Highspots To Release Documentary On Championship Wrestling From Florida

Highspots is set to release a documentary on the territory Championship Wrestling from Florida. It will be released on DVD and the Highspots Wrestling Network.

CWF opened in 1949 by Cowboy Luttral and was based out of Tampa. It’s best remembered for when it was owned and operated by Eddie Graham. Gordon Solie provided commentary and it featured many famous wrestlers like Dusty Rhodes, who first became a huge start there with feuds against Kevin Sullivan, Abdullah the Butcher, Ric Flair and others. It shut down in 1987 and its library was purchased by WWE from Mike Graham in 2006.