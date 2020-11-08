Hamilton’s wXw Catch Grand Prix 2020 Week Two Review  

Quick Results

Night One

Week two of the Catch Grand Prix gets going with a match between two of block A’s early leaders. You know, how cool would the Catch Grand Prix intro have been as a series of trading cards?

We’re joined by Nico Schmidt, Dään Jokisch and Marius al-Ani on the panel for this one. They run through block A so far, with Dään noting how Avalanche and Hektor have had their pasts with Marius in the past. Marius is doing the entire week on the panel, I guess because Cara Noir doesn’t speak… That gives Dään a way to bring up how Cara Noir beat Marius at Carat. Man, they do love giving Dään the questions that put him in danger, eh? Marius calls Cara Noir “a living art figure,” something that won’t succeed in a sporting tournament like the Catch Grand Prix.

Backstage, Andy Jackson interviews Hektor Invictus, who reckons he’ll have no problem overpowering Avalanche… who was more bothered about getting a second win – acknowledging he’s found a weakness in Hektor’s game, which he’ll put to use… Sebastian Hollmichel is back on commentary for the week, by the way…

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Hektor Invictus vs. Avalanche

Someone’s brief 100% record is ending here!

Round 1: We open with a lock-up as the pair looked to back each other into the corner. Hektor slips out into a waistlock, which Avalanche nonchalantly broke before throwing Hektor down. A wristlock’s next as Avalanche wrung Hektor’s arm, but Hektor backflips in the ropes to reverse the hold, but Avalanche frees himself with a counter, taking Hektor down in another wristlock. That’s rolled out of as they continue to go back-and-forth, but this time Hektor rolls through with Avalanche… who just picks the leg and went in for a toe hold. That’s escaped, but Avalanche grounds Hektor with a hammerlock as time runs out.

Round 2: Hektor comes out swinging, booting Avalanche as he looked to work a knuckle lock to start us off. It turns into a Test of Strength, before Hektor threw a knee to the gut to take Avalanche down. It’s ruled legal, as Avalanche powered back up to his feet… and headbutted his way free before a Jim Breaks-ish arm lift helped throw Hektor down. It’s back to the armbar, as Avalanche keeps Hektor on the mat, but Hektor’s back up with a hair pull, before an attempt to slam Avalanche backfired as Avalanche fell onto him for a near-fall. A side headlock follows as Avalanche keeps Hektor down, but they hit the ropes… with Avalanche landing a clothesline in return before another armbar and a side headlock wrenched away on Hektro as time again runs out.

Round 3: Yet again Hektor comes out hot, booting and clubbing Avalanche, but an Irish whip is stopped as Avalanche takes him into the ropes for a shoulder tackle. Hektor tries to throw some shoulder tackles of his own, but it barely moves the Austrian, who charged him down instead. Avalanche misses a splash and gets drilled with a knee strike… taking him into the ropes as a pin is easily broken. More knees from Hektor keep Avalanche down, but a side headlock ends in the ropes as Hektor started to push the rules. In the corner, a kick from Avalanche is redirected as Hektor hangs him in the ropes for a kick to the thigh, which didn’t draw any fine… but did allow Hektor to go to ground as he worked over the leg again… except Avalanche got to the ropes. Hektor doesn’t break cleanly again, which earns him a €20 fine, but no yellow card… so he keeps stomping on Avalanche’s knee, then snapped the leg back as the third round ended with Avalanche on the mat.

Round 4: Avalanche’s walloped with a Yakuza kick at the bell, but manages to whip Hektor into the ropes and delivers a back body drop on the rebound. Clotheslines keep Hektor down, but Avalanche telegraphs a second back body drop, and instead has to make do with a Samoan drop for a near-fall. They go back-and-forth with elbows, but Hektor’s bounced into the ropes for a slam… only for him to pop up and hit one of his own seconds later! From their knees, the pair trade elbows, before a headbutt from Avalanche looked to rock Hektor… but they just continue to slug away as the round wound down again.

