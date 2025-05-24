Hall’s TNA Under Siege 2025 Review  

TNA Under Siege 2025

Date: May 23, 2025

Location: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

It’s another special, and this card is lacking a bit, to put it mildly. There isn’t much on the card as the big TNA match of the weekend takes place on Sunday at the NXT Battleground event. This show will also see some odd title matches and Cody Deaner’s future decided. Let’s get to it.

Kickoff Show: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Rosemary has been trying to push Brookside to the evil side and jumps her in the corner to start. A stomp to the apron cuts Rosemary off, and she rolls outside to yell at commentary. That’s enough of a distraction for Brookside to hit a dive off the top, but Rosemary posts her to take over. Back in, and a t-bone suplex gives Rosemary a delayed tw,o and it’s time to choke on the ropes a bit.

The Upside Down is countered into a Samoan drop, though, and Brookside makes the clothesline comeback. Three straight Broken Wings hit Rosemary, who is right back with a spear for the double down. As Above So Below is broken up, so Rosemary hits a second spear. Therefore, it’s time for a staple gun. The referee takes that away, so Rosemary whips out a belt, but Brookside hits a DDT. Brookside grabs the belt and whips Rosemary for the DQ at 8:39.

Rating: C. This was a storyline advancing match more than anything else, with Brookside finally being pushed over to violence. Hopefully, the two of them don’t wind up teaming together or something, but it is nice to see Brookside getting a chance to do something new. That has been missing for a good while now, and maybe this is where she moves upward after a long waitPost-matchch, Brookside goes nuts, even whipping the security for trying to break it up. The fans certainly seem to approve and even want more, which they receive.

The opening video looks at the show’s main matches, including stars such as Cody Deaner, the absent Jeff Hardy, and NXT’s Trick Williams.

Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis

Hold on, though, as Francis comes out on a crutch and says he has a severe case of turf toe. After mocking the Toronto Maple Leafs, Francis announces that KC Navarro will be taking his place.

Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

Santana is fine with this and pulls Navarro in before planting him down for an early two. Three Amigos get two more, and we hit the required Eddie Dance. Some hard chops have Navarro in trouble, so Francis offers a cheap shot. Navarro gets in a spinning headscissors, but Santana is right back with some running shots in the corner.

The rolling Buck Fifty gets two, but Spin The Block is blocked. Navarro kicks him down and gets two off a splash, but Santana gives him a buckle bomb. The Cannonball gets two, so Navarro collapses before Spin The Block can launch. Santana isn’t having this and hits Spin The Block for the pin at 9:49.

Rating: C+. I don’t think it’s the biggest secret that Santana is going to be in the World Title scene sooner rather than later. It’s what he has been talking about and even teased a few times now, and going after the X-Division Title would feel out of place. Therefore, giving him a pretty simple win like this to start the show is a good way to prop him up a bit, which is what you need in his spot. Post-match respect is teased, but Francis gets in to take out Santana. Navarro eventually helps.

We run down the rest of the card.

Some Brampton government officials and a mascot are here. One of them is more popular than the others.

We recap Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards. Deaner has not won a match in over a year, and his contract is not going to be renewed. Therefore, he’s fighting for his job.

Eric Young gives Deaner a pep talk.

Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards

Alisha Edwards is here with Eddie. They argue to start, and Deaner fires off some right hands. A Steve Austin elbow gets two, but Eddie fights up. Alisha gets caught cheating but is only warned rather than being ejected. Eddie takes him down into an early chinlock, so Deaner fights up and hits a clothesline. A dive cuts Eddie off, but he’s right back with a Blue Thunder Bomb onto the apron.

Back in and Deaner shrugs off some chops and grabs a bulldog. Deaner goes up and gets kicked in the head, setting up a superplex into a tiger bomb for two. They go back outside where Deaner hits Sliced Bread off the steps, followed by a high crossbody,y back inside. Deaner loads up the DDT, but Alisha offers a distraction to the referee and a ring to Eddie. The big shot to the head gets two, so Alisha hits Deaner low. The Boston Knee Party gives Eddie the pin at 10:34.

