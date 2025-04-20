Hall’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Review  

Wrestlemania XLI Night One

Date: April 19, 2025

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Pat McAfee

God Bless America: Jelly Roll

We have finally arrived with the biggest two nights of the year. The show is stacked as always and that means we should be in for a major event. There are multiple titles on the line and there is always the chance that we will have some surprises, including the question of who Paul Heyman will side with in the main event. Let’s get to it.

Various people came to work today.

The set looks like a big casino, which looks rather good.

The opening video talks about knowing the whole story, but realizing that this is just the beginning. We look at some famous Wrestlemania moments and legends and this is the realest it has ever been. There are legendary stories and sometimes they are true.

Here is HHH to open things up. After his usual speech thanking the fans and hyping up the show, we’re ready to go.

Raw World Title: Jey Uso vs. Gunther

Uso is challenging and comes to the ring with a DJ, people waving big YEET flags and the Las Vegas Raiders cheerleaders. The stadium goes NUTS for the entrance and it must be amazing to realize that those people are going that nuts for you and you alone. After the Big Match Intros, we’re ready to go with Uso seemingly favoring his wrist. They lock up and Jey actually knocks him down, with Gunther needing a breather on the floor.

Back in and Gunther grabs a headlock takeover but gets enziguried right back to the floor. Gunther gets back in and grabs him to slow things down, setting up a huge chop to knock Jey off the top and out to the floor. Jey gets back in and gets chopped some more, including a running one in the corner. A sudden spear gives Jey two but Gunther chops him down again. Jey counters the powerbomb into a Samoan drop so he goes up, only to get superplexed back down.

The dropkick into a powerbomb gets two but Jey is back with another spear. The Superfly Splash connects for two and Gunther is ready to walk out. That does work for the referee or Jey, the latter of whom charges into a belt shot. Gunther hits the top rope splash and fires off the elbows to the head before grabbing the sleeper. Jey makes it to the ropes and Gunther’s frustration is growing rapidly.

More chops have Jey laughing as we’re getting reminiscent of Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania XXXI. Jey fights up with a clothesline and a German suplex but Gunther dropkicks him down again. Gunther’s powerbomb is countered into a powerbomb from Jey, followed by some superkicks. Three straight Superfly Splashes have Gunther getting back to his feet but Jey pulls him into a sleeper for the tap and the title at 16:33.

Rating: B. They actually did it. I know they’ve set this title change up for months now but I didn’t think they would actually pull the trigger on the change. Good for them for making a new star, as Jey is one of the most popular stars in all of the company and they needed to capitalize on it. I have no idea how long the title reign will last, but at least he has this one big moment. The match was good too, with Jey overwhelming Gunther, which has been his kryptonite for a long time. I’m not sure what is next for Gunther, but going after Cody wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Pyro goes off and Jimmy Uso comes in to celebrate. Jey gets to leave through the crowd in a great moment.

We recap New Day’s heel turn from four months ago, when they had a bunch of momentum. Then they just kind of waited around and did nothing important for a long time, but now they’re getting a title shot against the War Raiders. The champions feel like afterthoughts, but New Day isn’t exactly red hot anymore.

Raw Tag Team Titles: New Day vs. War Raiders

The Raiders are defending and New Day gets quite the negative reception, even arguing with NFL star George Kittle at ringside. Commentary spends the entrance talking about Clash Of Clans, with McAfee being either a huge fan or really good at reading a script. The Raiders jump them to start and send New Day outside for a running crossbody against the ring board.

Back in and a belly to back suplex/top rope legdrop combination gets two on Woods but Kingston pulls him outside. Erik’s dive is cut off and a top rope dive hits him on the back so New Day can take over. A double stomp gives Woods two and we stop for a Ric Flair strut. Poetry In Motion misses though and it’s back to Ivar to pick up the pace. The basement crossbody and seated senton splash out of the corner rock New Day but Kingston kicks him in the head.

Woods hits the Honor Roll but Erik breaks up the Daybreak. Trouble In Paradise hits Erik but Ivar kicks Kingston down. The Doomsault gets two, with Woods making a save with a Limit Break elbow. Woods and Erik slug it out but another Honor Roll is broken up. The War Machine is broken up though and Daybreak, with Kingston holding the leg, gives us new champions at 9:12.

Rating: C+. The match was good, but the story has felt ice cold. The problem boils down to one thing: the entire point of New Day’s heat is built around Big E. and if he isn’t there, why should I be interested? I know Big E. can’t get in the ring, but he can’t make an appearance? Maybe that comes soon, but it’s holding back everything they do.

We recap Jade Cargill vs. Naomi. Back in November, someone attacked Cargill and Naomi had to take her place as a Women’s Tag Team Champion. Then Cargill came back and attacked Naomi, revealing that she was the attacker. Naomi said she did it for her friendship with Bianca Belair, with Cargill just jumping to the front of the line. Then Naomi kept running her mouth and got wrecked by Cargill. Now they’re having a match, even after Naomi has gotten beaten up a few times already.

