Various News: Hikaru Shida Passes Jon Moxley As Longest-Reigning AEW Champion, William Regal’s Son Makes NXT UK Debut

– Hikaru Shida is officially the longest-reigning champion in AEW’s history to date. Shida hit 278 days as champion, which as RBR Wrestling Podcast host William B. Washington noted means she has surpassed Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title reign as the longest in the company’s history:

At 278+ days, @shidahikaru has officially surpassed Jon Moxley as AEW's longest reigning champion. pic.twitter.com/3aWSbLZttZ — Will ✊🏾 (@WilliamRBR) February 25, 2021

– Bailey Matthews, the son of NXT General Manager William Regal, made his debut on this week’s NXT UK in a loss to Tyler Bate. The WWE Network Twitter account shared a video of Matthews commenting on his debut. Matthews said he felt good that he was able to hang with Bate in the ring and while he wanted to win, he knows he was up against the first NXT UK Champion and will keep putting the work in so he can get a win later.