Rating: C+. I get what they’re going for here with Deaner losing his job and everything, but it’s Cody Deaner. When the point of the story is that you haven’t won anything in over a year and you weren’t that important on your best day, it’s kind of a card to care about something like this. The story made sense, but it didn’t work given who it was about, and that’s a big problem.

Post match, here is the System to mock Deaner, saying no one cares about hi,m and now he’s out of a job. Cue the Northern Armory, who don’t like this anti-Canadian rhetoric. Six-man time.

The System vs. Northern Armory

The aforementioned mascot is in the Armory’s corner. Icarus and JDC lock up to start, with Icarus taking him into the corner to kick away. Williams comes in for two off a clothesline, and it’s off to Myers, who gets sleepered. Moose gets the tag and wants/receives Young for what is not quite an epic showdown.

Moose’s German suplex is blocked, and Icarus comes in to strike away as the fans sing a song about Canada. A shot to Icarus takes him down, and the villains (well, the non-Canadian villains that is) take over on Icarus, with Myers grabbing a chinlock. It works so well that Myers does it again, setting up a Downward Spiral to plant Icarus. That’s broken up, and Young gets the tag to clean house.

A high crossbody gets two on Moose, and it’s a double powerbomb out of the corner to put him down again. Young’s top rope elbow connects, but the piledriver is broken up. JDC gets sent outside, and Young hits a Death Valley Driver on Moose. Alisha grabs a kendo stick and BEATS UP THE MASCOT, but the councilmen take it away. Young piledrives Moose for the pin at 12:08.

Rating: B-. While I do not want to see Young and company as full-time good guys, I can live with it as a way to add some local flavor to a show like this. That’s all this was supposed to be, though Young pinning Moose very well could get him an X-Division Title shot. It still feels like Leon Slater’s title to win, but odds are, Young would be a short-term deal if they go that way. Nice match too, with the Armory getting to showcase themselves a bit.

Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Ash By Elegance/Heather By Elegance vs. Spitfire

Street fight, and if Spitfire (challenging) doesn’t win, they have to split up. Spitfire jumps them to start and load up a table, but Heather is back with some hairspray. By Elegance, get in a shot with a feathery stop sign, but Spitfire sets some chairs on the stage. They go back to ringside where By Elegance takes over again, though it’s too early for Rarefied Air. Luna sends Heather face-first into an open chair, but Ash is in for the save.

Luna counters Ash’s handspring with a release German suplex, but Heather is back up with a dropkick to send a chair into Threat’s face. A powerbomb onto some chairs gets two on Ash, so the Personal Concierge throws glitter into Threat’s eyes. Since it’s just glitter, Threat is back up with a slam onto the floor, but Ash cuts off Pop Shove It. Cue Maggie Lee to help Ash put Luna through a table, and a trashcan shot cuts Threat off. Rarefied Air retains the titles at 12:11.

Rating: C+. They were going with the themed street fight here, and it worked about as well as could be expected. Spitfire might not be the most interesting team, but at least they are a team who has accomplished something, and that puts this above the Cody Deaner story. Odds are, Rosemary and Xia Brookside are next for the titles, as it isn’t like there is a division waiting to come after them.

We look at Xia Brookside snapping on Rosemary on the Kickoff Show.

Brookside said this is what Rosemary wanted, and whatever happens next is on her, b****.

We look at Mustafa Ali beating Ace Austin and reinjuring Austin’s already bad leg.

Order 4 vs. Rascalz/Indi Hartwell/???

Order 4 is Mustafa Ali and his cabinet under their official name for the first time. The mystery partner is…Raj Singh (Ali’s former associate). This is his hometown, though the fans didn’t seem to know that coming in. Singh doesn’t like the way Ali has been actin,g and the fight is on to start fast. The Rascalz take over on the Hands to start and hit some dives to put them on the floor.

Back in, and Steelz takes over on Hartwell in the corner as we settle down. Hartwell throws her throat first onto the top rope, and it’s off to Singh for something like What’s Up on Skyler. Hotch gets kicked down as well, but a hanging DDT to the floor drops Singh hard. A double rolling neckbreaker and a standing moonsault gets two on Singh back inside, but he’s over to Hartwell anyway.

