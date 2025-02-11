– Over 21 years after his debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Hirooki Goto has finally won IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. In the main event of today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka event, Goto beat the reigning champion, Zack Sabre Jr., to capture the title.

The 45-year-old Goto has won many accolades and held many titles in New Japan throughout his career, but he’s never been able to capture the main heavyweight title, despite multiple attempts, until now. After the match, Goto celebrated the victory with his children who were in attendance. Goto also thanked his late father, his family, and the fans for their support.

During his post-match press conference, Goto said he wanted to keep the revolution going and said that he wanted to give Hiroshi Tanahashi one last title challenge before the Ace retires. He suggested a potential matchup between the two at the NJPW Anniversary show on March 6. Yuji Nagata also issued a challenge to Goto, which Goto will grant if he retains the title against Tanahashi. The new champion also promised that he plans to “show the young generation how it’s done.”

Highlights and clips of Hirooki Goto and Zack Sabre Jr.’s match from today’s event, along with Goto’s title win, are available below: