Hiroshi Tanahashi & More To Be In Action At DDT Wrestle Peter Pan

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced Hiroshi Tanahashi and more for their 2025 Wrestle Peter Pan show. The Japanese promotion announced at their Sunday show (per Fightful) that Tanahashi will be battling Danshoku Dino at night two the August 30th and 31st event.

It was also announced that Kosei Fujita and Zack Sabre Jr. of TDMK will compete against Chris Brookes and Takeshi Masada at night one of the show while Hinata Kasai, the son of Jun Kasai, will make his in-ring debut at the event.

Tanahashi is currently on his retirement tour, which will conclude at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4th, 2026. DDT Wrestle Peter Pan will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