Everything breaks down, and we get the parade of knockdowns, and the men get together to fight over a triple suplex. Hartwell and Steelz climb onto their backs and slug it out until Hartwell cutters her onto the pile to break it up. The Rascalz kick the Hands to the floor and hit Hot Fire Flame before breaking up Ali’s cheating rollup on Singh. Ali baseball slides Hartwell, and the Favor drops Singh. Ali’s 450 finishes Singh off at 9:57.

Rating: C+. The match was fast-paced and entertaining, but you’re only going to get so far with Singh as the mystery partner. It felt like a “who is that again?” reaction when he came out, and that is not a good sign. I get that Ace Austin was the logical way to go, but they needed someone better than Singh for a replacement.

Post-match, Ali stays on Singh, so the cabinet tries to stop him, with Ali shoving Steelz down.

Santino Marella gives Arianna Grace (acknowledged as his daughter) a pep talk, and Grace is ready to fight.

Steve Maclin, recovering from a skull fracture (geez), will be ready to face Matt Cardona.

Jimmy Korderas is here.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Arianna Grace

Santino Marella is here….but Robert Stone comes out to say Santino has to leave because he doesn’t have a manager’s license. Commentary isn’t sure how Stone has that authority, as Blanchard takes her down without much trouble. Blanchard chokes away in the corner and hammers her down on the floor.

Grace seems to avoid a charge into the ropes (even commentary wasn’t sure what happened), but Blanchard hits a slingshot splash. A belly-to-back suplex puts Blanchard down, and the comeback is actually on. Grace’s big boot gets two, but Blanchard cuts her off with a cutter. Grace catches her on top with a superplex for two and stomps away in the corner. Blanchard knocks her off the top but slips on a Magnum attempt. Instead, it’s the buzzsaw DDT, and now Magnum can put Grace away at 8:07.

Rating: B-. Given the situation they were in, this was about as good as it was going to get. The story was that Grace was in way over her he,ad and it wouldn’t have made sense to try anything else. Blanchard toyed with her before finishing her off, and that’s how the match should have gone. Grace is from the bigger company, but Blanchard is a way bigger star and talent, no matter how you look at it.

Post-match, Marella comes out to check on Grace, but Stone tells them to get out because the show must go on.

Knockouts Title: Victoria Crawford vs. Masha Slamovich

Slamovich is defending, and Stone is here with Crawford. A clothesline drops Crawford fast, so Stone offers an early distraction. Crawford gets in a shot of her own, and a Northern Lights suplex on the floor has Slamovich in trouble. Back in, and Crawford slowly hammers away, but Slamovich fights up, cutting off some notable BORING chants. A package piledriver gives Crawford two, so Stone gives her the belt. The referee gets bumped, and the belt shot connects, only for Slamovich to come back with the Snow Plow. Slamovich avoids the ax kick and hits Requiem to retain at 6:57.

Rating: C. What else were you expecting here? Crawford is supposed to be the newcomer in over her head, and Slamovich ran through her despite the shenanigans. That being said, I have no idea what the appeal of Marella vs. Stone is supposed to be, because it’s not connecting. Slamovich deserves something better than being part of this, and hopefully, the better stuff gets the focus again sooner rather than later.

Post-match, Slamovich grabs the mic and says Lei Ying Lee should be the next challenger. Cue Lee, but Stone comes out to say Lee has to earn the shot on Impact.

We look at Joe Hendry and Trick Williams’ musical exchange on NXT.

We get a tribute to Sabu, which is nice to see given his history in the promotion.

Tag Team Titles: Matt Hardy/Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth/Ryan Nemeth

The Nemeths are defending, and this is the Hardys’ official rematch, even though Jeff isn’t allowed in Canada. Matt and Nic start things off with the former grinding away on a headlock. Nic suplexes his way to freedom, but Matt grabs it again to keep control. Slater comes in with a headlock of his own (apparently learning quickly) before the champions are sent outside.

Back in, and Matt hits the middle rope elbow to start on Ryan’s arm. Slater elbows him down for two, but a cheap shot sends Slater outside. Back in, and Nic grabs a chinlock with a bodyscissors, followed by a Jeff Hardy legdrop between the legs for two. Slater fights up, but Ryan pulls Matt off the apron for a nice save. A handspring elbow cuts Ryan off, though, and it’s back to Matt to pick up the pace.

