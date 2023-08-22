– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has confirmed several new matchups for the NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku card scheduled for October 9. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi will defend his belt against Mike Bailey and Lio Rush in Triple Threat match.

Bailey earned a title shot after winning the All-Star Junior Festival. However, Lio Rush challenged Takahashi for a shot at the belt after scoring a pinfall victory over the champion in a tag team match at Multiverse United 2 over the weekend.

The event is scheduled for Monday, October 9 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. It will be streamed live on NJPW World. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA (c) vs. EVIL

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Lio Rush

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: David Finlay (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships Match: The Bullet Club’s War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (c) vs. El Phantasmo & Hikuleo

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) vs. The Jetsetters (KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight)

* Tanga Loa vs. Chase Owens