Harley Race Hospitalized Due to Health Concerns
– The legendary Harley Race is in the hospital after health concerns popped up over the weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer’s official Twitter account announced over the weekend that Race would be forced to miss a scheduled appearance at Knoxville Fan Expo after he “showed signs” that he needed to be checked out. Race was then hospitalized and is currently under a medical watch.
As you can see below, Race is still under doctor’s care and more information is expected to be announced later in the day. On behalf of 411mania, our best wishes to Mr. Race for a quick and full recovery.
To the fans of Mr. Race that are in Knoxville for Fan Expo. He is still under medical watch at the moment and will unfortunately not be able to attend the comic con. As a result of this. We are working on a suitable form of replacement along with the staff of Fan Expo.
— Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) July 13, 2019
Just a quick update on Mr. Race, he is still at the hospital under doctors care. There isn't any time table for any situation as his health is of utmost priority. We will be releasing more info later this afternoon. Thanks to everyone for their concern and continue the thoughts.
— Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) July 15, 2019
