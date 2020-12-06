Hamilton’s wXw Catch Grand Prix 2020 Week Six Review  

Quick Results

Night One

The sixth week of the Catch Grand Prix gets going as 16 Carat Gold winner Cara Noir takes on one half of the wXw tag team champions in Fast Time Moodo.

For the first half of the week, we’re joined at the Steffy by Anil Marik, who’s alongside Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch. They run through the standings as usual, before noting that today is Moodo’s final match of the tournament… and he’s got a heck of a challenge here. Last week’s draw for Cara Noir means he needs to win to keep his chances alive, but Moodo won’t want to go out on a loss. Anil picked the upset…

Moodo’s interview brings up Cara’s motivation, and says that he won’t roll over and let Cara get the win easy. You know, I heard that Cara Noir may have been familiar with black belts in a past life…

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Cara Noir vs. Fast Time Moodo

Round 1: Moodo looks for the Black Belt kick out of the gate, but Noir ducks it as the pair instead bowed to each other. They try their luck out with kicks to the quad, but it’s Moodo who’s able to string some kicks together and force Cara to a knee. A head kick’s ducked as Noir took down Moodo with a knee and a chop for a two-count, before a snapmare and a kick to the back levelled Moodo for a two-count. Moodo retaliates with a crucifix pin, but they’re right by the ropes as a break was forced, as Noir looked to work the right wrist of Moodo as time ran out.

Round 2: Noir shoots for a takedown at the bell, and manages to get hold of Moodo’s left leg as he worked a toe hold. Grabbing the arm stops Moodo from getting away, but Noir instead goes down for a side headlock, which nearly turned into a pin as Moodo rolled him up. Noir clings on as Moodo tries to shoot him into the ropes, before an arm whip took Moodo to the mat… and created a new opening for the 16 Carat winner. Moodo manages to get free with a back fist, before some kicks were stopped with a headbutt from Noir… but he hurts himself more with that as Moodo came back in with a scissor kick for a near-fall, and was unable to follow up as time ran out.

Round 3: A charging clothesline from Cara Noir misses at the bell, but he’s able to hit a rebound German suplex and a superkick… only for Moodo to come back with a dropkick and a rear spin kick in the corner. Moodo followed with a sliding elbow too, but his stomp off the top misses. A Black Belt Kick’s countered as Noir hooked the leg away with a leg lariat, before he came in with a stomp and a mean package piledriver for the win. Another third-round blitz for Cara Noir gets him the win, and keeps those dreams of making the finals alive.

Result: Cara Noir pinned Fast Time Moodo in 00:58 of Round 3 (***½)

Cara’s final next next week is against Hektor Invictus…

Backstage, Moodo noted he had nothing to lose, and he did his best – even if he lost. While Moodo did win some in the Catch Grand Prix, he leaves with a losing record… but a fair amount of experience gained as well.

We then see Norman Harras on the phone to Metehan – he’s got the solution to “who’ll win next week?” Norman tells Metehan of the plan – that he needs to get a draw in his match this week and next. Metehan sees no problem… but his match is first this week, and if he draws *and* Bobby Gunns beats Avalanche on Wednesday, then it’s deep trouble. Norman plants a seed saying that he could throw everything up in the air by beating Hektor…

Night Two

“Will it be a draw?” – That is the question as we find out whether Metehan has agreed to Norman Harras’ plan for a bit of spot-fixing in the Catch Grand Prix today!

Last night, we saw Norman Harras openly suggest to Metehan that he draw this match today – which I assume could be a double DQ or a double count-out as well as the time limit draw. However, Norman also suggested that Metehan could win this and make the finals (which would need a pair of draws out of Bobby Gunns)… so let’s see where they go. The run-time on the VOD may be a red herring, after all…

Of course we’re back to the Steffy in Oberhausen, as Anil Marik again joins Nico and Dään on the expert’s panel. They run down the table again, which isn’t good reading for Anil, who’ll finish bottom no matter what, before talking about how Metehan needs a win today to keep control of his destiny. Anil doesn’t think today will be easy for Metehan, and even goes as far as picking Hektor…

Backstage, Hektor mentions how he lost to Metehan in the Shotgun title tournament earlier this year – and a win here should get him that rematch. Of course he doesn’t share his game plan… while Metehan curiously doesn’t get an interview. He does insist that he gets his entrance repeated though….