Round 5: Again, Hektor tries to boot Avalanche at the start, but it’s blocked as Avalanche nails a lariat that almost wins it. Avalanche picks up Hektor but a second ripcord lariat is floated out of as Hektor teases a piledriver… only to get knocked into the corner, A splash and another lariat knocks Hektor onto the apron, as Avalanche tries to bring him in… but a stun gun drags Avalanche across the top rope, before Avalanche caught Hektor up top, only for Hektor to hit a sunset bomb out of the corner. Avalanche pops back up though, and gets caught with a tornado DDT for a near-fall. They both got back to their feet for more back-and-forth strikes, but they’re both running on fumes as Avalanche nailed a Boulder Dash for a near-fall. Time begins to tick again as Avalanche keeps going for a pin, but Hektor kicks out, before Avalanche went to the corner for a Dreissker bomb… but Hektor clings onto his ankle and time runs out. The sense of urgency at the end was palpable, but truth be told this was a really even match between two guys who cancelled each other out.

Result: Avalanche and Hektor Invictus went to a draw after five rounds at 15:00 (***¼)

After our first draw, we’re left with a two-way tie at the top – which they’ll keep as Cara Noir has the week off…

Andy Jackson interviews Avalanche afterwards, who noted he was close to winning, but didn’t appreciate the suggestion he underestimated Hektor. Meanwhile, backstage, Hektor is with Dään, who suggested that his draw “must have felt like a win.” That’s a backhanded compliment!

Night Two

The Catch Grand Prix continues as Anil Marik takes on wXw’s Unified World Wrestling Champion Bobby Gunns in his toughest challenge to date… even more so considering Bobby had last week off!

We’re back at the Steffy with this week’s panel of Nico Schmidt, Dään Jokisch and Marius al-Ani… they talk about yesterday’s draw, with Marius being shocked that Hektor couldn’t get the win “with his coaching,” saying that they’re both on the same level because they’re “equally bad.” The draw meant they got a point each, which Marius almost laughed at.

As for today’s match, Marius reckoned Marik could have had a chance… were he not being coached by Avalanche. He recalls how Marik was tempted by Marius’ ways, only for Avalanche to set him straight. Backstage, Andy Jackson is with Bobby Gunns, who was looking forward to the “old-school” stuff, even if he didn’t seem to care about it because he’s already the champion. As for Anil Marik, he recognised the size of the challenge ahead of him, having done a lot of tape study.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Anil Marik vs. Bobby Gunns

Less than a year since his debut match at the wXw Wrestling Academy, Marik’s perhaps the big-time underdog in this one…

Round 1: Marik gets taken down early on, as Gunns looked to wring the arm, but Marik gets free with an armdrag as he looked for an early armbar. Gunns uses headscissors to get free, then rolled in with a trapped half crab that forces Marik to hand-walk to the ropes. There’s a stamp after the break, which Gunns managed to explain away, as he then returned with a cravat… which he clings onto despite Marik’s attempt to roll away. Second time’s the charm, as Marik finds a way back with armdrags, but his dropkick gets nothing but fresh air before they went back-and-forth on a crucifix pin attempt. Gunns slows down the pace again as he went to work in an armbar, which ends in the ropes… with time running out as the break’s forced.

Round 2: Gunns stuffs a lock-up attempt, but gets rolled down to the mat, prompting the pair to go face-to-face. Kicks from Bobby sting Marik, as do uppercuts, but a surprise backslide almost nicks Marik the win. A PK from Gunns blasts through the rookie after that, then a shotgun dropkick, before a German suplex folded Marik in half. Somehow, Anil returns with a Slingblade out of the corner, following up with a crossbody off the top as he kept pushing Gunns. Kicks have Gunns down, but a second Slingblade’s caught as Gunns pulled Marik into a Swish armbar, forcing the verbal submission. As brief as it should have been given their disparate places on the roster, but Marik managed to get a fair amount of offence in – and almost upset the champion to boot.

Result: Bobby Gunns submitted Anil Maril at 2:04 of Round 2 (**¾)

Post-match, Andy Jackson asked Gunns how he intended to follow up on that “clear message” – Bobby replied by saying he had enough armbars and leg locks to go around.

Meanwhile, backstage, Dään interviewed Marik… Anil didn’t seem too disappointed as he wasn’t expected to win, but he recognised he could have been more aggressive.

