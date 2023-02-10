Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 02.09.23

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Joe Hendry defends the Digital Media Championship against Matt Cardona, Brian Myers goes one-on-one with Dirty Dango in a qualifying match for the No. 1 Contender 4 Way at NO SURRENDER, “The Indian Lion” Shera battles the French-Canadian Frankenstein PCO in another qualifying match, newcomer Steph De Lander takes on former Champion Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde joins forces with Killer Kelly against Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz and The Good Hands face off against the team of hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer & Knockouts Champion Mickie James. So let’s jump right in!

Backstage segment with Matt Cardona and he tries to enter the venue but is stopped at the entrance. Matt Cardona says he is in the main event tonight. He is taken to a luxurious dressing room with great food. But Matt Cardona was mistaken for Joe Hendry, so he was taken to his actual dressing room, which had nothing that the Hendry dressing room did.

Match 1: Brian Myers vs Dirty Dango

Myers gets a chinlock on Dango but Dango fights out of it and they take each other out. Dango takes down Myers with a side Russian leg sweep. Dango hits the Dirtbag Shuffle and hits the Falcon Arrow but only gets two. Dango goes to the top rope and Myers moves to the canvas but Dango hits the sledgehammer. Myers catches Dango on the way down and hits the Roster Cut. He takes Dango back in the ring and hits another Roster Cut for the win.

Result: Brian Myers def. Dirty Dango

Rating: **½

Gisele is backstage and is picking on people eating their food. Deonna comes up to her and says if she wants to be the Black Widow, that’s fine, but if Gisele puts her nose in her business, it would blow up in her face. Gisele grabs a bowl of food from one of the people there and Deonna pushes it in her face. Santino comes up before a fight breaks up and makes a match between them for No Surrender.

Gia Miller is backstage with Trey Miguel and asks him about what’s going on with Crazzy Steve. Trey Miguel says Crazzy Steve’s middle name is “Ass”. Crazzy Ass Steve. The lights go out and when they come back on, he sees his TM logo on the video screen with blood dripping from it.

Match 2: The Good Hands vs Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James

Mickie James gets Jason Hotch in an arm wringer. Hotch gets out of it and tags to Skyler. Mickie tags out to to Tommy. Tommy throws Hotch towards Skyler on the outside. Tommy hits a clothesline from the apron onto both of them. Mickie hits a crossbody from the top rope. Dreamer hits a cutter on Skyler and tags to Mickie. Mickie takes down Hotch with clotheslines followed by a flapjack. Mickie hits a Lou Thesz Press from the top rope but Skyler breaks it up. Mickie hits a Mick Kick on Skyler. Mick hits the MickDT on Jason Hotch for the win.

Result: Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer def. The Good Hands

Rating: **½

After the match, Bully Ray comes to the ring and takes out Tommy Dreamer. Masha Slamovich comes out behind Mickie James and hits her with the Snowplow.

Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice are backstage with Santino Marella and Swinger said D’Amore promised him a shot at the World Title. Marella said he knows that Swinger was supposed to win 50 matches in a row. Dirty Dango comes up and says as the deputy, Swinger’s request is denied. Marella tells him that he isn’t the deputy, but he is right. Swinger seems dejected, but Zicky pumps him up.

A promo aired for Rich Swann where he talks about when he competed for the World Title last year and how he lost the World Title to Kenny Omega and how he was happy for Josh Alexander but he wanted to be the one to bring the title back.

Match 3: Steph de Lander vs Jordynne Grace

Steph de Lander goes for the attack as the bell rings. Jordynne Grace kicks Steph out of the ring and hits a dropkick. Back in the ring and Steph hits Jordynne in the corner with a clothesline for two. Steph gets Jordynne in a chinlock then hits a running elbow on the seated Jordynne for two. Jordynne goes for a vertical suplex but Steph reverses it into her own. Jordynne gets up and goes for the Grace Driver but Steph fights out of it. Steph hits Snake Eyes on Jordynne followed by a Big Boot for two. Steph goes for a powerbomb but Jordynne flips her over and hits the Grace Driver for the win.

