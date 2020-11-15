Hamilton’s wXw Catch Grand Prix 2020 Week Three Review  

Quick Results

Night One

The third week of the Catch Grand Prix kicks off as Bobby Gunns clashes with one of block A’s early leaders.

It’s back inside the Steffy in Oberhausen, and for the first half of the week at least, Dään Jokisch and Nico Schmidt are joined by Metehan on the panel. He looks very distracted at having to be here, and demands to be introduced as “the Babo, Metehan.” They preview today’s match, noting both men have beaten Anil Marik so far, but Hektor went to a time limit draw last time out.

They ask about Metehan’s plans for the Bobby Gunns match, which gets massive offence, before Metehan picked Gunns to win today.

Backstage, Andy Jackson asks Hektor for his game plan – he vows to go one better than he did against Avalanche last week… as for Gunns, Dään Jokisch gets the interview duties, as Bobby marvels over Hektor’s agility, but of course the champion was confident.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Hektor Invictus vs. Bobby Gunns

Hektor’s starting today as one of the early leaders in block A – he’ll obviously be looking to keep that place with a win.

Round 1: We start with a lock-up before the pair head to the mat, with Gunns tying up Hektor’s legs… but it ends with a rope break. Hektor comes back with a waistlock takedown, then tried to roll Bobby for a pinning attempt, before a wristlock from Gunns… couldn’t be broken with a monkey flip. Hektor manages to trip the champion and work a toe hold, which is escaped before Gunns came out of the corner, World of Sport-style, before a cross armbar was broken up with a roll-up. Hektor pushes on with more pinning attempts for a near-fall. A submission from Hektor’s broken as Gunns rolls Hektor into a Swish armbar, which is blocked for long enough as time ran out.

Round 2: The second round starts with Hektor still smarting, but he’s caught with a splash into the corner and a Saito suplex out of it, as Gunns went back for a Swish armbar… but Hektor rolls free and wheelbarrows Gunns to the mat. Bobby’s back up first though, sparking an exchange of uppercuts before a baseball slide was rolled through by Hektor… who just runs into a clothesline. That seemed to aggravate Gunns’ taped-up arm, but he winds up for a second lariat, but Hektor floats over and goes for a powerbomb… only for Gunns to counter into a guillotine. That’s switched into a butterfly’d key lock as time continued to tick, but Hektor clung on as he rode out a second round.

After the bell, Gunns wouldn’t let go of the hold, and ends up getting suplexed by Hektor… which led to both men getting a yellow card.

Round 3: Hektor comes out swinging, but Gunns is more than happy to return the shots as he threw in some kicks too, before a big boot was countered with a Pele kick. From there, Hektor rolls Gunns into a knee strike, before a gourdbuster and a German suplex led to a near-fall. Hektor does the Batista thumbs down, but Gunns catches him unawares with an Octopus stretch… which is quickly thrown off, as Hektor pushes Gunns for a powerbomb, only for Gunns to reapply the Swish armbar for the quick submission. The constant targeting of the arm paid off – and while Hektor was able to give the champion a scare, it wasn’t enough. I guess the big question coming out of this for Gunns though – is how long will that arm hold up?

Result: Bobby Gunns submitted Hektor Invictus at 1:23 of Round 3 (***¼)

At ringside, it’s Nico Schmidt doing the interviews… he tells Bobby he’s got Fast Time Moodo next week. Gunns notes that “these karate kids have no chance”… and then we go backstage as Hektor’s with Andy. Hektor’s placated by being told of his good performances, as Hektor then vows to get the top spot.

Night Two

Two of the newest faces in wXw clash today as the Catch Grand Prix continues.

Holy short run-time Batman… eleven minutes? Dään and Nico are once again joined by Metehan, who gets his correct introduction this time. Metehan praises Bobby Gunns for being top of the block after yesterday’s win, before joking that Marik and Moodo would “probably knock each other out” as “they’re both the worst.” Ow.

Anil’s with Andy Jackson backstage, who notes he’s lost both matches so far. He reckons he’ll win because he’s learned from mistakes and “won’t be as passive” today. Very “white meat babyface,” if you pardon the term. Meanwhile, Dään asks Fast Time Moodo a similar question, but Moodo acknowledges his position, and says that he’ll take Marik’s enthusiasm and use it against him.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Anil Marik vs. Fast Time Moodo

Both men come in looking for their first win of the tournament…

Round 1: Marik charges at Moodo with running forearms at the bell, taking him into the corner before he ran into a big boot… Moodo then swiftly put him away with a Black Belt Kick at just SEVENTEEN SECONDS. Thanks for coming!