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Metehan vs. Hektor Invictus

Round 1: Metehan and Hektor circle each other to start, before a waistlock takedown from Hektor ended with Metehan nonchalantly going to the ropes. A test of strength sees Hektor take down Metehan for a two-count, before Metehan returned the favour with a wristlock as we then reset. Metehan takes Hektor into the ropes, but got shoved off before a leapfrog and a dropdown led to a low dropkick as the Shotgun champion went ahead. A handspring’s countered into a German suplex for a two-count, with Metehan then getting sent to the corner for another two-count. An uppercut from Hektor’s good for another two-count, before a chinlock from Hektor wound down the clock.

Round 2: Hektor shoves Metehan into the ropes, but gets caught with a forearm as Metehan looked for Superman punches. A clothesline and a neckbreaker takes down Metehan for a two-count, before Hektor rolled Metehan for a powerbomb… it’s countered out of though, as Metehan flips over into Nazar – the Evil Eye flip stunner – and that’s enough to take Metehan to the top (provisionally) after a really short outing.

Result: Metehan pinned Hektor Invictus in 00:50 of Round 2 (**)

So that result shows that Metehan doesn’t trust Bobby Gunns and his crew… but we can still get the draw at the top if Bobby draws his last two matches.

At ringside, Metehan’s interviewed by Andy Jackson, who tells him that it all boils down to next week’s match with Bobby Gunns. There were no words. Unlike Hektor, who seemed furious with himself for losing in short order despite being “one of the hardest working” around. He’s got Cara Noir in his last match next week, and vows that he’s going to go on a tear.

Night Three

It’s Big Match Wednesday for Bobby Gunns, who needs a win to get back into top spot – and also snuff out Avalanche’s hopes of winning the block.

After yesterday’s quick win for Metehan, those plans for a tie at the top of block A were whittled down to just one route: two draws for Bobby Gunns (including against Metehan next week). Will the champion be able to withstand a rare three-match drawing streak? Avalanche has only met Bobby Gunns once before in singles action, and it led to a loss earlier this year at Dead End XIX as Gunns kept his unbeaten run in Hamburg running…

Once again, Anil Marik joined Dään Jokisch and Nico Schmidt at the expert’s panel, as they run down the current standings, then grill Anil about how he feels his coach will do today. Marik puts over Avalanche, and wishes he’ll win… but because of Gunns’ need, he picks a draw. Has he been in touch with Norman?

Before the match, Bobby Gunns is very upbeat and positive… until they bring up the Metehan match next week. Andy Jackson notes that a draw today would make next week interesting, but Gunns quickly shoots it down. As for Avalanche, he’s a little shocked at how Andy Jackson suggested the tournament “hasn’t gone well for him”, and instead turned it into a poke at Tassilo Jung’s performance. They turn the talk to the match today, with Avalanche needing to win to have any chance of finishing top… and Avalanche is more than ready for that challenge.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Bobby Gunns vs. Avalanche

Round 1: We’ve a measured start as Gunns went to work over Avalanche’s arm and wrist… but Avalanche manages to overpower Gunns and shove him down. A test of strength sees Avalanche force down Gunns, but the champion is right back on the arm, torquing the wrist before Avalanche reversed it. Gunns tries for a choke, but it doesn’t garner any fines, as he rolled free and dropkicked Avalanche… which barely moved the big man. Gunns gets sent into the ropes for a shoulder tackle, which knocks him down, as he winds down the clock.