Matt Cardona is backstage with a guy and talks to him about how Hendry has his own private locker room and how he would rather change in the parking lot and asks him to help him. The guy says okay and takes Matt Cardona to the parking lot. Matt Cardona says he doesn’t even have his bag, so the guy throws Matt’s bag out to him.

Gia Miller is backstage with Josh Alexander and asks him his thoughts about Rich Swann. Josh says Rich carried this company during its most chaotic times. He says Rich Swann lost one match and hasn’t had a shot at the title again so he understands where he’s coming from. Kenny King comes out and says he’s giving out title shots to his friends. Josh says he’s beaten Bully Ray and other legends who are not his friends. Kenny says Rich Swann is not a threat to the title and not to bring his name up. Kenny asks him what he will do so Rich sucker punches him. Kenny King backs out.

Match 3: Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde vs Death Dollz

Killer Kelly hits a bridging Fisherman Suplex on Rosemary for two. Kelly tags to Taylor Wilde and both take each other out with the clothesline. Both tag out and Taya hits a Blue Thunder Bomb on Killer Kelly for two. Killer Kelly grabs Taya and asks for a tag but Taylor looks at her tarot cards and pulls out the devil card. Taya hits Kelly with the Road To Valhalla for the win.

Result: Death Dollz def. Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde

Rating: **¾

After the match, Father James Mitchell’s music plays. He says it’s been a long time. He says it’s been a long time since Rosemary paid proper respect to his boss, Rosemary’s father. He says he has been sent there to put a hex on them. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle show up and attack Taya and Rosemary from behind and leave them laying.

Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera are backstage and Eddie Edwards comes up to them and say they need to take care of PCO. Raj Singh says if he wants the Indian Lion to do a little extra, its going to cost a little extra. Eddie Edwards says not to worry about that and to just get the job done.

Backstage and the Motorcity Machine Guns unite with Kushida and they show off their IMPACT and NJPW Strong titles. Ace and Bey show up and Bey talks about how Kushida lost last week. Bey challenges them to a 3-on-3 match, with Ace and Bey teaming with KENTA at No Surrender.

Match 4: Mahabali Shera vs PCO

PCO gets the advantage early on. PCO hits the reverse DDT. He climbs to the top rope and hits the PCOsault for the win.

Result: PCO def. Mahabali Shera

Rating: **¼

Gia Miller is backstage with Matt Cardona and he says he changed in the parking lot. He said Hendry gas made his life hell. He sees Myers outside Hendry’s dressing room and asks him what he’s doing there. Some guys come out of Hendry’s dressing area singing Hendry’s theme and Myers claps to it. Matt Cardona is irate.

Kazarian is backstage with Sami Callihan and talks to him about The Design. The Design comes up and Cody Deaner says whatever he says to Sami goes through him. Kaz backs away.

Match 5: Matt Cardona vs Joe Hendry for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Joe Hendry says he’s in a good mood because not only he’s in the sunshine state, but he defended the title against Moose. And now he gets to defend the title against Edge’s bitch. And the only thing that’ll be ringing in their ears is “We believe in Joe Hendry”.

As soon as the bell rings, Matt Cardona hits the Radio Silence and goes for the cover but gets only two. Hendry hits a delayed Vertical Suplex on Matt Cardona. Matt Cardona gets out of the ring. Joe Hendry follows him but Cardona drops him on the apron and hits a vertical suplex outside the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Cardona gets a chinlock in Joe Hendry. He turns that into a guillotine but Hendry reverses it into a suplex. Hendry hits a fallaway slam for two. Cardona hits a DDT on Hendry and covers but gets only two. Hendry hits a cutter for another two. Cardona hits a Radio Silence but only gets two. Cardona goes to the top rope for a Radio Silence but Hendry reverses it into a powerbomb. Hendry hits the Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Matt Cardona to retain the IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Rating: ***

After the match, Moose comes out and goes for a spear but Hendry moves out of the way and Moose spears Cardona. Then Moose goes after Hendry but falls to the outside. Hendry grabs a mic and says he expected his music but tonight is Matt Cardona’s night so play his newest hit single. “Edge’s bitch” plays to end the show.