Night Three

The final block A match of the week sees a clash between one half of the wXw tag team champions and the current Shotgun champion.

Yep, it’s back inside the Steffy in Oberhausen with this week’s panel of Dään Jokisch, Nico Schmidt and Marius al-Ani. This time, it looks like Marius has tired eyes, so out come the sunglasses… Dään asks Marius about the pressures of being a champion, but al-Ani reckons it doesn’t affect him. He picks Moodo to win because of their martial arts connection, even if Metehan brings his goons…

Then we get the interviews: Andy Jackson brings up the trios match he had with Metehan not too long ago. Moodo notes how Metehan “isn’t the person he used to know,” but reckons if he hits him with a kick, he has a fighting chance. As for Metehan, he took offence to being quizzed about his loss last week, and demanded “proper questions.” Metehan eventually promised to break Moodo’s legs “so he can’t do the karate stuff anymore.”

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Fast Time Moodo vs. Metehan

It’s another big test for Moodo, taking on last year’s 16 Carat Gold winner in both men’s second match of the tournament. Metehan’s out alone, with neither Abdul nor Aytac wanting to risk fines or suspensions.

Round 1: Moodo’s the crowd favourite, as we start with Metehan locking up with him into the corner. Metehan fakes out a cheapshot, but comes back with a wristlock as he spun Moodo to the mat, but Moodo gets back up and took Metehan to the corner as he faked out a kick. Another lock-up sees Metehan take Moodo into the ropes, but he stalls on the break as he tried to intimidate Moodo… who just bowed back and ended up getting punched in the gut. Elbows keep Moodo down, before Irish whips bounced the tag champion into the corner. There’s a brief face rake from Metehan that’s not punished, before a choke in the ropes brought him a €25 fine. That poor sod’s going to be coming out of this tournament owing money… A low dropkick gets Metehan a two-count, before the pair went back-and-forth on strikes as time ran out.

Round 2: Metehan charges out with a boot at the corner, before he looked to pull Moodo into the Babo Lock… but Moodo gets to the rope. Metehan tries to kick the arm, but it’s avoided, as he then had more luck with a missile dropkick to Moodo’s back for a two-count. A neck crank follows, then a headlock takedown, which Moodo tries to counter with a roll-up, only for Metehan to kick out and crack him in the chest with a chop. Another one follows, then another, before Moodo finally ducked one and came back with a series of mid kicks. More of those trap Metehan by the ropes, before Metehan took him down with an arm whip, then a low dropkick before the Babo Lock was reapplied. Some elbows try to weaken Moodo, who clings on in the hold as the second round very much ended with Metehan on top.

Round 3: The round starts with Moodo still on his knees, offering Metehan to kick him… instead, Metehan pulls him up for another chop, before some Danielson elbows wore Moodo down to the mat. Moodo manages to kick his way free of the “honourless” Metehan, but a big boot puts him back to square one as Moodo eventually strikes back with some more kicks and a butterfly suplex. A pumphandle driver’s next for a near-fall, before Metehan side-stepped a Black Belt Kick and threw Moodo to the outside. He tries to join him there, but a leg sweep knocks Metehan onto the apron, but Metehan pulls the apron over Moodo’s head and stamps on it – earning Metehan a yellow card. Back inside, a springboard DDT gets a near-fall, before Nassar (a front flip DDT) gets the win. This was a little more of a slog for Metehan than you’d think, as his temper this time was used to his advantage.

Result: Metehan pinned Fast Time Moodo at 2:44 of Round 3 (***)

Post-match, Metehan throws Moodo out of the ring, which gets him a €50 fine. That’s €175 just on this one match…

Then Metehan’s interview was drowned out by the crowd chanting “ehrenlos” at him. Andy Jackson asks him about the match with Bobby Gunns in week seven, with Metehan saying that it’s just business… while Moodo lamented underestimating the Shotgun champion. Hopefully he can learn from that for the remainder of the tournament…

Night Four

Block B action gets underway this week as former Shotgun champion Emil Sitoci takes on Senza Volto.