Round 2: Like the first, we’ve a similarly slow start, as Avalanche’s side headlock is shoved off… with him charging through Gunns on the rebound. Gunns goes back to the left arm, throwing some uppercuts to it before some kicks in the corner. Gunns tries to charge at Avalanche, but he’s pushed away and squashed with a back senton, before he Beeled Gunns across the ring. We wash, rinse and repeat, as Bobby was picking up some frequent flyer miles before a slam and a big splash drew a two-count. Avalanche keeps Gunns in the corner, but an Irish whip offers an opening as Gunns kicks Avalanche down for another near-fall, before a Swish armbar attempt couldn’t be locked in as time ran out. Gunns didn’t let go of the hold quickly enough for referee Rainer Ringer’s liking, and gets a €20 fine for that…

Round 3: Avalanche is playing keepaway to start the round, but a kick to the leg breaks all that as Gunns goes back to the arm, stomping on the elbow and yanking the arm before he went back to the elbow. Avalanche gets a foot to the rope, but Gunns does the stomp anyway, which annoys the champion. A back elbow from Avalanche offered some hope, but Gunns keeps kicking the arm as Avalanche was knocked into the corner, with another kick and a running uppercut following. Avalanche reverses a whip, taking Gunns into the corner with a back body drop following on the rebound, before Avalanche broke out of another arm breaker attempt and tossed Gunns across the ring with a fallaway slam as time once again ran out.

Round 4: Avalanche was pacing at the interval, and with Gunns still on his back to start the round, he rushes in for a Dreissker bomb… but Gunns was playing possum, and kicks Avalanche in the ropes. He joins Avalanche in the ropes, but got thrown back before Gunns nailed a German superplex-like takedown. Avalanche shakes it off and hits a ripcord lariat for a near-fall, as the pair then descend into an exchange of elbows and uppercuts. Elbows batter Gunns into the corner, with another Irish whip following… but this time Gunns hits an elbow off the middle rope to take down the big man. Wash, rinse, repeat… but this time the uppercut bounces off of Avalanche, who comes back with a fallaway slam then a Dreissker bomb… and there’s the win! Avalanche stays alive as an overly-confident Gunns fell to defeat, and set up an interesting final week in the block.

Result: Avalanche pinned Bobby Gunns at 2:17 of Round 4 (***½)

So, all of your matches in block A matter next week: Cara Noir is expected to win over Hektor Invictus… Anil Marik should be an easy win for Avalanche given the rookie’s form… and of course now the Metehan/Gunns decider isn’t going to be the spot-fixing affair Norman Harras was planning on, as a simple win for Metehan means he’ll win regardless.

Post-match, Avalanche is told what needs to happen to make the Catch Grand Prix finals… and tells us that he wants to win the entire tournament. I’d hope so! There’s no interview from Bobby, which is rather interesting…

Night Four

The Catch Grand Prix continues as two of Bobby Gunns’ “employees” face off, with Norman Harras and Prince Ahura involved.

The only times these two have faced off have been in tag matches with varying partners… so this is a first time outing. On our panel today alongside Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch is Vincent Heisenberg… he reckons it’ll be an uncomfortable spot for both men to be in, as far as their league standings, and surmised that we might see some fair play between the colleagues. Norman picks Harras here…

As for the interviews, Prince Ahura woke up a little when he realised he was facing Harras today, and seemed rather optimistic that the “older brother will win.” Of course Ahura hounded Norman a little here, then suggested that he’d show off some magic against Harras.

