Heath Slater Recalls Michael Hayes Hitting On His Mom At Wrestling Show

Heath Slater recently appeared on Talk ‘n Shop, and he discussed a variety of topics, including recalling Michael Hayes hitting on his mom when he attended a wrestling show as a kid. Here’s what Slater had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Heath Slater on Michael Hayes hitting on his mom when he was at a wrestling show as a kid: “He hit on my mom when I was like eight. After the show, we’re walking out. Next thing you know, he and Jimmy ‘Jam’ Garvin pull up in this damn car. Michael Hayes pulls up, my mom’s walking, and the next thing you know, you hear ‘hey babe!’ My mom turns around and looks, I’m looking and I’m like ‘oh s–t, that’s Michael Hayes!’ He literally said ‘hey! I’m staying at the Marriott down the street. Come by the bar!’ I say ‘mom! Let’s go!’ So he’s hitting on my mother and me being eight, I’m like ‘hey, let’s go! I want to have fun mom!’ So my mom is there like ‘nah, that’s okay. Good show’ this and that. And Michael’s like ‘nah babe, seriously. Meet me at the bar.’ And then they drive off you know, and I’m looking at my mom like ‘mom, let’s go!’ Then we went home. It was just one of those things. That shoot happened.”

On whether he ever told Hayes the story in WWE: “No. The funny thing about it is I, in all consciousness, in all faith, told Dr. Tom about it. So Dr. Tom Prichard, when Michael Hayes came down to elevate talent in FCW, he thought it was funny to bring it up. And then Hayes was like ‘oh yeah! I remember her!’ So everyone would go around and joke that Hayes is my real father, that type of s–t. How do you think I had a job for fifteen years?!”