Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 07.20.23  

Tonight on IMPACT, Josh Alexander gives a status update after his shock return at Slammiversary, ABC get their World Tag Team Title rematch against SUBCULTURE, the returning Jake Something battles Kevin Knight, Dirty Dango and Santino Marella face off in a bitter grudge match, while Courtney Rush faces Savannah Evans and so much more.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: July 20th, 2023

Location: St. Clair College Sportsplex, Windsor, Ontario

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Scott D’Amore opens the show and says thank you and says Slammiversary was special because of all of them. He says standing with Eric Young, A1 and Darren McCarthy is a moment he will always remember. He says his leave of absence as President of IMPACT Wrestling is done. He says he is Director of Authority since Santino Marella will face Dirty Dango, we will hear from Josh Alexander. The Good Hands come out and John Skyler says Scott D’Amore is a coward. Scott challenges them to enter the ring. Jason Hotch says Scott has been a roadblock for the Good Hands. John Skyler says Scott is due for a beating from these Good Hands. Scott D’Amore says they can face these two guys. Sami Callihan’s music plays, and he comes out with Rich Swann.

Match 1: Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs The Good Hands

The Good Hands whip Swann into a corner and run into him one-by-one only to eat a kick in the face. Swann tags to Callihan and Callihan goes for a Cactus Driver on Hotch, but Hotch gets out of it. Callihan hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Callihan and Swann hit a double Razor’s Edge for the win.

Result: Rich Swann and Sami Callihan def. The Good Hands by pinfall

Rating: **½

Chris Bey and Ace Austin are backstage, and Bey said Slammiversary should’ve been the best show of the year, but it wasn’t because of Trey Miguel. The Rascalz show up and they get into a brawl until security shows up. Scott D’Amore shows up and books them in a match. Johnny Swinger shows up and Scott D’Amore says if he wins one match, he gets a title shot. Whichever one of them loses, they are gone from IMPACT.

Eric Young is backstage with Gia Miller and Eric says it was cool standing with Scott D’Amore. Nick Aldis shows up and talks about the Internet cretins running this promotion into the ground. Eric Young says he’s about traditions and the tradition he loves is getting in the ring and fighting. Nick Aldis shakes his hand.

A vignette for Jake Something who returned at Slammiversary and he talks about making a statement.

Match 2: Jake Something vs Kevin Knight

Jake Something grabs Kevin by the wrist and clotheslines him. Kevin Knight hits a crossbody on Jake outside the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Knight hits a splash on Something for two. Kevin gets a single arm lock, but Jake gets up and hits a running splash on Kevin. Jake hits a clothesline on Kevin and goes for the corner spear, but Kevin gets out of the way. Jake Something is on the top rope and Kevin leaps for a hurracanrana but Something catches him and hits a powerbomb for a nearfall. Something gets Knight on his shoulders, but Knight gets out of it, and Something pops him up only to eat a dropkick. Knight hits a splash off the top turnbuckle. Something hits Into The Void for the win.

Result: Jake Something def. Kevin Knight by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

A promo for Emergence airs featuring the return of SANADA.

Match 3: Courtney Rush vs. Savannah Evans

Jody Threat comes out and takes Jai Vidal away on her shoulders. Courtney Rush hits a spear on Savannah for the win.

Result: Courtney Rush def. Savannah Evans by pinfall

Rating: **

A video package for Trinity who says she always wanted to be in this division but now the real hard work begins.

A video package for the Coven and Kilynn says all the headlines were about Trinity. Taylor Wilde says their glow doesn’t need batteries.

We see an interview by Tom Hannifan of Jonathan Gresham. Gresham talks about the Ultimate X. He says the tagline for the match is no limits, which means no rules. He fought for rules even in Ring of Honor. He says maybe this environment is not for him and walks away.

Match 4: Santino Marella vs. Dirty Dango

Santino goes for an armbar but Dango kicks Santino and gets out of it. Dango hits a punch to Santino’s face. Santino drops Dango with a hip toss. Dango hits a vertical suplex. Dango whips Santino in the corner. Santino looks to lift up Dango but falls on his back. Dango goes to hit a Swanton off the top, but Santino moved out of the way. Santino looks to hit the Cobra but a guy in a helmet shows up and pulls the Cobra from Santino. Dango pins Santino for the win.

Result: Dirty Dango def. Santino Marella by pinfall

Rating: **½

Gisele and Savannah run into MKUltra backstage, and Gisele tells them to move out of the way. Masha tells them in Russian to make them. Jody Threat comes with Jai Vidal and tells them to make sure this is the last time she has to do this.

Eddie Edwards and Alisha backstage and Alisha says Traci Brooks is not even close to the woman she is. Traci Brooks shows up and they get into a brawl.

Match 5: ABC vs Subculture

Subculture team up for a Falcon Arrow on Ace Austin for two. Ace Austin gets the hot tag to Bey who hits a brainbuster on Andrews for two. Webster tags himself in and goes for a 450 Splash, but Bey moves out of the way. Andrews and Webster hit a superkick reverserana double team combo, but Ace breaks up the pinfall. Webster hits a running suicide dive on Ace Austin on the outside and Bey hits a Suicide Dive on everyone on the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Andrews hits a double Pele Kick. Andrews hits the Stundog Millionaire on Bey. Trey and Wentz show up and attack Ace and Bey and run out through the crowd. Bey and Andrews exchange pins until Andrews hooks it for the three.

Result: Subculture def. ABC by pinfall

Rating: ****

Josh Alexander comes to the ring. Josh says it’s bittersweet being in the ring, because the last time he was in an IMPACT ring, it was in Windsor, Ontario. And it was one of his toughest days of his career because he had to relinquish the title that he fought so hard to earn and keep. He says he got to realise his dream because of IMPACT Wrestling. He says IMPACT gave him an opportunity and he made the best of that opportunity. He says it was all taken away in an instant because of a freak injury. Je said that he will come back better than ever, and he believed that more than anything. He says he doubted himself that he could come back let alone better than he ever was. He says Rebellion happened and at the end of that night he saw Steve Maclin hold up the IMPACT World Championship. He says that was the fuel he needed. He says if the doctor told him to do 1 hour if rehab, he did 4. Josh says he is 100% clear for in-ring competition. He says he is not just here to compete, he is here to get back what he never lost, the IMPACT World Championship. He says he wishes when he came back, he faced Maclin one-on-one, but Shelley shocked the world and beat Maclin for the title. He says it shocked people, but it didn’t shock him. He asks if Alex Shelley is good enough to beat Josh Alexander.

Alex Shelley’s music hits. Alex Shelley comes to the ring and says he challenged for the World Title twice. One time he kicked Steve Maclin’s ass, but the time before that, he lost to Josh Alexander. Alex Shelley says he wants the match to prove it so let’s do it.

Lio Rush’s music hits. Lio Rush comes to the ring and says he said he was going to win the X-Division Championship and he did. He says not only did he win, he beat Alex Shelley’s tag team partner Chris Sabin. Rush says if he wants to be X-Division Champion, there’s only one thing he has to do, and that is exercise Option C.

Kushida’s music hits and he walks to the ring with the Ultimate X’s ‘X’ around his neck. Kushida says there is no Option C until Rush faced him.

Bully Ray’s music hits. Myers and Moose come out from behind and attack Shelley and Kushida. Bully lifts up Shelley for Lio Rush to hit him. Lio lifts up his X-Division title but gets out of the ring as they continue to beat down the faces.