Meanwhile, Norman didn’t seem focused about getting his own back on Ahura for the jokes of the past, and instead notes that his week on the expert’s panel gave him time to put together a game plan.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Norman Harras vs. Prince Ahura

Round 1: That win last time out gave Norman the confidence to have his intro again! Ahura hugs Norman before the bell too, and it’s almost like they’re going to take it easy. Except Ahura starts a sing-along of “who let the dogs out?” Oh boy. We start with a lock-up as the pair scramble to the mat, before a side headlock was pushed off… with Norman coming back with a shoulder tackle. A trip takes Norman down though, with a side headlock being clung onto as Ahura continued to poke fun. Woof. Harras gets free but eats a dropkick after some clotheslines missed, before Ahura took off his bandanna and hair band… and choked Norman with it. Of course it’s a yellow card! Ahura walks back and forth over Harras, prompting referee Tassilo Jung to, erm, “accidentally” do the same as he marched over to give Ahura a second yellow. Tass pets Norman on the head as a way of saying sorry, but gets shoved as time runs out.

Round 2: Norman’s a little pissed off, as you would be, but everyone shakes hands… until Harras cheapshots Ahura with a throat thrust. An Irish whip takes Ahura into the corner for a clothesline, before Norman joined him with a nerve hold, then a side chinlock… but that nerve hold got Norman a yellow too. A big boot from Ahura knocks Norman outside, and Ahura eventually gives chase as Norman went walkies back into the ring. There’s a hotshot that hangs Norman on the top rope, and he returns the favour ahead of a diving European uppercut that leads to a count, which is instantly stopped because Norman got his feet on the ropes. There’s another €20 out of his wallet… Harras throws some punches to the head on the mat, but Ahura rolls him him for a two-count, before a clothesline from Norman dropped Ahura for a two-count as time runs out.

There’s a cheeky kick on the floor between the rounds, which gets Norman a €20 fine on top of the yellow (and that associated €100 fine)… both men now have two yellows, so any more means the match ends on a DQ. As Norman’s too well aware…

Round 3: Ahura comes out hot, looking for his finisher, but Harras gets out with a back elbow before he got poked in the eye. Tass looks to send off Ahura, but Norman’s blinded and picks up the ref for an airplane spin. The card goes flying, as does Tass! Ahura throws the red card away (so he can’t get sent off, wise man), and while Tass went hunting for the card, Ahura unloaded on Norman in the ropes. A spinning elbow from Ahura knocks Norman down ahead of a big splash, but Norman’s up at two before he had to counter out with a back body drop… because Ahura was going for a Pedigree! Instead, Norman hits one of his own, but Ahura’s up at two. A gutwrench comes to nought as Ahura slips out, then kicked out Norman’s leg as a Gedo clutch – with the assistance of the ropes – gets the win. If you’d followed the whole Norman Harras story, this was one of those matches wXw do every now and then that’s entertaining as hell – even if it left Norman fuming about the red card that never got followed up on.

Result: Prince Ahura pinned Norman Harras in 2:22 of Round 3 (***¼)

Post-match, Ahura was delighted with the win – since he beat Norman with mind games… then said he’ll get Norman his basket so the doggie can get some sleep. Speaking of, Norman’s told that his match with Vincent Heisenberg next week is the proverbial wooden spoon match, which seemed to annoy him. Hey, Norman finally gets the big match he was after earlier in the year! Ahura arrives to console Norman, but the suggestion of going back to the academy for training didn’t exactly sit well…

Night Five

Tristan Archer looks to keep his hopes of winning block B alive, as he takes on Emil Sitoci.

Of course, Sitoci has long-since been eliminated, and can at best finish mid-table… while Archer’s been on a fine run since he was upset in week one. Vincent Heisenberg again joins Dään Jokisch and Nico Schmidt at the expert’s panel, as we’re really in the business end of the Catch Grand Prix. Heisenberg puts over the two “world class athletes”, bringing up Archer’s title reigns – including a 700+ day reign in a promotion in France – but went on to pick Emil Sitoci to win today.