We’re back to the Steffy in Oberhausen, and this time Marius al-Ani has ditched the sunglasses. He’s alongside Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch, of course, They recap yesterday’s match, with Marius eating humble pie for his prediction that didn’t go true…

Dään asks about today’s match, bringing up al-Ani’s past with Emil Sitoci. Of course, it slightly offends Marius, who notes that he’s not looking at his past because “the Shotgun title isn’t relevant.” To him. Marius predicts Senza to win today… then weirdly suggests that German international goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is under the mask. Maybe if that beard is a fake…

Interview time! Andy Jackson is with Senza Volto for a jolly ol’ time. Senza’s still thrilled to be wrestling for wXw, while Sitoci notes how Senza’s style… is one he pioneered in wXw. Emil reckons he’s scouted Senza…

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Senza Volto vs. Emil Sitoci

Round 1: Senza offers a handshake, which is taken… a side headlock from Sitoci’s pushed off, but the Dutchman’s back with a shoulder tackle before some lucha rolls and leapfrogs saw them cancel each other out, with Sitoci cartwheeling out of a springboard ‘rana attempt. Volto tries to throw Sitoci outside, eventually succeeding before a dropkick knocked Sitoci to the floor ahead of a faked-out dive. Volto mocking Sitoci’s pose didn’t go down well, as Emil rolled back inside before he caught a leapfrog and turned it into a gutbuster. A slam and a standing splash keeps Volto down, as does a second slam, with Sitoci heading up top… he gets a time check then flies in with an elbow drop for a near-fall. Another pin attempt just gets a one-count, and time runs out on the round.

Round 2: Senza gets taken down almost immediately, as Sitoci took him into the corner… a knee to the gut keeps Volto down, with a pendulum backbreaker dropping the Frenchman for a two-count. Some body scissors from Sitoci keep Senza down, before Sitoci stretched him into the ropes for a break… which Emil held onto for a little too long, as referee Tassilo Jung dished out a €20 fine, much to Emil’s disgust. Some back-and-forth strikes see Senza edge ahead, but Sitoci’s clothesline and back elbow have him ahead once more, before an Irish whip bounced Volto into the corner. An abdominal stretch followed, with Sitoci holding it on with some cheeky rakes to the ribs as the clock ran out.

Round 3: Sitoci picks up an on-rushing Volto at the bell, but the gutbuster attempt is blocked as Volto instead starts some more back-and-forth strikes. They upgrade to clobbering clotheslines, before Volto shoved Sitoci into the corner… leading to a gamengiri and a 619 leg sweep in the corner, before a pop-up knee and a Code Red got Senza a very-near-fall. Senza goes for a suplex, but Sitoci blocks it, then rolled through for a gourdbuster… following up with a lariat off the ropes as he spun down Senza for a near-fall. Sitoci takes Senza back up top, looking for a Spanish Fly… but Volto pushes him down, only to leap into an uppercut. Sitoci hits the ropes, but Senza surprises him with a wheelbarrow roll-up, and that’s enough for the upset! With time running out on the third round, Senza squeaks a win and puts him at the top of the block after two matches – and this threatens to be a losing run for Emil…

Result: Senza Volto pinned Emil Sitoci at 2:47 of Round 3 (***¼)

After the match, Senza does Sitoci’s pose again, then finally gives a fist bump as they flash up the standings.

Senza’s with Andy Jackson afterwards, exhausted and knackered… but happy with his 100% record so far. Dään has Emil Sitoci backstage, telling him next week is his week off. Sitoci drops a swear when he describes his bye week, and promises his next opponent won’t have a good day. Norman Harras, you’ve been warned…

Night Five

Norman Harras and Tristan Archer look to get their first points in the Catch Grand Prix as they clash in block B action.

We’re back to the Steffy, to rock the world once again, with Dään, Nico and Marius. Dään points out Marius’ correct prediction yesterday, but al-Ani keeps spreading that rumour that Senza Volto is him under a mask. I mean, Marius has covered up his arms this week…

Marius wants to pick Archer to win today because he’s in better shape… but that loss to Vincent Heisenberg is souring him. Nico starts to throw some shade in Marius’ way as al-Ani was talking down the roster, before Marius cracked wise, using one of Metehan’s lines to joke about Norman Harras. Woof. Marius is quickly turning into the Roy Keane of punditry here…

Backstage, Andy Jackson’s with Tristan Archer… he’s still stinging from that loss last week, but promises to get back in it. He’s got plans for Norman Harras – one is to distract him with dog food, but the more likely one is to “fight like a man.” They bring up Marius al-Ani’s comments, which seems to lead to a challenge for the pair later on.

