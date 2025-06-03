Hall’s WWE Raw Review 6.2.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: June 2, 2025

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

It’s the last Raw before Money In The Bank and there are still some spots left to fill in the show’s namesake matches. At least one of those spots is going to be filled in this week and that should make for some interesting changes to Saturday. There are other things to cover before we get there though so let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Seth Rollins qualifying for Money In The Bank last week, with some shenanigans setting up this week’s tag match.

We run down tonight’s card.

Michael Cole has lost a bet to Pat McAfee over the NBA Playoffs so Cole will be doing this show in a tank top. It happens to be a Pacers tank top (as in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s opponent) so Cole is not exactly popular this week.

Here is CM Punk to get things going. After making some NBA Finals references (and saying that if they’re on, you should be watching Raw or Smackdown instead), Punk moves on to Money In The Bank, which he has won twice. He’s looking forward to doing it for the third time because it’s time for him to get some gold. There are two names on top of that mountain, with one of them being Jey Uso.

Punk considers him a friend and if Punk comes after Uso, it’s just business. The other name on top is John Cena and it’s a bit personal there. Punk has always had Cena’s number and he might come pick the bones a bit. It’s time for Punk to become champion one more time, so he’ll see us at Money In The Bank after he qualifies tonight. Cue Sami Zayn, with Punk saying he usually hates being interrupted but he loves that song.

Punk has said that he wants to be World Champion but that’s what Zayn wants too. It just won’t be through Money In The Bank, though it still could be for Punk. Tonight, Punk has to win because he needs to be there to stop Seth Rollins from winning. If Rollins wins, everything is over for them around here. However, if Punk winds up winning the title, Zayn will be coming for it, which Punk likes too. Everything seems to be serious but ok. Punk getting back into the title picture is interesting, as it almost has to happen sooner or later. That being said, Zayn finally winning the big one could be an incredible moment.

We look back at Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez arguing last week, resulting in Kairi Sane pinning Liv Morgan.

Perez offers Morgan help tonight but Morgan says the best way to help is to stay out. Rodriguez yells at Perez as Morgan leaves. Morgan runs into Iyo Sky and promises to use Money In The Bank to take the title back. Sky says that’s not gonna happen. Morgan: “Watch me.”

Video on Stephanie Vaquer, who is officially on Raw.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile

Vaquer starts fast and sends Nile into the corner, setting up the Devil’s Kiss to Morgan for a nice reaction. Nile gets the same treatment but Morgan breaks it up with a dropkick. Morgan hits some running shots in the corner until Nile cuts her off. Nile German suplexes both of them at once and we take a break.

Back with Vaquer dragon screw legwhipping Nile out of the corner for two with Morgan making another save. Vaquer and Morgan slug it out until Vaquer gets her into the corner as well. Nile is back up with a Tower Of Doom and gets to trade near falls with Vaquer. Morgan gets up top for a double Codebreaker and a double near fall, followed by Oblivion to Vaquer. Nile tries and fails to steal the pin and brawls to the floor with Morgan. With Morgan sent into the steps, Vaquer grabs the SVB (double underhook backbreaker) for the win at 10:17.

Rating: B-. It’s kind of remarkable to see what Vaquer has become in so little time. She signed with the company less than a year ago, has already won two titles in NXT and feels like she belongs on the main roster. It would not surprise me to see her as champion within the next few months and that is an amazing rise. As for the match, they did well at the end, as I thought they might actually have Nile steal the win, so points for a good head fake.

Paul Heyman comes in to wish AJ Styles a happy birthday and offers him some information. Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion and that means the title needs someone better, like Styles. That’s what Styles should focus on while leaving Money In The Bank to Seth Rollins. Styles asks if Heyman is tired because he must have thought this was going to work. He’ll get back to the Intercontinental Title later, but for now, it’s time to win Money In The Bank.

Rusev tells Sheamus to not mess with him. Sheamus has a body of granite but a neck of sand. Now stay away or he’ll snap Sheamus’ neck. Can you snap sand?