Before the match, Archer’s flexing his pecs as he’s told it’s do or die. He tells us of the respect he’s got for Sitoci, but that’s going to be put aside (as was his memory…) as he needs to get the win. As for Sitoci, he’s a little annoyed at being reminded of his elimination, then talks about how he won’t let Archer win the tournament if it means he’ll have to lose tonight.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Tristan Archer vs. Emil Sitoci

Round 1: We open with a tentative lock-up, as Archer went in for a waistlock instead, only for Sitoci to spin around into a cravat for a snapmare attempt. Instead he just wrenches in the cravat before he rolled the Frenchman into the ropes. Archer goes back to the waistlock, as he tries to ground Sitoci, but Emil switches out into a front facelock, before they break again. Sitoci goes for the leg next, tripping Archer down before a simple rope break stopped Emil from doing anything. A waistlock takedown from Sitoci has more success, as he clings on with Archer tried to get to the ropes, but instead he rolled through or a pin as another roll-up gets a one-count with time running out.

Round 2: Sitoci had to shake off a knock during the interval, but comes out with a side headlock on Archer, who pushes him off ahead of a wheelbarrow armdrag. Another armdrag from Sitoci’s blocked, before he’s clotheslined to the outside ahead of a tope from Archer. Sitoci’s rolled back inside, with Archer coming back with a slingshot Codebreaker for a two-count, before a Northern Lights suplex was rolled through… only for Sitoci to counter with a front suplex. A dropkick gets Emil a two-count, with elbow drops to the lower back weakening Archer ahead of shoulder charges in the corner. Emil rolls him back into the ring for a two-count, before a chinlock was fought out of, as Sitoci’s side suplex dropped Archer… but he takes too long to follow up, and the clock runs out on him.

Round 3: Archer has to kick out of an inside cradle at the bell, as Sitoci looked to end this one quickly. A gutbuster’s escaped though before Archer took Sitoci into the corner for a clothesline, following up with a Falcon arrow for a near-fall. Sitoci responds with the gutbuster before he headed up for a split-legged moonsault, which almost gets the win, but Sitoci took too long going for a Snapmare driver and gets rolled up. Sitoci kicks out at two then maneuvers into a rear naked choke on Archer’s back, but Tristan’s attempts to power out stopped as he slumped to his knees… he gets back up and backs into the corner, but Sitoci doesn’t let go, and Archer ends the round with a neat move before the bell as he caught Sitoci with a backpack stunner.

Round 4: Both men are still on the mat as the round starts. They trade elbows from their knees as they fight back to their feet… a superkick from earns him a Pele from Archer though, before a Decapitation kick left the Dutchman loopy… except he can come back with a clothesline! Sitoci follows up with a Snapmare Driver, but Archer kicks out at two as SItoci’s old faithfuls weren’t getting it done. He goes for a spinning tombstone, but Archer slips out and eventually hits the tombstone gutbuster for the win. A slow start, but a hard-fought match as Emil Sitoci runs the real risk of sharing the wooden spoon at the end of next week.

Result: Tristan Archer pinned Emil Sitoci at 1:59 of Round 4 (***½)

After leading the crowd along with his pose, we get the ringside interview as Archer almost felt sad for having to beat Sitoci. There was a worry over an injury it seemed… and then Andy tells us that if he beats Marius al-Ani next week, no matter what happens, Archer wins the block on tie-breakers. Everything for a reason, folks!

As for Sitoci, he’s congratulated for the match, even if he lost… Emil wishes Tristan the best of luck for next week, then tells us that he blew out his knee in the match. Sitoci’s scheduled to face Prince Ahura next week, but if the knee’s injured, that’ll likely lead to a forfeit.

Night Six

Our final Catch Grand Prix match of the week is a top-of-the-table clash as Marius al-Ani looks to extend his unbeaten run and take out a challenger as he faces Senza Volto.

Once more, we’ve got Vincent Heisenberg on the preview panel with Dään Jokisch and Nico Schmidt. Vincent’s nuggets of wisdom today saw him put over Marius’ long winning streak, while suggesting that Senza should “avoid risks at all costs.” Foreshadowing.

