wrestling / News

Harley Cameron Raps With Mercedes Mone Puppet, Sends A Message On AEW Dynamite

February 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Harley Cameron Mercedes Mone AEW Dynamite 2-12-25 Image Credit: AEW

Harley Cameron dropped a rap video with her Mercedes Mone puppet before sending Mone a message on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Cameron air a video featuring herself and her Mone puppet, which Cameron stopped midway through.

Cameron said Mone one of the greatest alive and said she elevating the division and was now going to win the TBS Championship:

Harley Cameron, Mercedes Mone, Jeremy Thomas

