Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.19.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Tonight on IMPACT, Mickie James and Trinity unite to face Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans, Mike Bailey vs. Samuray Del Sol, PCO and Rhino battle Moose and Brian Myers, Crazzy Steve takes on Black Taurus in a No DQ match, Heath goes one-on-one with Kenny King and more! So let's jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: October 19th, 2023

Location: Graceland Live in Memphis, TN

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Mike Bailey vs. Samuray Del Sol

Samuray and Bailey exchange kicks on the apron until Samuray drops Bailey with one. Samuray goes to the top rope but Bailey drops him with a kick of his own. Bailey springboards off the ropes to a splash to Samuray on the outside. Bailey goes to the top rope but Samuray catches him into a body scissors and drives him down. Samuray and Bailey exchange pins and Bailey catches Samuray with a Spanish Fly for two. Bailey hits Ultima Weapon for the win.

Result: Mike Bailey def. Samuray del Sol by pinfall

Rating: ***½

A vignette airs of Dirty Dango. Dango asks if Shannon Moore, Sonny Siaki and Evan Karagias were the Flying Elvises and says it was a stupid gimmick. He says in the 5-way match, Oleg Prudius comes in. He says he chose Prudius because he beat John Wick and now Keanu Reeves isn’t doing a movie until 2028. He says Prudius is a grenade.

A backstage promo with ABC and Ace says the Rascalz have been ducking them ever since Wentz came back. Bey says before they feast, they starve and for months they’ve been starving. He says this is personal because they stole their championships. He says they’re going to teach them a lesson.

Match 2: Kenny King vs. Heath

Heath drops Kenny King with a clothesline. Kenny goes to the outside and Heath follows him and throws him face first onto the apron. Kenny King throws him face first onto the apron and back into the ring. Heath hits a suplex and clothesline Kenny out of the ring. Heath sells an ankle injury. Heath hops back into the ring at 8 and Kenny kicks his foot. Kenny punches Heath in the corner. Kenny runs into Heath but Heath kicks him and drops him with a clothesline for two. Kenny hits a combination of kicks for two. Kenny and Heath hit each other with clotheslines and they’re both down. Heath hits punches on Kenny followed by a running knee and powerslam for two. Sheldon distracts the referee and Kenny gets a package on Heath with his feet on the ropes but the referee catches it. Heath hits a spinebuster for two. Kenny hits a kick on Heath followed by The Royal Flush for the win.

Result: Kenny King def. Heath via pinfall

Rating: ***

They show a backstage promo from Kazarian from last week and Kazarian says he loves Eddie Edwards and that he is a brother and they are equals and they will drive IMPACT to newer heights together and now he has no choice but to respect Kazarian.

Match 3: Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus in a no disqualification match

Crazzy Steve gets out of the ring and Black Taurus chases him back into the ring and Taurus grabs Steve’s arm and drops him. Steve goes back outside and Taurus gets a chair from underneath the ring. Taurus swings at Steve but misses and Steve hits Taurus with the steel chair across the back. Steve sets up a bunch of chairs outside the ring. Steve hits a Russian leg sweep on Taurus back first onto the apron and throws him headfirst into the ring post. Steve throws Taurus into the ring and sets up two chairs. Steve goes a suplex but Taurus fights out of it. Taurus drops Steve spine first into the chairs for two. Black Taurus tries to suplex Steve onto the chairs set up outside but Steve fights out of it and Black Taurus hits a couple of slingblades onto Steve. Taurus gets a trash can but Steve sweeps his leg and drops him face first into the trash can. Taurus gets Steve in an Alabama Slam position but Steve counters that into a Canadian Destroyer for two. Taurus rushes at Steve but Steve throws him over the top rope onto the chairs set up outside. Steve gets a fork from his briefcase and tries to stab Taurus’s face but Taurus catches his hand and tries to stab him back. Steve apologises to Taurus but Taurus gets Steve onto his shoulders. Steve gets out of it and guillotines Taurus with the briefcase and hits Belladonna’s Kiss for the win.

Result: Crazzy Steve def. Black Taurus by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

A vignette airs featuring the Call Your Shot Gauntlet contestants Brian Myers, Eric Young, Dirty Dango, Bully Ray, Jake Something, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Kilynn King, Kenny King, Jody Threat, Gisele Shaw, Eddie and Alisha Edwards.

Backstage interview with Trinity and Mickie James. Gia asks if it will be difficult to switch between opponents to partners in 48 hours. Trinity says not at all and Mickie James says the best woman is going to win at Bound For Glory just like the best women are going to win tonight.

Match 4: PCO and Rhino vs. Moose and Brian Myers

Moose chops PCO on the corner and goes for a clothesline but PCO drops him with a knee in the gut and hits a headbutt on Moose. PCO tags to Rhino who throws Moose headfirst into the turnbuckle 10 times. PCO goes for a moonsault on Myers but Moose moves him out of the way. Moose tags himself in but Rhino hits a belly-to-belly suplex and goes for the Gore but Maclin pulls him out of the ring. Bully Ray runs in and steps in front of Maclin and PCO hits a senton onto Maclin. Moose hits the No Jackhammer Needed on PCO for the win.

Result: Moose and Brian Myers def. PCO and Rhino by pinfall

Rating: ***

Vignette for MKUltra. Masha speaks Russian and Kelly says Deonna and Tasha have stepped into their world and there is no escape. She says when they face MKUltra, they will get twisted, broken and they will never forget what she and Masha will do to them. Kelly says she and Masha are the architects of their destruction and at Bound For Glory, they will fall.

A video package airs on Bailey vs. Ospreay.

Backstage Bully is walking as Rhino walks upto him and says he doesn’t know what Bully did out there but he doesn’t trust Bully. Bully says he’s welcome.

Scott D’Amore moderates a sit-down interview with Alex Shelley and Josh Alexander. Shelley takes offence to the match that Josh is allowed to talk first and not the champion. Shelley talks about Josh’s match with Kon and says Josh is going to make an excuse that he was injured when Shelley beats him. Josh says he worries for Shelley’s mental health and he is unraveling. Josh says he can see cracks and that Shelley says they think he’s a transitional champion but Shelley thinks he is a transitional champion. Shelley walks off the interview.

After the interview, Shelley gets into the room that Josh is in and looks to attack him but Scott D’Amore gets in the way.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt run down the card for Bound For Glory.

Match 5: Mickie James and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans

Mickie James hits a neckbreaker in Gisele for one. Mickie tags to Trinity who hits a split legged leg drop for two. Trinity hits a basement clothesline followed by a running kick and a leg drop for two. Savannah grabs Trinity by the hair and Gisele drops her and tags to Evans who steps on Trinity and chokes her. Tag to Gisele who hits a suplex for two. Trinity kicks Gisele and tries to tag to Mickie but Gisele catches Gisele and clears Mickie away from the ring. Tag to Evans who hits a scoop slam followed by a leg drop for two. Trinity runs towards Mickie and Evans picks her up and Trinity tags but referee is distracted by Gisele and doesn’t see the tag. Trinity hits an enzugiri off the second rope on Evans and tags to Mickie. Mickie drops Shaw with a headscissors goes to the top rope and hits a Lou Thesz Press onto Gisele but Evans breaks up the pin. Evans gets the tag. Evans and Gisele hit a backbreaker-single leg drop kick combo but Trinity breaks up the pin. Mickie hits the MickDT on Evans for the win.

Result: Mickie James and Trinity def. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Trinity and Mickie celebrate and Trinity goes to leave with the belt but Mickie holds onto it and doesn’t let go.