Sheamus gives the Alpha Academy and Natalya a pep talk. As for Rusev, his time outside of WWE lasted about as long as Rusev Day while Sheamus has been putting on banger after banger. If Rusev wants to prove himself, just remember that Sheamus bullies bullies.

War Raiders vs. Judgment Day

New Day is on commentary. We get some WE WANT TRUTH chants (and not for the first time tonight) as Erik gets taken into the corner for some choking to start. Erik gets beaten up in another corner but avoids a charge, allowing Ivar to come in and clean house. A handspring kick to the face even sends McDonagh to the floor and into the announcers’ table. Ivar gets slammed onto McDonagh and New Day bails from the threat of a crash.

The threat of a retaliation earns New Day an ejection and we take a break. Back with Ivar still in trouble but giving McDonagh a Tour of the Islands. Erik comes back in to clean house, including the pop up headbutt for two on Balor. Back up and Balor drops Erik but misses the Coup de Grace. Ivar’s seated senton out of the corner sets up the Bronco Buster but cue Roxanne Perez for a distraction. McDonagh breaks up the Doomsault and the Coup de Grace finishes Ivar at 11:07.

Rating: C+. You know how I keep talking about how cold this division feels? Well this was the latest example of the same issues. There is just nothing here that makes me want to see what is coming for any of the teams and these segments are feeling more and more like filler every time. It’s just not clicking and no one in the division feels even remotely important. That needs to change, but I have no idea how that is going to happen.

Becky Lynch has only been back for six weeks and Lyra Valkyria has already cost her a bunch. That’s because she has already forgotten everything Lynch has done for her, both here and in NXT.

Stephanie Vaquer speaks some Spanish but Rhea Ripley comes in (oh the fans REALLY like this one). The cheers are so loud that I can’t hear what Ripley says as she shakes Vaquer’s hand.

Here is Lyra Valkyria for a chat but she wants Becky Lynch out here to say this to her face. Cue Lynch, with Valkyria talking about how Lynch’s mind has been poisoned to believe that Valkyria couldn’t be champion. Lynch, who is backing up against the ropes, talks about how Valkyria is really the one whose mind is poisoned for thinking she can be the replacement.

The only think that Valkyria needs to learn is how to raise Lynch’s hand after Lynch beats her. Lynch goes to leaves so Valkyria challenges her for right now…but it’s not happening in Tulsa. Valkyria charges up the ramp and the brawl is on with referees breaking it up. As usual, Valkyria is trying but it’s not quite clicking.

We look at the Indiana Pacers beating the New York Knicks.

Penta is ready to win Money In The Bank.

Sami Zayn/Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker/Bronson Reed

Zayn has his own classes and you know he can get fired up for this kind of an entrance. Paul Heyman is here with the villains as Breakker drives Uso into the corner for some shoulders to the ribs to start. Breakker runs him over and we take a break. Back with Zayn fighting out of the corner but getting crushed right back into said corner. Breakker’s jumping knee puts Zayn down again but Zayn manages a DDT on Reed.

That’s enough for the tag back to Uso, who slugs away. Breakker’s fireman’s carry gutbuster gets two on Uso but the Super Spear is cut off with a superkick. Reed misses a splash on the apron and Breakker is sent outside, with Zayn’s slingshot dive being pulled out of the air. Uso dives onto all three of them though….and here is Seth Rollins to Stomp Uso for the DQ at 9:02.

Rating: B-. The action was good, but there was pretty much no way one of these four was taking a fall in this match at this point. They have too much going on at the moment and if they’re going to lose, it will be on a much bigger stage. For now though, Reed looked good in his new role as a monster for the heel stable and the whole thing continues to feel like it has a great deal of potential.

Post match the beatdown is on and Zayn is loaded onto the announcers’ table. CM Punk makes the save with a chair.

Liv Morgan isn’t happy with Finn Balor using Roxanne Perez to win but Balor says Morgan might be jealous. Balor insists there is no plan. Morgan trusts Dominik Mysterio but Balor wants her to trust him. With Morgan gone, Balor assures Mysterio that things are good.

