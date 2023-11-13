Hernandez Recalls TNA Show Nearly Being Shut Down After LAX Threatened To Burn a Flag

Hernandez was part of LAX in TNA, and he recalled how they nearly got a show shut down when they threatened to burn an American flag. The TNA alumnus appeared on Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.Co and during the conversation, he recalled the November 2006 episode of Impact Wrestling, which garnered controversy after the group threatened to torch a flag.

“I don’t like to be political with all this, but, man, you know Latinos always get the third choice,” Hernandez said (per Wrestling Inc). “Don’t get mad, but you have babyface white boys, babyface white boys, heel white guys — so that’s one, two, and three right there. [People say] ‘Oh, well, LAX had great matchups with all those teams, oh, they’re okay teams, put them in the bottom, put them like in 17th or 18th.’ I mean, but what else could it be, because you have to realize you had — when Konnan from ’06 was on fire on the mic and getting these people riled up.”

He continued, “One time we threatened to burn the American flag, live on TV. Orlando PD came and threatened to shut the show down because they thought it was real. It was that … I mean my dad stopped watching the show after that.”

LAX ran from 2005 through 2009 with a membership that included Hernandez, Konnan, Homicide, Salinas, Apolo, Machete, and Hector Guerrero. It was revived in 2017 with Konnan, Homicide, Santana, Ortiz, and Diamante.