Result: Fast Time Moodo pinned Anil Marik at 0:17 of Round 1

A quick squash today then – Thommy Giesen announces it at 17.8 seconds, so we’ll go with that… they had a very simple story in the promos, and they played it well. These Catch Grand Prix matches don’t always have to go long – and flash results like this keep you alert!

At ringside, Andy Jackson loses his mind over how quick it was… Moodo’s a little sorry to have put Marik away so quickly, but that’s the way it goes. As for Anil, he was a little dazed, but recognised that being too aggressive was his undoing. He’ll find the formula one of these days…

Night Three

Block A’s feature match this week sees this year’s 16 Carat Gold winner return to action against a former Shotgun champion.

Once more, we’ve got Metehan joining Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch in the expert’s panel… Metehan’s staring daggers through Dään… and lunges for him when he brought up Metehan’s loss in the first week to Cara Noir. Metehan doesn’t care who’ll win, because he’ll beat Avalanche next week as Metehan’s seemingly having a breakdown.

Interview time: Andy Jackson’s with Avalanche brings up how Avalanche wasn’t surprised by going the distance with Hektor Invictus last time out. Of course, Avalanche was on the verge of victory when time ran out… a win for Avalanche puts him top of the block, but it’ll be a tough ask against Cara Noir, who’ll be bringing a lot of unpredictability.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Cara Noir vs. Avalanche

Of course, they absolutely nail the entrance again…

Round 1: Cara goes for a shotgun dropkick at the bell, but Avalanche just swats him away… and that seems to have shaken the Carat winner, whose plan A was quickly thwarted. Avalanche works a wristlock, but Cara reverses it, only for Avalanche to roll him to the mat as he regained the hold. Using his bare foot, Cara rubs Avalanche in the face to break free, but those were just mind games as Avalanche came back looking for an armbar, only for Noir to take him down in a waistlock. Avalanche’s up with a headlock takedown, but Noir goes in with headscissors on the mat as the first round came to a close.

Round 2: Avalanche pulls Noir into a front facelock to start, but Cara rolls to the mat and counters into a hammerlock, grabbing the other arm as he then tried to roll Avalanche to the mat, getting just a one-count. An arm wringer from Avalanche is rolled out of as Noir pushed his way free, before he eventually finds a way in with a front kick… but he then throws it away, looking for a suplex that Avalanche countered. A right hand from Avalanche takes Cara into the corner for some boots as a Beele throw tosses him across the ring. Wash, rinse, repeat, but then Noir cracks Avalanche with a headbutt before a package piledriver’s countered with a back body drop. Noir tries to hide in the corner, but can’t avoid a right hand as the clock ran out.

Round 3: Noir tries for a running dropkick to start the round again, but Avalanche side-steps it. He’s caught in the ropes with some forearms though, before Noir ran into a Samoa Joe-like uranage. Avalanche misses a back senton, but catches a crossbody as he tosses Cara across the ring with a fallaway slam, only for the Dreissker Bomb to be aborted as Noir rolled away. Instead, Avalanche slams and splashes Cara Noir for a two-count, before elbows took Cara back into the corner, with an Irish whip taking Cara into the opposite corner chest-first for a two-count. A side headlock from Avalanche keeps Cara down, but he fights to his feet, only for a headlock takedown to put them back to square one before Noir rubbed his wrist in Avalanche’s cheek to break free. A head kick and a Rude Awakening neckbreaker suddenly have Cara on top for a near-fall, before he went for the Madame Guillotine over-the-knee brainbuster… but he can’t get a pin, and barely locked in a rear naked choke at the end of the third round.

Noir didn’t let go of the hold at the bell, but doesn’t get a fine or a yellow. So much for the strict refereeing!

Round 4: Noir runs in with a Blackout sleeper at the bell, but Avalanche throws him off. A splash in the corner lands, but Noir runs back to catch Avalanche in the corner with the dropkick. He sidesteps another charge, but can’t get up quickly enough as a Dreissker Bomb to the back lands, and that’s enough for the win! A very strategic match, with Avalanche seemingly having scouted Cara Noir enough to avoid the early surprises – and eventually found a way in with his signature move.