As for Norman, he still doesn’t want to have his introduction of anything. Norman is annoyed at being disqualified last week, calling it a learning experience rather than a loss. Ooh, it’s like training! He mocks Archer for losing to Heisenberg last week, and then it’s to the ring!

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Norman Harras vs. Tristan Archer

Of course Norman gets cat-called. I mean dog-called… and he still doesn’t want his name or introduction. A real big fan of his own music!

Round 1: Archer’s rocking the straps on his singlet like how Sha Samuels does suspenders… we get going with a chorus of “who let the dog’s out?”, which winds up Norman something rotten. A lock-up from Archer ends in the corner before Harras looked to go to work on the wrist of the Frenchman… but he’s tripped down and covered for a two-count. Returning, Harras goes for the leg, but Archer rolls him down into a keylock, albeit right by the ropes for a quick break. A standing switch allows Archer to hit a back elbow, before clotheslining Archer to the outside ahead of a tope. Harras gets rolled back in, then gets thrown into the buckles for a kick, before a springboard lungblower led to a near-fall, as Harras ended up eating a clothesline and a bulldog out of the corner as time runs out. I see what they did there!

Round 2: Archer comes out swinging, boxing Harras into the corner, but there’s a switcharound as Norman tries to fight back, only to get caught with some elbows. He recovers to haul Archer over the top rope to the apron, before he suplexed Archer back in for a two-count. Harras keeps Archer down, charging into him with a knee to the ribs for a near-fall, before a side headlock wrenched Archer down to the mat. Archer fights back to his feet, hitting a Pele kick before Harras tripped him down again. There’s an elbow drop for a two-count, before a tie-up ends in the corner, as Harras hits a diving European uppercut for just a one-count. Stomps keep Archer down, before a suplex dropped him as time runs out.

Round 3: Harras went for another uppercut at the bell, but got caught with a backslide… he kicks out, but gets charged into the corner for shoulder tackles, which Harras caught as he looked for a front chancery. Except Archer counters with a Northern Lights, then rolled through it into a Falcon arrow for a near-fall. Archer looks to finish off Harras, but gets pushed into the ropes, returning with a knee to the face before Harras knocked him into the corner for a running front kick. And then Norman ran into a discus lariat, before a tombstone gutbuster got the win. Decent enough, but Harras’ canine-related trauma is really getting to him.

Result: Tristan Archer pinned Norman Harras at 2:02 of Round 3 (***)

Post-match, Archer looked ahead to his match with Prince Ahura next week – noting that he’s lost too much and he needs to build a record. Backstage, Dään is with Norman Harras, who took the positives out of not being disqualified this week. Next week, Norman has Marius al-Ani… and of course, Norman’s plan is to win.

Night Six

The second week of the Catch Grand Prix wraps up with newcomer Vincent Heisenberg taking on one half of the former wXw tag team champions, Prince Ahura.

We’re once again in the Steffy in Turbinenhalle with Nico Schmidt, Dään Jokisch and Marius al-Ani. Once again, Marius called it right yesterday, which he crows over, and also got some digs in at Archer for taking “so long” to beat Norman Harras. There’s a dog joke in there too, as Marius then loses his temper at Nico Schmidt, who took offence to Marius saying that Archer “isn’t in his league.”

