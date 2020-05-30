wrestling / News

Heavy Metal Wrestling Says They Won’t Work With Those Who Post ‘All Lives Matter’

May 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Texas-based promotion Heavy Metal Wrestling took a stand during the ongoing riots in Minnesota. They support Black Lives Matter and if you are a wrestler who posts ‘All Lives Matter’, they will not work with you. They also threaten to make sure you won’t work in Texas.

They wrote: “No bullshit, if we see you peddling that “aLl LiVeS mAtTeR” bullshit, you have absolutely 0% chance of every working with us, or any prominent company in the state of Texas. We stand with our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis and all over the world. #BlackLivesMatter

They also told several fans who posted the message to unfollow them.

This isn’t the first time the promotion took a stand like this, as they removed Tessa Blanchard from an event earlier this year after she was accused of bullying and usual a racial slur.