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Naomi keeps up her PROCEED WITH CAUTION theme, complete with a bunch of caution tape. Apparently enough is enough and it’s time for a change. Cargill on the other hand gets an introduction featuring a reporter from the Weather Channel, because a storm is coming. Cargill starts fast and sends her outside for a heck of a whip into the barricade. Naomi manages a ram into the steps to take over and they head inside for a big legdrop. The chinlock goes on and Cargill has to adjust her gear.

Cargill is back up with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker before pulling Naomi’s Blockbuster out of the air for a Jackhammer. Because that’s something one human can do to another. It works so well that Naomi goes up again, only to dive into a slam. Naomi kicks her down though and hits the split legged moonsault for two, followed by some basement superkicks. Naomi’s big kick to the head misses though, allowing Cargill to muscle her up for a NASTY spinning powerbomb. Jaded finishes Naomi at 9:26.

Rating: C+. Well, this could have been far worse. I’m not sure why it went that long when Cargill should have been smashing through Naomi, but they didn’t have any major botches. Throw in Cargill’s offense getting to look awesome and this was a good showcase for Cargill. Naomi never had a chance of winning and that’s an acceptable way to go with something like this.

We recap LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the US Title.

US Title: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

Knight, driving in a Maserati, is defending and slugs away to start. A neckbreaker puts Fatu down but the BFT is blocked, leaving Knight confused. Fatu slowly hammers away and screams a lot, setting up a suplex drop across the top as Knight’s ribs are banged up. Knight goes after the knee for a breather and goes up, only to dive into a powerslam. The Samoan drop is countered into a crucifix driver and they’re both down again.

Back up and Fatu is sent face first into the post and a running knee to the face smashes him again. Knight sends him shoulder first into the post a few times and goes up for the standing elbow drop. Fatu is back with a superkick but his moonsault is broken up. Knight runs the corner for the belly to back release superplex for the big crash.

That’s shrugged off as well and Fatu hits three straight running hip attacks in the corner. A Swanton gives Fatu two so he goes up for the moonsault, which is pulled into a BFT (not a bad one either). Fatu grabs the rope though and Knight is a bit stunned and frustrated. Fatu knocks him off the top and hits a pair of triple jump moonsaults for the pin and the title at 10:40.

Rating: B-. They had to do the title change here, as Fatu is not someone who should be losing a singles match, especially on this stage. He comes off as the biggest monster in wrestling these days and giving him a title is a big way to boost him up. It should be interesting to see what is next for them, but what matters is getting the title on Fatu and they did that in relatively dominant style.

Post match Haku of all people comes out to celebrate. Fatu should probably give him the title just to keep the peace.

We recap Rey Fenix (replacing an injured Rey Mysterio) vs. El Grande Americano, both of whom have only been around for a few weeks. Americano is a Mexican legend but the jealous Mysterio and Fenix think it’s Chad Gable, because they can’t handle his greatness. Now it’s time for a showdown as Fenix gets to find out what lucha libre is all about.

Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano

Americano’s entrance is in sepia tone and a masked Mariachi band plays him to the ring. AAA star Vikingo is in the front row and Americano shoves him, earning a kick to the head. The bell rings and Fenix gets a quick rollup for two and they go to a quick test of strength. American is sent outside for a big dive off the top but Americano is back in with a German suplex.

Fenix comes back with a kick but gets suplexed into the corner. Americano goes up and hits a moonsault 450 (because that’s a thing that can be done) for two more. Fenix is back with the Black Fire Driver for two of his own but Americano knocks him away. Americano loads up the metal plate in the mask but Fenix rolls him up. Fenix goes up for a kick to the face but hits the metal plate to hurt his ankle. The ankle lock goes on but is reversed, only for Fenix to get headbutted out of the air. The top rope headbutt finishes Fenix at 7:59.

Rating: B. The action was good enough, but the whole thing was so much fun. This was just silly wrestling stuff and it worked to near perfection. Everyone is in on the joke but the villain is getting away with his lies. That’s not a bad thing and it’s working here, with the match being good as well.

Post match Vikingo helps Fenix up.

We look back at the official announcement of WWE acquiring AAA. That’s a pretty big deal.

Here is Shawn Michaels to announce the official attendance of 61,467.

We recap Tiffany Stratton defending the Smackdown Women’s Title against Charlotte. Stratton is the new star and Charlotte won the Royal Rumble to get the shot. They have traded some VERY personal insults on the way here, making it quite the controversial feud.

Smackdown Women’s Title: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte

Stratton, with a Barbie theme (makes sense) is defending and they waste no time in going for the brawl. They slug it out on the mat and head to the floor, where Charlotte gets posted. Back in and Charlotte hammers away and they go back to the floor, where Stratton is sent into the barricade. Charlotte starts yelling a lot and hits Stephanie Vaquer’s Devi’s Kiss before rolling Stratton around.

Stratton breaks out of a Boston crab and hits some handspring shots in the corner, followed by the spinebuster for two. Charlotte’s rollup doesn’t work as Stratton hits a basement dropkick. Charlotte plants her down but Natural Selection is blocked. A nice sitout powerbomb gives Charlotte two but Stratton avoids a shot to the leg. Another spinebuster gives Stratton another two but Charlotte’s high crossbody gets two.