Things calm down, as Marius talks about today’s match… noting Heisenberg is “physically superior” to Ahura, who is “fresh… and nothing else.” He jokes that this “would be fitting” for something like a fifth place play-off… and then predicts Ahura to win “because he’s fresh.” Picking up where Francis Kaspin left the baton, clearly

Backstage, we’ve got Andy Jackson. First with Vincent Heisenberg, who says he’ll use the powerslam again because it worked first time around. As for Prince Ahura, his first tournament action here has him vowing to not fall for the upset like Tristan Archer did last week.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Prince Ahura vs. Vincent Heisenberg

Round 1: Ahura offers a handshake, but Heisenberg doesn’t want it… nor does referee Tassilo Jung. So Tass gets a bandana instead, then the rest of Ahura’s gear as he claimed to be playing fair. Eventually we get a handshake with the ref, then with Heisenberg, as that yellow card wasn’t needed after-all. Finally they get going with a lock-up into the ropes, before Ahura’s side headlock was pushed off… with his resulting shoulder tackle having no effect. A second try sees him bounce off of Heisenberg, before he caught the Hamburg native with a dropkick, sending him rolling outside to wind down the remaining seconds.

Round 2: Heisenberg splashes a distracted Ahura in the corner at the bell, then squashed Ahura as he went for a mounted sleeper. Ahura heads up top for a stomp to the back of the head after he’d booted Heisenberg, getting a two-count, before an armbar in the corner led to Ahura taking Heisenberg’s back… but he’s thrown off. He tries again, and takes Heisenberg onto all fours, before getting thrown off once more. Wash, rinse, repeat once more, before Heisenberg picks up Ahura for a slam… but Ahura wriggled onto the apron and hit a springboard dropkick back in… but Heisenberg lands in the ropes. Dragging him away, Ahura rolls Heisenberg in for a Camel clutch to make Heisenberg humble, but it’s blocked as the clock runs out.

Round 3: A running dropkick takes Heisenberg into the corner to start, then another, as I suspect Ahura likes spamming moves. He follows that up with a springboard in, but Heisenberg boots him out of the sky, before hitting a pair of lariats, spinning Ahura down for a two-count. Ahura floats out of Heisenberg’s slam, then poked him in the eye, earning an obvious yellow card. Heisenberg recovers, but he’s swinging at thin air before a headbutt knocked him down, as Ahura then set up for the camel clutch… the referee’s checking Heisenberg’s leg in the ropes for a break, but it means he misses some eye rakes from Ahura, before Ahura used a Gedo clutch to get the win. A pretty methodical performance from Ahura – he had his game plan – try and put Heisenberg to sleep, and when that didn’t work, cheating did!

Result: Prince Ahura pinned Vincent Heisenberg at 2:07 of Round 3 (**½)

Post-match, Andy Jackson interviews Ahura, who mocks Heisenberg’s trainer. That’s happening a lot, eh? Ahura straight up admits to cheating, and his surprise that the referee missed it… you and me both! Meanwhile, backstage, Heisenberg’s fuming over Ahura’s fake “change of heart” before noting that next week he’ll try and ground Senza Volto.

Then we see Norman Harras with Metehan. Harras hasn’t dealt with “their problem,” but he’s nudged to go and deal with it… Bobby Gunns. Speaking of which, he’s in our next match on Monday, taking on Hektor Invictus.

Then we see Norman – all dressed up – with Bobby, talking about how Gunns and Metehan are in the same group. Bobby wants the old agreements to be stuck to – and it seems he’s talking about Bobby making it to the finals and then splitting the cash, rather than clearing the way for Metehan. Poor Norman’s got to take that news back… and we fade away.

After two weeks, here’s how the tables look – we’ve joint leaders at the top of one block, and one man alone at the top of block B.

Block A

Avalanche, Hektor Invictus (1-0-1; 3pts)

Bobby Gunns, Cara Noir (1-0; 2pts)

Metehan (1-1; 2pts)

Anil Marik, Fast Time Moodo (0-2; 0pts)

Block B

Senza Volto (2-0; 4pts)

Prince Ahura, Marius al-Ani (1-0; 2pts)

Tristan Archer, Vincent Heisenberg (1-1; 2pts)

Norman Harras, Emil Sitoci (0-2; 0pts)

Disciplinary: €1285 of fines; eight yellow cards and one red card.

That ends a second week of Catch Grand Prix action – and while we’ve not got any clear favourites yet, it’s clear that block A is where the obvious stories are going to be told, as Metehan looks to smooth his path to the finals.

Next week, we’ve got Bobby Gunns vs. Hektor Invictus, Cara Noir vs. Avalanche and Marius al-Ani vs. Norman Harras as the tournament crosses the halfway point…