Hiroshi Tanahashi Suffers Injury at NJPW Capital Collision, Off Tonight’s Show

The card for tonight’s NJPW Collision in Philadelphia show has been changed due to an injury to Hiroshi Tanahashi and TJP having to pull out as well. NJPW announced on Sunday that Tanahashi was hurt during the three-way Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship match at Capital Collision and that TJP had travel issues and won’t be at the show. Tanahashi revealed that he suffered a broken rib.

As a result, new Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will defend their titles against Lio Rush & Tomohiro Ishii. You can see the full announcement below:

Tanahashi, TJP off Philadelphia card; STRONG Tag Championship match decided 【NJoA】

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was scheduled to tag with Lio Rush and Tomohiro Ishii against Aussie Open and TJP tonight in Philadelphia, sustained an injury during Capital Collision Saturday and will be unable to compete. Additionally, TJP is unable to attend due to travel issues. We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tanahashi and TJP wrestle and appreciate your understanding. In the wake of this news, Aussie Open have agreed to defend their STRONG Openweight Tag team Championships, with the following card change made 9th Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Lio Rush & Tomohiro Ishii vs Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher & TJP–> STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: Lio Rush & Tomohiro Ishii vs Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher Further, Hiroshi Tanahashi will now be available for a special meet and greet with fans at the 2300 Arena, with details published separately. We join fans in wishing Tanahashi a full and fast recovery.