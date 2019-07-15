wrestling / News

Harley Race Hospitalized Due to Health Concerns

July 15, 2019
– The legendary Harley Race is in the hospital after health concerns popped up over the weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer’s official Twitter account announced over the weekend that Race would be forced to miss a scheduled appearance at Knoxville Fan Expo after he “showed signs” that he needed to be checked out. Race was then hospitalized and is currently under a medical watch.

As you can see below, Race is still under doctor’s care and more information is expected to be announced later in the day. On behalf of 411mania, our best wishes to Mr. Race for a quick and full recovery.