Result: Avalanche pinned Cara Noir in 0:26 of Round 4 (***½)

Post-match, Andy Jackson notes that Avalanche has beaten the 16 Carat Gold winner, but Avalanche tried not to get carried away, saying that the win gets him the same two points he’d have gotten against anyone else.

Night Four

Marius al-Ani looks to extend his winning streak to ten singles matches, as he takes on Norman Harras in the latest Catch Grand Prix outing.

Once more it’s back to the Steffy in Oberhausen, with Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch being joined on the panel today by Emil Sitoci. They’re speaking in English, which means no subtitles at least for this part…

They recap some recent action, before Emil’s asked for his prediction. Sitoci credits al-Ani for being on a roll, while Norman Harras’ losing run perhaps will be too much for him to overcome. Then it’s the interviews, but Norman Harass is interviewed by Metehan, who demands the cameras be turned off… they keep rolling as we overhear Metehan demanding “something in return” after his lads had done a tonne of favours for Bobby Gunns. Metehan tells Norman that Bobby can’t have the title *and* the prize money, as they then walk off…

Marius al-Ani doesn’t get any interruptions as Dään does the interview, noting that Marius is coming off of a week off. al-Ani wants to see what kind of “international experience” Harras can bring to the table, as I sense he’s perhaps underestimating the poor lad…

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Norman Harras vs. Marius al-Ani

Yeah, the Oberhausen crowd continue to hound Norman with woofing, and once more, Norman doesn’t want his introduction.

Round 1: From the opening lock-up, Harras takes Marius into the ropes, but they switch the lock-up and head into the corner, where Marius poked fun at Harras. A trip takes Norman down, with Marius following with almost a guillotine as the pair rolled into the ropes for a break. Harras rolls outside for a breather. He’s back in to throw a knee and some elbows at Marius, but a suplex is countered as al-Ani scampers into a rear naked choke, which ends in the corner with Harras elbowing his way free. Marius rolls Harras up for a nip-up up-kick, but Harras pulls the referee in front of him as a human shield to block a Superman punch… following that up with a cross-chop to the throat, but it’s the human shield bit that earns a €50 fine. Knees to the ribs from Harras knock Marius down for a near-fall, before a toe hold was pushed away. Marius tries to come back in with a knee, but Norman rolls outside, then hung up al-Ani in the ropes, then landed a slam as time ran out.

Round 2: Harras went for a big boot at the bell, but Marius slides under and went for a waistlock. It’s elbowed away, with Harras booting al-Ani into the corner, before a switcharound led to some rapid-fire body blows as they scrapped away. A dropkick from Harras knocks Marius down… but Norman gets carried away, and ends up getting caught with a dropkick as Marius fought back with more kicks and punches. A superkick to the knee knocks Harras down ahead of a knee strike, before Marius’ attempt to roll Harras for a pin ended in a grounded Octopus of sorts, forcing an instant submission. Ah man, Norman was doing so well, but he couldn’t hold onto the lad. Bad walkies.

Result: Marius al-Ani submitted Norman Harras at 1:13 of Round 2 (**¾)

At ringside, Marius al-Ani’s interviewed by Andy Jackson, who notes he shares the top spot in block B. It turns into a forced hype pitch as Andy puts over Marius… then we go backstage to a bloodied Harras, who’s asked if he’s really as controlled as he’s trying to make out. He complains that the rules aren’t fair, and that the goal seems to be to “injure your top stars.” I still have no clue how he got bloodied in that match…

Night Five

We’re heading into the weekend as Vincent Heisenberg tries to get back on track against Senza Volto.

Nico and Dään are again joined inside the Steffy by Emil Sitoci, for the preview panel. Dään notes that Senza Volto’ll go clear at the top with a win, while Sitoci put some stock in Vincent Heisenberg pulling off another upset.