Kairi Sane vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan is here with Rodriguez. Sane tries a waistlock to start and gets spun around without much trouble. A headscissors staggers Rodriguez again but she manages to swing a charging Sane into the apron. Morgan gets in a cheap shot and Rodriguez powers Sane into the corner back inside. Sane knocks her back and tries a high crossbody but gets pulled out of the air.

That’s reversed into a DDT (as we get a botched graphic saying that the Zayn/Uso tag match is still to come) and Sane is able to start the comeback. Sane strikes away in the corner and dropkicks the knee out, setting up a basement Blockbuster. Morgan gets on the apron for a distraction so here is Iyo Sky to cut her off. Rodriguez goes after Sane and gets kicked head first into the post. The Insane Elbow gives Sane the pin at 6:04.

Rating: C+. The match was pretty much just a reason for the interference and teasing Morgan vs. Sky. The good thing is that it did give Sane another pin after the unintentionally messed up return. That Insane Elbow is still great and makes Sane feel like she could beat anyone, though right now she’s just having random matches.

Sami Zayn is in the trainer’s room when Karrion Kross comes in. Kross doesn’t like what Zayn has been doing and Zayn asks what Kross wants from him. Kross says Zayn could be a ten time World Champion if he’ll just do the right thing and be evil. The reality is Zayn is just like him, but Zayn says Kross is wrong. Kross: “I may be wrong…..but I may be right too.”

Worlds Collide rundown.

Money In The Bank rundown.

Video on Gunther, who is getting his rematch against Jey Uso next week.

Gunther comes up to Uso in the back and talks about how Uso is trying to be a great champion. The problem is Uso refuses to think with his head instead of his heart, which is the wrong way to go. Next week, Gunther is getting the title back because he has known he would do this since the title loss at Wrestlemania. Next week, the party is over. Uso doesn’t take kindly to this and says he’ll see Gunther.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: AJ Styles vs. CM Punk vs. El Grande Americano

Americano gets double teamed to start and is quickly sent outside. Punk and Styles are cool with each other until Punk grabs a headlock. The drop down dropkick puts Punk down and might have taken out a tooth. Americano gets back in as Punk sends Styles into the corner a few times. Styles’ springboard is broken up and Americano flip dives onto Punk. Americano knocks Zayn over the announcers’ table and we take a break.

Back with Punk hitting the top rope elbow on Styles but Americano throws Punk down. American’s high crossbody is rolled through but Styles breaks up the GTS. Styles hits a double DDT for two each so Americano tries the ankle lock on both of them. That’s broken up and the Styles Clash hits Americano with Punk making the save.

The Styles Clash to Punk is countered into a failed GTS attempt but Americano moonsaults onto both of them for two on Styles. Another moonsault misses and the GTS hits Americano…with Bron Breakker pulling the referee out. Breakker and Bronson Reed beat him down but Jey Uso and Sami Zayn run in for the save. Styles hits a big springboard dive onto the pile but the Phenomenal Forearm hits the loaded headbutt to give American the pin at 11:48.

Rating: B. I wasn’t sure which way they were going here, but they are teasing the heck out of Rollins winning the briefcase again. That is far from guaranteed from happening, but the storm clouds seem to be forming around Raw. Americano is rolling in this spot, and they’re doing the smart thing by not having him out there every week to run out his welcome. On the other hand, Styles needs to get to the Intercontinental Title feud as soon as possible, as he is the most “and he’s here too” name in WWE right now.

Post match Punk goes after Breakker and Reed but Seth Rollins runs in and keeps up the beatdown. The villains wreck the heroes and Reed drops some Tsunamis to end the show.

Results

Stephanie Vaquer b. Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile – SVB to Nile

Judgment Day b. War Raiders – Coup de Grace to Ivar

Sami Zayn/Jey Uso b. Bronson Reed/Bron Breakker via DQ when Seth Rollins interfered

Kairi Sane b. Raquel Rodriguez – Insane Elbow

El Grande Americano b. CM Punk and AJ Styles – Loaded headbutt to Styles

