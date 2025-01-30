– AEW announced a new matchup for this week’s edition of AEW Collision featuring Harley Cameron vs. Taya Valkyrie. Deonna Purrazzo’s Vendetta tag team partner, Taya Valkyrie, is seeking out revenge on Purrazzo’s behalf after blaming Cameron for costing Purrazzo a shot at the TBS Championship. The new episode airs on Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Mid-South Street Fight: FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

* Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners

* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian.

* We’ll hear from Timeless Toni Storm

* Harley Cameron vs. Taya Valkyrie