wrestling / News
Hiromu Takahashi Reportedly Injured At NJPW G1 Special
July 8, 2018 | Posted by
– Hiromu Takahashi was reportedly injured during his match at Saturday night’s NJPW G1 Special. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Takahashi may have suffered a broken neck when he was dropped on his head by Dragon Lee in their match.
The site notes that Takahashi collapsed backstage after the match. You can see a GIF of the moment during the match below:
JESUS CHRIST!!!!!!! #G1USA #NJPW @dragon_leecmll pic.twitter.com/PNGxVhxZOQ
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018