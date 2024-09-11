Heels Star Chris Bauer On His Love Of Wrestling, Says MJF Blows His Mind

Heels star Chris Bauer is a big fan of pro wrestling, and he took some time to talk about his love of the industry and MJF in particular. Bauer appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about his wrestling fandom and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On MJF: “He f**king blows my mind, how much flow he has in that place. And…I recognize…it’s like when you’re acting, and you make a choice, and you let that choice take over and there’s all kinds of spontaneity, and it manifests physically. I see that in him.

“Everytime he leaves a ring, drops a mic, hits somebody’s popcorn, steals somebody’s hat, or bloodies somebody…I find it really humbling, because I stop thinking about it as a performance. And I just think, and this is what I love again about wrestling…there’s no f**king way I can do that.”

On not wanting to meet wrestling stars to maintain his fandom: “It is such a mysterious, original, unique world. I want to see it, I like to see it no more than two rows back. But I want to stay a fan. I want to stay afraid. I want to stay emotionally engaged in a way where I feel like it ultimately honors what you all are doing. You’re giving me the gift of whatever catharsis I have, and I don’t ever want to sacrifice that.”