Heath Slater Pitches The Nexus Returning to WWE: ‘We’re Not Boys No More’

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Heath Slater pitched a return of the Nexus to WWE, over a decade after the group originally debuted in the company. The faction was comprised of contestants of NXT season one and included Slater, Wade Barrett, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield (Ryback), Justin Gabriel, Darren Young (Fred Rosser) and David Otunga.

Slater said: “That was my start. Yes, we were on NXT. We were the foundation of NXT, of what you see today. It’s one of those things where, when you’re going after the head dogs, going right for ’em. The first thing you do, to shock the world of wrestling. I mean, it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Holy crap, what’s happening?’ Certainly, the way we did it, surrounding, dominating, tearing up everything, destroying everything, it was one of those things that you didn’t see before. What really blows my mind about Nexus is that we were together for what, eight, nine months? People still talk about it 14 years later. Come on, man, listen, WWE, Hunter, think about it, baby. We’re not boys no more. We’re men. Imagine if we came back.“