wrestling / News
Handcuff Stipulation Added to KOPW 2021 Ranbo Match at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam
– NJPW has announced the stipulation for new Japan Ranbo match for the KOPW 2021 Championship at Wrestle Grand Slam. After taking a fan vote across English and Japanese social media, the winning stipulation for the Ranbo match was handcuffs. You can view the full announcement below:
New Japan Ranbo with Handcuffs set for Wrestle Grand Slam after fan Vote! 【WGS】
Rules determined for KOPW 2021
Toru Yano has had a vise like grip on the KOPW trophies since their inception at Summer Struggle in Jingu one year ago. In his own unique way, Yano is a fighting champion, and allowed his KOPW 2021 status to be put at the most risk yet at Wrestle Grand Slam; in a New Japan Ranbo. In a twist to this pseudo Tokyo Dome tradition, Yano put KOPW stipulations to a fan vote; would it be a Ranbo with handcuffs, or with blindfolds?
Across English and Japanese social media, 15,855 votes were cast over the last week.
12,100 (76.3%) With Handcuffs
3,755 (23.7%) with Blindfolds
It will indeed be a New Japan Ranbo with Blindfolds. As in any normal New Japan Ranbo, entrants will join the match at a random order in one minute intervals. Elimination can occur by pinfall, submission, disqualification or by being thrown over the top rope. With Handcuffs means, however, that a wrestler can also be eliminated by being handcuffed to the ropes or ringside area, and must remain in place for the remainder of the match. A Toru Yano twist indeed, and it’s all coming on the kickoff to Wrestle Grand Slam Sunday!
Here’s the updated lineup this weekend’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam card:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs Kota Ibushi
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (c) vs Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs Robbie Eagles
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Taiji Ishimori &; El Phantasmo (c) vs. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
* KOPW 2021 Trophy: New Japan Ranbo
