Lio Rush Issues Challenge To Hiromu Takahashi At IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2

Lio Rush wants a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title, issuing the challenge to Hiromu Takahashi at IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2. Sunday’s show saw Rush and Trey Miguel team up against Takahashi and Mike Bailey, with Rush getting a pin on Takahashi after nailing him with the title.

After the match, Rush got ahold of a mic and said that a lot had changed since they last battled in March at the NJPW New Japan Cup Final, and he wanted a shot at the championship. Takahashi accepted, and Rush said he’d see the champion later.

No word as of yet when the match will take place.