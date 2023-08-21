wrestling / News
IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2 Results: Alex Shelley Faces Hiroshi Tanahasi, More
Impact Wrestling and NJPW presented their Multiverse United 2 event on Sunday, with Alex Shelley facing Hiroshi Tanahashi and more. You can check out the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, per Wrestling Inc:
Countdown Show
* Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura & Heath def. Master Wato, Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Kenny King def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Main Card
* Scramble Match: Chris Sabin def. Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, El Desperado, MAO, BUSHI, Kevin Knight and YOH
* Eddie Edwards & Moose def. Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Momo Kohgo
* South Philly Street Fight: Sami Callihan def. Douki
* TJP & Francesco Akira def. Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita
* Bullet Club (David Finlay, KENTA, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. The World (PCO, Josh Alexander, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo & The DKC)
* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi
* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley def. Hiroshi Tanahashi
SOMEHOW @giulia0221g kicks out of the Queen's Gambit! @DeonnaPurrazzo #MultiverseUnited2 #NJPWxIMPACT pic.twitter.com/YYutlLbpWn
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 20, 2023
.@TheSamiCallihan just paper cut @DoukiPerros's ARM PIT with his 8×10! Take a bow Death Machine! #MultiverseUnited2 #NJPWxIMPACT pic.twitter.com/srrweTlPQk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 20, 2023
🤘@The_Ace_Austin @DashingChrisBey @THEdavidfinlay @KENTAG2S @ClarkConnors @AlexCoughlin93 #MultiverseUnited2 #NJPWxIMPACT pic.twitter.com/WYEijAkrCo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 20, 2023
.@TheTreyMiguel and @TIMEBOMB1105 are going move for move at #MultiverseUnited2! #NJPWxIMPACT pic.twitter.com/RnD4rDxu9R
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 20, 2023
Air Raid Crash FROM THE TOP ROPE! @AlexShelley313 @tanahashi1_100 #MultiverseUnited2 #NJPWxIMPACT pic.twitter.com/MoBwzb0ht6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 21, 2023
