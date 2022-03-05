Hamilton’s Rev Pro Raw Deal 2022 03.05.2022 Review  

Quick Results

Ricky Knight Jr. pinned Misterioso in 8:42 (***)

Hyan pinned Chantal Jordan in 9:05 (***)

Mark Davis pinned Yota Tsuji in 14:55 (***½)

Michael Oku pinned Joe Lando, Callum Newman, Connor Mills, JJ Gale & Nico Angelo in 10:15 to retain the Rev Pro Undisuted British Cruiserweight Championship (***)

Shota Umino pinned Luke Jacobs in 10:53 (***¼)

Alex Coughlin pinned Kyle Fletcher in 17:05 (***½)

Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper pinned Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II in 14:39 to retain the Rev Pro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship (***½)

Robbie X pinned Dan Moloney in 14:17 (***½)

We’ve had another long wait for this to hit VOD, but we’re eventually watching this live-on-tape from Stevenage’s Gordon Craig Theatre. Andy Quildan and Gideon Grey are back for commentary… although it sounds a little “after the fact.”

Misterioso vs. Ricky Knight Jr.

It’s a Rev Pro debut for Misterioso, who’d taken on some odd UK bookings to start the month of March…

We open with a tie-up into the ropes, but there’s no cheap shot on the break, as you’d have guessed, as we instead get some shoulder tackles before Misterioso whipped off his mask. RKJ responds with his high speed rope running that led to a dropkick, before Misterioso came back into the ring and took RKJ outside for a tope con giro.

Back inside, Misterioso trips RKJ into the corner for some double knees for a couple of pinning attempts, before a flip senton back into the ring got another two-count for the masked man. Misterioso heads up top but his moonsault lands in RKJ’s boots as he ended up taking Misterioso into the corner with a death valley driver.

Corner dropkicks wipe out Misterioso from there, ahead of a London Bridge DDT for a near-fall. A kick to the back’s next, but Misterioso’s back with a DDT as he again went for multiple pins. Kicks and stomps keep RKJ in trouble, before Misterioso aborted a Quebrada and turned it into a standing frog splash as he outsmarted Knight. Out of nowhere, RKJ hits back with a Rainmaker, then a wrist-clutch Made in Japan for a two-count, before things descended into back-and-forth strikes.

A superkick from Misterioso leaves both men laying, before Misterioso rolled his way out of a Fire Thunder Driver, again going for pinning attempts… before RKJ hit the Fire Thunder Driver out of nowhere for the win. ***

Hyan vs. Chantal Jordan

It’s a first showing in Rev Pro for Jordan since December 2021, as she’s looking to get herself a scalp here.

An early roll-up nearly shocks Hyan, who returned with a patronising head pat…that led to Jordan getting sent onto the ropes ahead of a dropkick to the American. An uppercut knocks Hyan into the corner for some hip attacks and a low dropkick, before Hyan came back in with some chops.

A crossbody from Hyan helps take Jordan down as someone nervously was looking at the record button… there’s a grounded abdominal stretch/armbar on Jordan, who fought free as kicks peppered Hyan ahead of a dropkick. Running knees into the ropes keep Jordan winded ahead of a Northern Lights suplex for a near-fall, while a modified half crab ended quickly in the ropes.

Shoulder charges keep Jordan in the corner, but Hyan misses one and sent herself into the ring post, allowing Jordan to come back with some mid kicks. A step-up knee into the corner, then a flying Thesz-ish press off the middle rope nearly ended it. More kicks follow to Hyan, who had to hold on, before she returned with an Electric Chair into the buckles.

A spear from Hyan followed that up for a near-fall, before she pulled Jordan up for a Glam Slam… but it’s rolled through as Chantal waffled her with more kicks. A Ki Krusher followed for a near-fall, before Chantal telegraphed kicks as Hyan chopped her way back into things, leading to a backbreaker and a folding powerbomb that somehow didn’t end it.

Jordan tried to block a Glam Slam, but ended up falling on it, before she charged Hyan into the corner. A sunset flip followed, but Hyan kicks out and quickly put Jordan away with the Glam Slam/Dodon at the end. ***

Mark Davis vs. Yota Tsuji

Time for some hoss fights, eh?

Davis went for Tsuji early on as some grappling ended with Tsuji getting thrown into the corner. A headlock takedown’s quickly countered with headscissors by Tsuji, before Davis hit the ropes for a back elbow. Stomps from Davis take Tsuji into the corner, while a whip bounces Tsuji off the opposite corner as an Arabian clutch stretches Tsuji out.