The Nemeths get the rams into the buckles and a Side Effect each, but the Twist of Fate is blocked. Nic hits the Fameasser for two, and an assisted neckbreaker gets two. Nic’s Twist of Fate gets two on Matt, but Slater is back in for a Plot Twist to give Matt two of his own. Poetry In Motion to the floor (dang) sets up the Twist Of Fate, and the Swanton 450 gets two, with Ryan making the save. Ryan and Slater fight on the floor, and Nic hits the Danger Zone to pin Matt and retain at 16:04.

Rating: B. They were in a tight spot here, and they did what they could with the whole thing. No one was buying Matt and Slater as a threat to win the titles when it was made clear that Slater was merely filling in for Jeff. You’re only going to get so far with that, but thankfully Matt took the pin, leaving Slater to look good in defeat. He’s likely going after the X-Division Title around Slammiversary, and he’s earned that spot.

Santino Marella gives Arianna Grace a pep talk and wants to face Robert Stone. Grace suggests a mixed tag, and that seems to be the idea. As this feud continues.

We recap the main event. Trick Williams has attacked Joe Hendry, setting up their title match on Sunday at Battleground. Tonight, though, Frankie Kazarian and Elijah are involved to make it a tag match. The fact that I couldn’t think of the main event until this recap isn’t a great sign.

Joe Hendry/Elijah vs. Trick Williams/Frankie Kazarian

Elijah and Kazarian get things going with Elijah taking over rather easily. Hendry comes in and wants Williams, but has to stick with Kazarian instead. It’s back to Elijah, and now Williams is willing to come in. Some big chops in the corner have Williams in trouble, but he tries a powerslam out of the corner. That’s broken up, and it’s off to Hendry, setting up some quick tags (with nothing in between) until Elijah takes the villains down on the floor.

Hendry hits a dive onto both of them, and it’s time for Kazarian and Williams to argue. Hendry and Elijah break that up on the ramp, and they fight into the crowd. Back in, and Elijah hits Old School while Hendry holds Kazarian up with a rather delayed vertical suplex. Williams kicks Elijah down to take over for the first tim,e though, and even knocks Hendry off the apron.

Kazarian’s front facelock has Elijah in more trouble as we hear about Hendry’s success in WWE. Elijah fights up and hands it back to Hendry for the well-received comeback. An Angle Slam gives Hendry two on Williams, and he rolls through Williams’ high crossbody for a fall-away slam. Kazarian is back in but can’t get the chickenwing, instead getting caught with an AA for two.

Elijah knees Williams, who hits a quick Trick Shot for two as Hendry makes the save. Kazarian grabs the guitar but walks into the Highwayman’s Farewell, with Williams making the save. Williams’ distraction means the referee doesn’t see Elijah’s small packaging of Kazarian, so it’s a rather delayed two. The Trick Shot hits Kazarian by mistake, and Hendry grabs the Standing Ovation to pin Kazarian at 19:24.

Rating: B-. Oh man, they were in a weird spot here and there was only so much that could be done as a result. This was a big preview for Battleground and nothing more, which left me a bit surprised as the result. Unless they just didn’t want an NXT star winning in the end, Hendry looking dominant is kind of a screwy way to go. Good match, but it didn’t feel important or main event worthy.

Hendry and Williams stare each other down to end the show.

Results

Rosemary b. Xia Brookside via DQ when Brookside used a belt

Mike Santana b. KC Navarro – Spin The Block

Eddie Edwards b. Cody Deaner – Boston Knee Party

Northern Armory b. The System – Piledriver to Moose

Ash By Elegance/Heather By Elegance b. Spitfire – Rarefied Air to Threat

Order 4 b. Rascalz/Indi Hartwell/Raj Singh – 450 to Singh

Tessa Blanchard b. Arianna Grace – Magnum

Masha Slamovich b. Victoria Crawford – Requiem

Nic Nemeth/Ryan Nemeth b. Matt Hardy/Leon Slater – Danger Zone to Hardy

Joe Hendry/Elijah b. Frankie Kazarian/Trick Williams – Standing Ovation to Kazarian