Charlotte comes up favoring her knee though and Stratton is on it, only for the good leg to kick Stratton in the face. Stratton’s knee is wrapped around the post and the Figure Four goes on. Stratton escapes again and knocks Charlotte down but the Prettiest Moonsault Ever hits raised knees. A super Natural Selection gives Charlotte two but she can’t get the Figure Four again. Instead, Stratton hits a Regal Roll into the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to retain at 19:10.

Rating: B. They had a few issues here and there but the important thing is Stratton won clean, which is what needed to happen. Stratton losing would have put her next on a long list of people beaten by Charlotte but having her get the win here is a big deal for her. I have no reason to believe Charlotte is done coming after the title, but at least she should be knocked back a few steps for the time being.

We get the Hall Of Fame video recap.

Here is the Hall Of Fame class:

Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at Wrestlemania XIII (they’re both here and Austin will never look right in a suit)

Michelle McCool

Natural Disasters

HHH (who shakes everyone’s hands in a nice moment)

No Lex Luger, but maybe he didn’t want to be out there in his wheelchair.

We recap Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns in the main event. Rollins hates both of them, Reigns wants to prove he’s the best, and Punk is here because he wanted to be in the main event. Punk also has Paul Heyman in his corner to mess with Reigns, but Rollins has been trying to convince Heyman that neither Punk nor Reigns care for him.

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Rollins gets a flamethrower, Reigns has screens of members of his family, and Punk, with Paul Heyman, gets a special video looking back at his early days in WWE before Living Colour plays him to the ring. Yeah he’s earned this. Punk, in the old school hoodie and yellow trunks, rolls outside and has a talk with Heyman at the opening bell. Reigns isn’t about to wait around and hammers on Rollins, which draws Punk back in to strike away at Rollins.

Reigns is back up with the apron dropkick before sending Punk into the apron and shouting at Heyman. Rollins goes after Punk on the floor and they brawl into the crowd. Punk hits him in the back with a chair but gets hit in the head with a trashcan to cut him down. That’s broken up and Punk suplexes him onto the trashcan before they head back to ringside.

Reigns pops back up for a dive over the barricade and they’re both wiped out. It’s time to load up the announcers’ table, with Reigns managing to use the Prime station to keep them both down. Punk fights back up and takes Reigns back inside, setting up the swinging neckbreaker. The running knees in the corner set up a DDT/neckbreaker combination to put Reigns and Rollins down at the same time. The Macho Elbow gets two so Punk goes up again, only to get caught by Rollins.

Reigns pulls him down for a Doomsday Device but pops back up to Superman Punch Punk for two. The spear is cut off with a knee and Punk slugs it out with Reigns. The Anaconda Vice is broken up and Rollins busts out some Buckle Bombs. Reigns is back up with a spear to Punk but Rollins counters a spear into the Pedigree for a rather near fall. Another spear does hit Rollins, only for Punk to GTS Reigns for two and shock has set in.

Rollins Pedigrees Punk for two more and shouts at Reigns, about how neither Mox nor the Bloodline is here for him. Rollins suggests they take Punk out and Reigns eventually agrees…or at least he teases it, only to punch Rollins in the face instead. Rollins is put through the other table and a spear gives Reigns two. Reigns yells at Heyman and grabs a guillotine on Punk, which is reversed into an Anaconda Vice.

Rollins breaks that up and grabs a Sharpshooter on Punk, only for Reigns to break it up and guillotine Rollins. Punk breaks that up with a Stomp for two on Rollins and everyone is down again. Back up and Punk spears Rollins but Reigns spears Punk but gets Stomped by Rollins, leaving everyone down yet again. Hold on though as Heyman goes to grab a chair. Both Reigns and Punk hold their hands out but Heyman hands it to Punk….and then gets in the ring to hit Punk low.

Heyman shouts that HE MADE ME DO IT and hands the chair to Reigns to unload on Punk. Heyman calls him off and points out that Rollins is right there….and then Heyman hits Reigns low too. Yep that’s the best way to go right now. Rollins gets the chair (with Heyman chilling in the corner) and blasts Reigns in the back, setting up the Stomp for the pin at 32:38.

Rating: B+. The Heyman turn was at least somewhat telegraphed but that doesn’t make it a bad thing. Heyman is at his best when he finds the next big thing and then has his former protege coming for revenge and that is where we’ll be heading for a long time. Rollins winning is hardly a stretch and it felt like a huge moment for him. Solid back and forth main event and I liked it more than I was expecting. What mattered the most is it felt big and that’s what you want from the Wrestlemania main event.

Results

Jey Uso b. Gunther – Sleeper

New Day b. Viking Raiders – Daybreak to Ivar

Jade Cargill b. Naomi – Jaded

Jacob Fatu b. LA Knight – Triple jump moonsault

El Grande Americano b. Rey Fenix – Swan Dive

Tiffany Stratton b. Charlotte – Prettiest Moonsault Ever

Seth Rollins b. CM Punk and Roman Reigns – Stomp to Reigns