Tsuji tries to get back in with a suplex, but was easily slammed down instead, then squished with a back senton for a nonchalant two-count. Elbows from Tsuji are returned in kind, which send him into the ropes before low dropkicks looked to buy him time. They stagger Davis ahead of a Dragon screw, before some headscissors were caught by Davis.

Another Dragon screw keeps Tsuji ahead, as did a top rope ‘rana, then a standing moonsault, which Davis kicks out of. Davis retaliates, dumping Tsuji across the top rope and to the outside, where Tsuji got charged into the side of the ring… before he was thrown inside, and quickly returned with a tope.

Back inside, Tsuji gets a short two-count on Davis, then went up top… but Davis cuts him off with some chops as a superplex dumped Tsuji for a near-fall. Tsuji blocks a piledriver but gets nailed with elbows… an enziguiri stopped Davis, but they reset by trading elbow strikes ahead of a head kick from Tsuji.

Davis pancakes Tsuji in response, then got a two-count out of a clothesline, before Tsuji ‘rana’d out of a powerbomb. Clotheslines follow, including one from Davis to the back of the head, before a folding powerbomb almost ended it. In the corner, Davis washes Tsuji’s face with forearms, before he got caught with a spear out of the corner, taking the Australian outside as Tsuji again followed… with a Sasuke Special?!

Returning to the ring, a brainbuster nearly wins it for Tsuji, who then took it up top again… only to get caught as Davis clotheslines him down to the mat. The sliding punch into the corner followed, then an Alphamare Waterslide and a short piledriver to get the emphatic win. ***½

RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Connor Mills vs. Callum Newman vs. JJ Gale vs. Joe Lando vs. Nico Angelo vs. Michael Oku (c)

Gideon Grey was on rare form throughout these introductions…

Things start with the ring clearing as Newman & Gale partnered off against Oku and Mills, but it’s Newman who looked to leap into a half crab before JJ Gale’s springboard cutter threatened to break it up. A quartet of dropkicks led to a stand-off, which Lando and Angelo broke up with crossbodies, before those two went at it with leg sweeps as we quickly hit the revolving door nature of the content.

A double ‘rana from Lando cleared out Oku and Mills, but a revolution kick from Lando’s caught and turned into a half crab that Gale breaks up. Gale’s backpack knee is stopped, unlike an armdrag and dropkick as Lando ate that backpack knee and a discus elbow ahead of a Falcon arrow that didn’t quite do the deal.

Lando rolls outside, so Gale hits the ropes for a tope con giro… a tope from Angelo adds to the dives, before Callum Newman leapt off the stage with a flip senton into the pile. Returning to the ring, Newman isolates Oku, hitting the ropes ahead of a Pele kick and a swinging Flatliner for a near-fall.

Angelo returns with headscissors to Newman, before a dive was stopped by a distraction and a boot from Mills… who then hit an inside-out moonsault to the pile outside. Lando’s thrown in for Angelo to work over, but a reverse ‘rana from Lando caught out Angelo, while Mills met a similar fate. The Parade of Moves intensifies to the point where I can barely type out what’s happening, let alone say it, as I really wish they’d slow it down a bit. It’s like that fireworks display in Oban where they all went off together, and you couldn’t appreciate any of it.

They do actually slow it down, trading punches and kicks, as Mills and Oku begin to target Angelo… who returns with a double cutter. A trip up top sees him moonsault to Gale on the floor, then hit a shooting star press to Oku and Mills for a near-fall back inside. Lando gets his time to shine, hitting a shooting star press to the pile on the outside, before he went back up and hit a shooting star off the top, clipping Connor Mills en route to landing on Mills for a near-fall.

One more visit to the top rope sees Lando miss another shooting star press as Mills ran in with a boot and a Millshot for a near-fall. A 450 splash is next, but Oku is perched on top for a frog splash and stole the pin on Lando as Mills was struggling to regain his wind. This was fine, but way too much was crammed into ten minutes. Live, I’m sure this was fun, but it didn’t translate well onto tape. ***

Luke Jacobs vs. Shota Umino

Gideon Grey decided to leave commentary to introduce Shota Umino… he’d resolutely stayed at his station earlier, because he’s fed up with Yota Tsuji. In return, Shota winds up something rotten…

From the opening lock-up, we end in the ropes before headlock takedowns and escapes proved the order of the day. As did shoulder tackles, before Jacobs’ leapfrog and shoulder tackle had Shota on the deck. Shoulder charges pin Shota into the corner, while a chinlock keeps him on the before Umino fought back with a DDT for a two-count.

