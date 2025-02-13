wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Raps With Mercedes Mone Puppet, Sends A Message On AEW Dynamite
February 12, 2025
Harley Cameron dropped a rap video with her Mercedes Mone puppet before sending Mone a message on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Cameron air a video featuring herself and her Mone puppet, which Cameron stopped midway through.
Cameron said Mone one of the greatest alive and said she elevating the division and was now going to win the TBS Championship:
FEEL THE WRATH! Harley Cameron has her sights set on TBS Championship at Grand Slam Australia!
Watch #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork & @SportsonMax @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/v6v9e9zhtJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025
