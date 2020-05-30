wrestling / News
Heavy Metal Wrestling Says They Won’t Work With Those Who Post ‘All Lives Matter’
In a post on Twitter, Texas-based promotion Heavy Metal Wrestling took a stand during the ongoing riots in Minnesota. They support Black Lives Matter and if you are a wrestler who posts ‘All Lives Matter’, they will not work with you. They also threaten to make sure you won’t work in Texas.
They wrote: “No bullshit, if we see you peddling that “aLl LiVeS mAtTeR” bullshit, you have absolutely 0% chance of every working with us, or any prominent company in the state of Texas. We stand with our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis and all over the world. #BlackLivesMatter”
They also told several fans who posted the message to unfollow them.
No bullshit, if we see you peddling that “aLl LiVeS mAtTeR” bullshit, you have absolutely 0% chance of every working with us, or any prominent company in the state of Texas.
We stand with our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis and all over the world. #BlackLivesMatter
— HeavyMetalWrestling (@HeavyMetalPro) May 29, 2020
I see that you’re in San Antonio.
Please do not support our company.
Please unfollow our account.
Good riddance to you and any other fans that have this mindset.
— HeavyMetalWrestling (@HeavyMetalPro) May 30, 2020
This is probably why this promotion will never be more than a backwards low level indie fed
— Joshua (@Joshua15594956) May 30, 2020
Imagine caring about indie pro wrestling at a time like this.
Seriously, get a fucking clue, you dork.
— HeavyMetalWrestling (@HeavyMetalPro) May 30, 2020
Oh no!!, not "HeAvYmEtAlWrEsTliNg"!! Bet the dimes are rolling in! pic.twitter.com/ke3ePtrqzO
— Viobymn (@Viobymn) May 30, 2020
Thanks for sharing one of our most diverse matches that we were able to feature on a national platform!
Not sure what the point of your tweet was other than you looking like a fucking geek, but mission accomplished, my buddy!
— HeavyMetalWrestling (@HeavyMetalPro) May 30, 2020
This isn’t the first time the promotion took a stand like this, as they removed Tessa Blanchard from an event earlier this year after she was accused of bullying and usual a racial slur.