Backstage, Heisenberg reckoned he’ll use his height advantage, and compares this to David vs. Goliath. Speaking of the masked David, he knows he’s gotta use his quickness to find a way to get the win.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Vincent Heisenberg vs. Senza Volto

Round 1: Heisenberg offers a handshake at the bell, which is accepted, as Volto tries to sting him with kicks to the thigh early on. Volto’s asked for a Test of Strength, which he engaged in… before he tried to pick the ankle of Heisenberg. It’s blocked as the big man pulls him up, then shrugged off a waistlock attempt, before Volto baited Heisenberg into the corner, switching out so he could go for some mounted punches. A sunset flip attempt from Volto’s blocked, before his chops were just shrugged off… with Heisenberg barging him down with a shoulder tackle ahead of a pinning attempt. Volto gets his boots up to block Heisenberg in the corner, but a leaping ‘rana’s blocked as Senza again went back to the chops, only to get a taste of his own medicine for a two-count before time ran out.

Round 2: The second round starts with Senza Volto pulling off his sleeves… as he tried again to kick away at Heisenberg’s base. The kick’s caught as Heisenberg charges him down instead, following up with an elbow drop to the arm and a seated armbar that quickly ends in the ropes. More elbow drops target the arm, as Volto tries to punch his way back in… and then went back to the chop, only to get barged down again. That plan just ain’t working, chief. An arm whip takes Senza down once more, while a stomp to the arm kept the focus on that particular limb, with a Fujiwara armbar pulling Senza down to the mat, forcing the Frenchman to swivel towards the ropes… he misses it though, and has to cling on as he was saved by the bell.

Round 3: Volto tries to charge at Heisenberg, but gets bulled down yet again at the bell. It’s gotten to the point where Heisenberg’s just inviting this stuff on, and Volto falls for it. Eventually Senza catches him out… but the misdirection led to yet another shoulder tackle, before Heisenberg hit the ropes, and only staggered Senza with his shoulder tackle. Wash, rinse, repeat, before Volto ducked under and finally took the big lad down with a shoulder tackle. Heisenberg tries to climb the ropes for a plan B, but he’s caught with a gamengiri and a 619 in the corner, knocking him down… ahead of a handspring cutter as Volto then landed the Eiffel Tower (Stundog Millionaire) for the win. Heisenberg had a big advantage, but failed to convert it into a win – the inexperience shining through there. ***

Result: Senza Volto pinned Vincent Heisenberg at 2:16 of Round 3 (***)

Post-match, Senza was a little sad to see Andy Jackson wasn’t doing the interviews… instead it’s Nico Schmidt. Senza reckons his shoulder’s knackered, but he’s still got his eyes on the Catch Grand Prix trophy. I get a real kick out of Senza’s enthusiasm in these little interview spots. As for Heisenberg, he’s got Andy Jackson backstage, and is forlorn because he lost the moment Senza took to the air.

Night Six

Week three of the Catch Grand Prix wraps up with a battle between a former tag team champion, and a former Cruiserweight Classic competitor.

For the final time this week, we’re at the Steffy in Oberhausen with Nico Schmidt, Dään Jokisch and guest Emil Sitoci. As usual, they run through the standings in block B, mentioning how Senza Volto’s win guarantees him the top spot for now. Sitoci picks Tristan Archer, noting how he’s a veteran while Ahura’s a “tag team guy in a singles tournament.” Solid logic.

Backstage, Andy Jackson is with Prince Ahura, who nicks Essa Rios’ old name. Ahura reckons he broke the rules in a limited and specific way, both for his advantage… and to give Vincent Heisenberg an important lesson last week. Andy notes how Ahura picked Archer to win his match when Ahura was on the panel, but Ahura has no worries…

As for Tristan Archer, he’s over the upset in week one, but knows how he has to keep winning to not fall too far behind.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Prince Ahura vs. Tristan Archer

Round 1: There’s no handshake from Ahura, who tries to surprise Archer with a kick… but it’s caught, so Ahura backs into the ropes for a break. Ahura gets distracted by the crowd, then tries to block a waistlock takedown, which doesn’t work as Archer prepared for a front facelock, before Ahura snuck out with an elbow to the top of the head. That gets a warning, but nothing more, before Ahura tried to wrestle down Archer… and had to kick out as the Frenchman went for a pin. The tentativeness continued as Archer wrestled Ahura down for another one-count, before Ahura grabbed a side headlock… and got rolled up once more. Ahura reapplies the hold, then pushes off the bottom rope, but Archer rolls him up… and the referee doesn’t count because of the rope use earlier. Hang on, that’s not an advantage if you use the ropes and get rolled up. Anyway, that persistent cheating from Ahura gets him a yellow card as time runs out.