Backstage, Andy Jackson’s with Senza once more, who addresses the must-win situation he’s now in after losing to Tristan Archer last week. Senza’s confident he can break the streak, and that he’ll win the block… Marius, of course, isn’t so sure. He reckons that his streak – which started against Daniel Makabe back in March – will continue, even though he put over Volto a little by saying that he took him seriously. Even if it’s only because of the stakes.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Marius al-Ani vs. Senza Volto

Round 1: Senza looked to tweak his knee as he rolled into the ring in his entrance, and you better believe Marius is going to go after that. Senza starts with a roll-up as he tried to end things quickly, but al-Ani takes him into the corner and boses away, forcing the referee to dish out a €20 fine as he separated them. Volto comes back with chops but a kick’s caught as al-Ani elbows Senza’s knees, then went back to work in the corner with right hands before a wheelbarrow roll-up turned it around for Volto. Senza kicks out the knee of Marius, but al-Ani is back up… and sent outside with a springboard ‘rana, before he swats away a dive from Volto. Marius then leaps on Senza’s injury, wrapping a leg around the ring post for the obvious yellow card, before he leapt on the leg back inside. A half crab follows, but Senza gets to the ropes quickly, only to get pulled away as Marius ties him up in almost a Lasso from El Paso, with Volto again making the ropes. Marius kicks the knee again, but couldn’t follow up as the round ends… and Senza’s in deep trouble.

Round 2: al-Ani charges Volto into the corner at the bell as it’s back to the body blows. Some knees wreck Senza in the corner, before a big boot is caught, with Senza countering with an enziguiri. The Eiffel Tower’s attempted, but Marius blocked it, and after a back suplex was flipped out of, he powerbombed the Frenchman for a two-count. From the kick-out though, Marius grabs the ankle lock, and there’s your submission. How cruel for Senza Volto, with a knee injury during his entrance pretty much ruining his chances of making the final… and now it’s a final-week shoot-out between al-Ani and Tristan Archer.

Result: Marius al-Ani submitted Senza Volto at 1:16 of Round 2 (**¾)

Post-match, Marius gloats about his efficient win, and his 14-match winning run as this block is now his to lose. Marius is perhaps a little overconfident though as he brings up how Tristan Archer lost to Vincent Heisenberg…

As for Senza, he’s hobbling and leaning on Nico Schmidt as he’s asked for his future plans. Senza’s upset about crashing out, but it’s been a hell of a run after what was a shaky start in wXw earlier in the summer.

Standings

Block A

Metehan (4-1; 8pts)

Avalanche, Bobby Gunns, Cara Noir (3-1-1; 7pts) * Avalanche leads in tie-breakers

Fast Time Moodo (2-4; 4pts) * eliminated

Hektor Invictus (1-3-1; 3pts) * eliminated

Anil Marik (0-5; 0pts) * eliminated

Block B

Marius al-Ani (5-0; 10pts)

Tristan Archer (4-1; 8pts)

Senza Volto (4-2; 8pts) * eliminated

Prince Ahura (2-3; 4pts) * eliminated

Norman Harras; Vincent Heisenberg; Emil Sitoci (1-4; 2pts) * eliminated

Disciplinary: €3985 of fines; twenty-nine yellow cards and one red card.

We’re not done though, as we have the latest instalment in the battle of block A to close out the show, as Bobby Gunns is angry at Metehan for going against the plan. Norman Harras notes that Bobby didn’t exactly hold up his end of the deal, which Gunns handwaves as him “not being a tournament guy.” Problem is, we can’t get the draw now, so that match on Wednesday has fresh importance as Norman is out of ideas… but Bobby seemingly isn’t, as we crash to the credits.

Next week is finals week, with the following matches (in order, from Monday): Cara Noir vs. Hektor Invictus, Avalanche vs. Anil Marik, Bobby Gunns vs. Metehan, Emil Sitoci vs. Prince Ahura, Norman Harras vs. Vincent Heisenberg and finally Tristan Archer vs. Marius al-Ani. That originally-released schedule didn’t mention when the finals themselves would be…