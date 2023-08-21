IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2 Results: Alex Shelley Faces Hiroshi Tanahasi, More

Impact Wrestling and NJPW presented their Multiverse United 2 event on Sunday, with Alex Shelley facing Hiroshi Tanahashi and more. You can check out the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, per Wrestling Inc:

Countdown Show

* Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura & Heath def. Master Wato, Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Kenny King def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Main Card

* Scramble Match: Chris Sabin def. Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, El Desperado, MAO, BUSHI, Kevin Knight and YOH

* Eddie Edwards & Moose def. Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Momo Kohgo

* South Philly Street Fight: Sami Callihan def. Douki

* TJP & Francesco Akira def. Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita

* Bullet Club (David Finlay, KENTA, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. The World (PCO, Josh Alexander, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo & The DKC)

* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley def. Hiroshi Tanahashi