Ahura chews some old gum at the break, then charged at Archer with a running kick… that’s another yellow card as this match is getting dirty.

Round 2: Archer returns the favour with a kick of his own, before he clung onto a side headlock. It’s turned into a headlock takedown as Ahura tries to avoid being pinned… then tried to roll Archer down, but to no avail, as they got back to their feet. Body blows and knees from Ahura take Archer to the ropes, but the Frenchman’s back with a front kick before he “did a Nakamura”. Yea-oh indeed. He sidesteps as Ahura tries to run in with a kick, sending him sailing outside… before a tope from Archer kept Ahura down. Back inside, Archer lands some elbows before he kicked Ahura in the corner… following up with a springboard lungblower for a near-fall. Archer looks to put Ahura away, but instead he heads to the corner for some shots to the back, then a Northern lights suplex for a near-fall, before a side chinlock on the mat wound down the remaining seconds in the round.

Ahura undoes his necklace during the break…

Round 3: Ahura comes out swinging, but quickly gets flipped to the mat. He avoids a Falcon arrow, but seems to tweak the knee on the landing… but Archer doesn’t show mercy, and takes him into the corner. An Irish whip across the ring seems to stagger Ahura, who was then checked on by the referee… Ahura offers a fist bump, but it’s a con as he grabs Archer’s fist and pulls him into the buckles, and of course, the knee’s fine. He heads up for a springboard dropkick which connected for a near-fall, before a running step-up dropkick lands… again for a near-fall. Another Irish whip gets reversed, but a spinning forearm from Ahura lands for a near-fall, before Ahura’s attempt at a slam was countered with an inside cradle for another two-count. Ahura’s right back with a kick, but doesn’t go for the cover as he instead stomps down Archer as time ran out.

Round 4: Ahura throws his bandana at Archer at the bell, which earns a €20 fine… as referee Tassilo Jung refuses to count the follow-up pin from a dropkick. Archer’s right back with a back elbow and a Pele kick, before a back senton squishes Ahura for a two-count. A running European uppercut caught Ahura in the corner, but Ahura charges out to take Archer’s back… it’s broken up in the corner, but he jumped on him again with a rear naked choke, dragging Archer down to the mat, only for him to power up and counter with a backpack stunner. From there, Archer goes for his finish, but Ahura ducks out and hits a rising headbutt, before Archer countered a slam into the tombstone gutbuster for the win. Once more, Ahura tries to bend the rules on his way to a win, but ended up being outsmarted this time by the veteran Archer.

Result: Tristan Archer pinned Prince Ahura at 2:24 of round 4 (***¼)

Post-match, Nico Schmidt congratulated Archer, who felt like he was finally finding form. Meanwhile, Ahura wasn’t happy with “being embarrassed” because he wasn’t able to win a match using someone else’s finisher, and reckoned he was distracted by not being a tag team champion anymore…

Your standings at the end of week three:

Block A

Avalanche (2-0-1; 5pts)

Bobby Gunns (2-0; 4pts)

Hektor Invictus (1-0-2; 3pts)

Cara Noir, Metehan (1-1; 2pts)

Fast Time Moodo (1-2; 2pts)

Anil Marik (0-3; 0pts)

Block B

Senza Volto (3-0; 6pts)

Marius al-Ani (2-0; 4pts)

Tristan Archer (2-1; 4pts)

Prince Ahura (1-1; 2pts)

Vincent Heisenberg (1-2; 2pts)

Emil Sitoci (0-2; 0pts)

Norman Harras (0-3; 0pts)

Disciplinary: €1755 of fines; twelve yellow cards and one red card.

But wait, we’re not done! The saga of Norman Harras continues, as he’s with Bobby Gunns, who’s discussing “how to best use our resources”. Norman’s a little flustered at how his tournament’s gone so far, then brings up the “Metehan issue.” Gunns is annoyed at how Metehan “wants to renegotiate” an existing deal… even more so because Metehan winning the Catch Grand Prix could open the door for a title shot against Gunns. Realising that, Bobby seems to want Metehan to forego his title shot if he gets his favour… and the boys go off to hatch a new plan.

That’s it for week three of the Catch Grand Prix – we’re back on Monday, starting with Bobby Gunns taking on Fast Time Moodo, in a week that’ll also see Metehan take on Avalanche.