Snapmares and stomps to the back followed from Umino, then a bodyslam as Shota began to pile up those two-counts. Jacobs manages to reverse a suplex, taking Umino into the corner for a running kick, then some face-washing boots in the corner, before a Saito suplex bounced Umino for another two-count.

A backslide from Umino’s rolled through as Jacobs went in with an ankle lock, but Umino rolled free and hit a dropkick, then a Fisherman suplex for a near-fall. The pair trade elbows from there, then German suplexes, before Jacobs just ran through him with a big boot. Umino’s quickly up to hit a forearm, then a rolling elbow, before a dropkick to Jacobs took him into the corner.

Jacobs goes back to an ankle lock as he rolls out of another German suplex, but Umino got to the ropes… then ate a big superkick before a sit-out powerbomb nearly won it for Luke. An avalanche T-Bone suplex keeps Jacobs ahead, but Umino’s able to spin out of something and land a Death Rider out of nowhere for the win. ***¼

Kyle Fletcher vs. Alex Coughlin

An interesting match on paper, with Couglin thus far undefeated in singles matches in Rev Pro…

Fletcher looked to work the arm of Coughlin to start, but needed the ropes to force a break when things went to the mat. A lock-up into the corner leads to things going to the mat as Coughlin looked to smother Fletcher, as the pair bridged out of headscissors, leading to Coughlin manoeuvring his way into a STF, then a side headlock, which also ends in the ropes.

Resetting, Fletcher heads to the ropes and shoved Coughlin on the break. He’s shoved onto his arse in return, before a shoulder tackle initially proved fruitless for the Aussie, so he boots Coughlin… who tripped him in response. Leapfrogs and misdirection leads to a shoulder tackle as Fletcher ends up on the outside, where Coughlin followed him into the stands.

A chop by the velvet rope had Kyle hugging it like a teddy bear, before Coughlin swiped at him again. Back inside, Coughlin press slams Fletcher… who wriggles out and dropkicked the American to the outside. Fletcher follows up with a moonsault off the top to the floor, before they returned to the ring as Kyle began to dominate again.

Coughlin’s dropped with a slam, but he counters another with a roll-up… before Fletcher charged back in with a back elbow. Kicks follow as Coughlin threatened to roar back into this, eventually charging Fletcher into the corner for some shoulder blocks and chops, before an elevated belly-to-belly tossed Kyle across the ring. A bridging fallaway slam keeps Coughlin ahead, and gets him a near-fall, only for Fletcher to return with some boots and a half-and-half suplex.

Forearms from Coughlin knocked Fletcher back, before Kyle fired back with a Michinoku driver for a near-fall. Dualling chants spark up as Fletcher misses a kick in the corner, earning himself some chops before Coughlin’s attempt at a deadlift suplex ended with him getting superkicked in the corner. Kyle’s caught up top for a delayed superplex, before he backed into the corner to break up a German suplex.

A back elbow breaks up a second try, before a countered floatover ended in a spinning tombstone from Fletcher for a near-fall. The Grimstone looks to follow, but Coughlin countered out, tossing Kyle for a press slam, dumping Fletcher by the ropes ahead of that German suplex, which bridged for the pin. An impressive showing from Coughlin against a very game Fletcher, as this one really could have gone either way. ***½

After the match, Fletcher teased shaking Coughlin’s hand… only for Mark Davis to sneak in from behind to choke out the LA Dojo graduate, as the Coriolis left him laying.

RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) vs. Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c)

The wolves had their battles with Mambo and Cooper in St. Neots the week before, leading to this title match…

Mambo swings for the fences early with a swinging side slam to Lykos II, before Kid Lykos tagged in and stumbled into the Gutterball (Gory Bomb cutter) as double-teaming caught out the challengers. On the outside, an uppercut from TK knocked Lykos into that velvet rope before they brawled into the crowd.

Eventually there’s a turnaround as Lykos II took a shot at Mambo on the outside, before Lykos I began a Benny Hill chase on TK Cooper. TK walks into an apron PK from Lykos II before a stomp from Lykos in the ring finally put the challengers on the front foot. Lykos II’s shots to TK’s head earned him some elbows in return, then some mounted punches in the ropes.

