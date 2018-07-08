Quantcast

 

Hiromu Takahashi Reportedly Injured At NJPW G1 Special

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Hiromu Takahashi

– Hiromu Takahashi was reportedly injured during his match at Saturday night’s NJPW G1 Special. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Takahashi may have suffered a broken neck when he was dropped on his head by Dragon Lee in their match.

The site notes that Takahashi collapsed backstage after the match. You can see a GIF of the moment during the match below:

Hiromu Takahashi, NJPW G1 Special

