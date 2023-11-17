Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.16.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, Will Ospreay faces Josh Alexander in a first time ever dream match, Sonny Kiss takes on Trinity, Steve Maclin and KiLynn King battle Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace, ABC defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Sheldon Jean and Kenny King, Moose vs. Heath, and The Rascalz battle the trio of Juventud Guerrera, Black Taurus and Laredo Kid. So let’s jump right in!

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: November 16th, 2023

Location: Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: ABC vs. Sheldon Jean and Kenny King the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles

Jean clotheslines Bey in the corner and elbows him and gets a two count. Tag to Kenny and they try to double team on Bey but Bey evades evades and tags to Ace who clears house. Ace hits a springboard enzugiri on King for two. Tag to Bey and they look for the One Two Sweet but Jean pulls out Ace and King hits the Tiger Driver on Bey for two. King tags to Jean who hits a neckbreaker on Bey but gets a two count. Kenny King goes for a somersault to Bey outside but misses and ABC hit the Art of Finesse followed by The Fold for the win.

Result: ABC def. King and Jean via pinfall

Rating: ***½

A vignette for MKUltra and Masha speaks in Russian. Kelly says let us take you on a journey into the depths of the mind. Kelly says pro-wrestling is all about control and MKUltra controls the Knockouts Tag Team division. She says MKUltra is here to shape your reality. She says they harness the power of the unknown and they are unstoppable. She says team after team bring pain and suffering.

Match 2: Moose vs Heath

Moose hits a pump kick on Heath and goes for a powerbomb but Heath gets out of it and hits a dropkick and hits a splash to Moose on the outside. Back in the ring and Heath hits a leg lariat on Moose. Heath hits a powerslam for two. Myers tries to get involved but Heath clotheslines him and Moose hits a uranage. Heath goes for a Wake Up Call but Moose hangs on to Myers and Moose hits the Spear for the win.

Result: Moose def. Heath via pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Rhino shows up and Gores Myers.

Backstage, Moose is angry and says he’s going to end Rhino’s career at Final Resolution.

Match 3: The Rascalz vs. Juventud Guerrera, Black Taurus and Laredo Kid

Konnan is on commentary for this match. Match starts off and they all clear each other out of the ring one after another as it’s Lucha rules. Trey Miguel hits a senton to Black Taurus on the outside. Trey Miguel hits the Three Amigos on Laredo Kid for two. Kid, Taurus and Juventud triple team on Trey and Taurus pops up Juventud for a dropkick onto Trey for two. Tag to Wentz and he hits a running Shooting Star Press for two. Trey gets the tag and Trey goes for a superplex on Kid but Kid flips over for a powerbomb and tags to Juventud who hits a splash on Wentz and Myron. Juventud hits a hurrancanrana into a dropkick on Trey. Black Taurus hits a pop-up Samoan Drop onto Wentz. Wentz hits a superkick into Kid followed by a double stomp. The Rascalz hit a triple dropkick onto Kid for two. Myron Reed hits a flying diamond cutter onto Black Taurus on the apron. Juventud hits a Gory Special into the DDT. Reed hits a rebound lungblower onto Juventud. Black Taurus hits a spear onto Reed followed by Destination Hellhole onto Reed for the win.

Result: The Rascalz def. Juventud Guerrera, Black Taurus and Laredo Kid via pinfall

Rating: ****½

Backstage, we see Josh Alexander and Will Ospreay backstage preparing for their match later tonight.

Match 4: Steve Maclin and KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace

Grace hits a running shoulder block onto King but it doesn’t move her. Grace for a vertical suplex but King blocks it and King lifts her up into a choke and throws her into the turnbuckle. King picks Grace up on her shoulders but Grace gets out of it and tags to Bully who goes to the top rope but King throws him over. King goes for a cover but Bully kicks out at one. Maclin gets the tag but runs into a spear from Bully. King and Grace get the tag and Grace hits a back fist onto King. Grace hits a Vader Bomb but Maclin breaks up the pin. Grace hits a backfist followed by a Juggernaut Driver on King for the win.

Result: Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace def. Steve Maclin and KiLynn King via pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Bully has the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy and tells her to take it. Grace pulls it out of his hand. Bully shakes her hand and raises it. Grace raises the trophy to celebrate.

Match 5: Sonny Kiss vs. Trinity

Trinity runs into Sonny in the corner but Sonny flips her over and Trinity hits a crossbody. Sonny hits a throws her round and plants her face first for two. Sonny hits a snap suplex and a standing moonsault for two. Sonny hangs Trinity on the turnbuckle and hits a handspring back elbow for two. Trinity hits a bulldog onto Sonny. Trinity hits springboard enzugiri and hits the Split for two. Trinity hits a split-legged moonsault for two. Sonny lays Trinity onto the middle rope and hits a step over handspring kick to the gut for two. Trinity hits a Bully Bomb for the win.

Result: Trinity def. Sonny Kiss via pinfall

Rating: ***

Backstage promo from Sabin and Shelley and Shelley talks about Josh’s tag team partner at Final Resolution, Zack Sabre Jr. who he has never faced. Sabin says they will show why they are the best tag team of this generation.

Match 6: Will Ospreay faces Josh Alexander

Josh whips Ospreay into opposite corners. Josh gets a chinlock on Ospreay but Ospreay gets out of it. Alexander whips Ospreay into the ropes but Ospreay counters with a handspring kick. Ospreay hits a Phenomenal Forearm for two. Ospreay hits chops on Josh and Josh challenges him to chop him harder. Josh whips Ospreay into the ropes and Ospreay counters into a handspring but Josh catches him and turns him over onto his back. Josh hits an avalanche rolling senton from the second rope for two. Ospreay hits a sit-out powerbomb. Ospreay hits Cheeky Nandos onto Josh in the corner. Ospreay goes to the top rope and goes for a Spiral Tap but Josh moves away and gets an Ankle Lock. Ospreay gets out of it and goes for a OsCutter but Josh catches him and locks in an Ankle Lock. Ospreay gets to the ropes. Alexander gets Ospreay on his shoulder but Ospreay counters with a Stundog Millionaire followed by an Oscutter for two. Ospreay rushes for a Hidden Blade but his leg gives out. Ospreay and Josh headbutt each other and elbow each other. Josh hits a Chaos Theory Suplex for two. Josh goes for another Ankle Lock but Ospreay fights back and gets out of it. Ospreay hits a Spanish Fly for two. Ospreay hits an Oscutter. Josh hits a Tombstone Piledriver for two. Josh goes for a C4 Spike but Ospreay hits the Hidden Blade for two. Ospreay hits a Storm Driver 93 for two. Ospreay hits a Hidden Blade followed by a Storm Breaker for the win.

Result: Will Ospreay def. Josh Alexander via pinfall

Rating: *****

Will Ospreay celebrates to end the show.