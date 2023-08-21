wrestling / News
Lio Rush Issues Challenge To Hiromu Takahashi At IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2
Lio Rush wants a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title, issuing the challenge to Hiromu Takahashi at IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2. Sunday’s show saw Rush and Trey Miguel team up against Takahashi and Mike Bailey, with Rush getting a pin on Takahashi after nailing him with the title.
After the match, Rush got ahold of a mic and said that a lot had changed since they last battled in March at the NJPW New Japan Cup Final, and he wanted a shot at the championship. Takahashi accepted, and Rush said he’d see the champion later.
No word as of yet when the match will take place.
.@IamLioRush wants @SpeedballBailey's shot at the IWGP Junior Championship!#MultiverseUnited2 #NJPWxIMPACT pic.twitter.com/ELitSX1TzL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 20, 2023