A grounded Dragon screw gets Lykos II a two-count, before some stomps began to target TK’s arm. Lykos tags back in to help choke away on TK, who replied with a back body drop… only to get superkicked into a sunset flip as back elbows kept the challengers ahead. TK blocks a tornado DDT and instead suplexes his way free, but the Lykii knocked Mambo off the apron so they could keep focusing on TK.

TK fights back out of the Lykii’s corner, sidestepping a dropkick as Lykos hung himself up… allowing TK to use a Snake Eyes onto the two wolves in the corner. Finally, Mambo makes the tag in as he cleared house, leading to a springboard back elbow to Lykos II, only for Lykos to hit a stunner in return. A springboard armdrag takes Lykos down into the corner for some running knees, while a dropkick through the ropes took out Lykos II on the floor.

A Reef Break followed on Lykos for a two-count, before the Macho Elbow – reverse DDT/elbow drop combo – nearly ended things. Palm strikes from Mambo wear down the wolves as the match devolved into a tornado. TK tries to take control, but got caught with a wacky elevated Codebreaker and Dragonrana from the wolves for a near-fall. Chuck Mambo argues with the ref, then pushed him aside so he could take the baking tray shots instead of TK.

Cooper’s back to try and push back in, but ends up taking a Lykos II brainbuster for a near-fall. Lykos tags in as Lykos II distracts the ref with the belt… it allows Lykos I in to throw some powder, but the wolves get each other with the white stuff, before a Chuck You onto the title belt from Mambo left Lykos laying, as Captain Midnight’s Revenge gets the win. Some rather dubious stuff in here, as we’re in “two wrongs make a right” territory, but the Lykii’s attempt to cheat their way to the titles ended up backfiring as Sunshine Machine leave with the gold again. ***½

Dan Moloney vs. Robbie X

A match originally meant for York Hall earlier in the year, sparked when Moloney attacked Robbie X from behind… but injuries meant that Robbie X missed out.

Robbie X jumps Moloney with a missile dropkick to get us going, following with a tope to the outside as the pair scrapped around ringside. Moloney rolls across the ring, but ended up taking another tope as they fought towards the merch stands, with back rakes and chops keeping Dan on the back foot. Moloney fought back as the before-the-match affairs kept going as they headed into the bleachers, then finally hit the ring.

Robbie X’s uppercuts give him the advantage, as did a hiptoss and a cartwheel dropkick, which drew just a one-count. Forearms in the ropes lead to Robbie X going for a handspring, but a low dropkick stopped Robbie in his tracks as Moloney began to open up. Some nose hooking in the ropes gives Moloney a chance to mouth off to the crowd, before he chopped Robbie X into the corner.

The pair trade chops before Moloney went to the eyes, then dropkicked Robbie X off the apron as Dan again began to pull ahead. More chops wear down Robbie X, who’s then posted, then dumped on the floor as Dan tried to go for a count-out win. Of course it doesn’t happen, but Robbie X eats a snap suplex for a two-count, before the pair fought up onto the stage, as a slam led to Dan again trying for the count-out.

Moloney doesn’t get the win like that, as Robbie X headed back in, only to eat an enziguiri as Moloney followed up with a ripcord… which got countered into a Destroyer. Both men get back to their feet as they trade elbows and chops, which served to fire up Robbie X some more as he returned with an enziguiri. A kick to the thigh and an enziguiri in the corner led to a standing shooting star press for a near-fall, before Robbie X telegraphed an X-Clamation, which Dan countered into a Blue Thunder bomb for a near-fall.

A Stretch Muffler’s next from Moloney, but that ends in the ropes before a missed Gore from Moloney saw him end in the corner. Robbie X tries to capitalise with a squatting death valley driver, eventually spinning Dan to the mat for an F-bomb and a springboard moonsault for a near-fall. A second handspring from Robbie X ends with him eating a Gore, then a Vertebreaker, but it’s only good for a near-fall… before Robbie X narrowly got to the ropes to save the match after he ate a Drilla.

Moloney’s beside himself after that, so he follows in with some Danielson elbows, forcing the referee to break up the strikes… but NOT wave off the match. That rather questionable call leads to Moloney lifting Robbie X up top for an avalanche Drilla (a power Drilla?), but Robbie X armdrags his way free, then kipped up into a ‘rana to snatch the three-count against the run of play! That really was something out of nothing as Moloney took too long to follow up on his earlier near-fall – and that’s a crowd-pleasing win to close out the night in Stevenage. ***½

After the match, Moloney offered a handshake, but tried to sucker Robbie X for a Drilla… Ricky Knight Jr. makes the save though, as an X-Clamation sent Moloney packing.