misses though and Young gets two off a piledriver, with JDC putting the foot on the rope. The Armory takes JDC out so Moose gets in a low blow. The spear retains the title at 7:35.

Rating: B-. This is the kind of win that gives Moose something as he beat a former multiple time World Champion and someone who could be seen as a realistic challenger to the title. That being said, it feels like we are on the way to Leon Slater being the one to take the title from Moose and that has been the case for a long time now. Building Moose up on the way there is a smart way to go and this did just that.

Post match Young and the Armory jump and attack a fan in the crowd.

Dani Luna knows what it’s like to lose what you have but just because Spitfire is done doesn’t means she is.

Joe Hendry is disappointed in his loss because things had been going so well but now the title is in the hands of an outside. Elijah is coming for the title now and Hendry is 100% behind him. Frankie Kazarian comes in to mock him for the loss and promises to make it even worse at Against All Odds.

Heather By Elegance/M By Elegance vs. Myla Grace/Harley Hudson

The Personal Concierge is here with BY Elegance. Heather drives Hudson into the corner to start but gets hiptossed down so Hudson can pull on the arm. M comes in and Heather offers a distraction so M can take over. The double arm crank is escaped and Hudson runs her over, allowing Grace to come in. The Facewash hits in the corner with M having to break up the cover. M gets in a cheap shot and it’s a super Spanish Fly into a moonsault to finish Grace at 5:06.

Rating: C+. Well at least it wasn’t Spitfire again. I’m done with trying to find anything interesting in them and By Elegance is more interesting as a modern version of the Beautiful People. Grace and Hudson have some attitude to them, but we’re way too early into their careers for them to be a threat to anyone of note.

Video on Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside. Rosemary has tried to push Brookside to the evil side and now Brookside is a lot more aggressive, which resulted in Rosemary taking a beating. Now it’s Monster’s Ball, complete with the whole “they’re locked away for 24 hours” deal.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Monster’s Ball, basically meaning hardcore with a bunch of weapons around the ring. Brookside is looking terrified to start and Rosemary uses her cookie sheets to scare Brookside into the corner. Brookside gets in a few shots but takes too long loading up a belt, allowing Rosemary to take it away and give her a whipping. Rosemary loads up a chair in the corner and whips Brookside head first into it for the crash as we take a break.

Back with Rosemary choking on the floor but Brookside finds a hockey stick to take over. Broken Wings to a trashcan against the steps rocks Rosemary and Brookside stomps her head onto said steps. A door is set up in the corner but Rosemary is back with the Upside Down to cut her off. They take turns stapling each other and Brookside plants her on some hockey pucks (because Canada).

A DDT onto the chair gives Brookside two and it’s time to set up four chairs. As usual, that takes too long and Rosemary spears her through the door for two, leaving Rosemary frustrated. Brookside fights up and, after using a trashcan lid to block the mist (that was smart) hits the Brooksie Bomb onto the chairs for the win at 14:14.

Rating: B-. It’s Monsters Ball and that means one simple thing: you know what you’re getting. That has been the case with these matches for a very long time now and it was on full display again here. There isn’t much that makes these things stand out and while I’m very glad Brookside picked up a win, I’m only going to be able to buy her as a big deal when she actually wins some gold, or at least stays in the title picture.

The Rascalz talk about various brother tag teams (like the Mega Powers and T&A) and promise to win the Tag Team Titles.

We look at First Class costing Mike Santana the TNA World Title against Trick Williams this week on NXT.

Elijah sings (and strums) about how Trick Williams has fans singing for him but he’s cracking under the pressure. Williams will find out in TNA why we walk this way.

Lei Ying Li is ready to win the Knockouts Title.

Here is Santino Marella to talk about how he has to beat Robert Stone at Against All Odds to retain his job and get rid of Stone for good. Marella missed a lot of his daughter’s life but then he came here and it reignited his love of wrestling. He’s stepping down as the boss for one day so he can fight for what he believed in. Cue Stone (with Victoria Crawford) to say Marella is a loser instead of a leader and he’s ready to turn this into the Sheriff Stone Show. Marella gets serious and talks about being ready to fight and coming for Stone’s soul. If Marella could drop the goofiness, this story would be so much better.

Masha Slamovich is focused on Lei Ying Li, who is a warrior.

Against All Odds rundown.

Nemeths/Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater/Matt Hardy/Mike Santana

The brawl starts fast with Matt hammering Kazarian into the corner over and over until Slater comes in. Poetry In Motion sets up Santana’s Cannonball to Kazarian but Nic trips Hardy down. The springboard spinning legdrop connects and it’s Hardy in trouble in the corner. The sleeper goes on until Hardy jawbreaks his way to freedom, allowing the tag off to Slater.

Everything breaks down and Slater hits a slingshot dive to take the Nemeths out on the floor. The Danger Zone is countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb for two and Slater drops Nic with a leg lariat. Santana comes in to clean house and a double rolling Buck Fifty gets two on Ryan. The Death Valley Driver connects for the same and we hit the parade of knockdowns. Ryan breaks up the Swanton 450 but walks into Spin The Block to give Santana the pin at 7:10.

Rating: C+. Well, why else was Ryan going to be out there? He exists for the sake of driving people nuts with his MY BIG BROTHER stuff and to take pins. There isn’t much other use for him, and he helped Santana get back on track after his huge loss on NXT. It was a fairly thrown together match, but the fans like all of the good guys so I’ll take it.

Results

Indi Hartwell b. Tasha Steelz – Hurts Don’t It

Moose b. Eric Young – Spear

Heath By Elegance/M By Elegance b. Myla Grace/Harley Hudson – Moonsault to Grace

Xia Brookside b. Rosemary – Brooksie Bomb onto chairs

Matt Hardy/Leon Slater/Mike Santana b. Nemeths/Frankie Kazarian – Spin The Block to Ryan

