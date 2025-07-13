wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi & More To Be In Action At DDT Wrestle Peter Pan
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced Hiroshi Tanahashi and more for their 2025 Wrestle Peter Pan show. The Japanese promotion announced at their Sunday show (per Fightful) that Tanahashi will be battling Danshoku Dino at night two the August 30th and 31st event.
It was also announced that Kosei Fujita and Zack Sabre Jr. of TDMK will compete against Chris Brookes and Takeshi Masada at night one of the show while Hinata Kasai, the son of Jun Kasai, will make his in-ring debut at the event.
Tanahashi is currently on his retirement tour, which will conclude at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4th, 2026. DDT Wrestle Peter Pan will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
🔴Jul 13 Korakuen show Highlights!
WRESTLE PETER PAN – AUGUST 31!
HIROSHI TANASHI VS DANSHOKU DIENO!@tanahashi1_100 vs @dandieno !!https://t.co/yEsfezywNo#ddtpro #NJPW pic.twitter.com/MgIkJ6aVwg
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) July 13, 2025
／
📢BIG NEWS!
＼
TMDK joins the PETER PAN festivities after the match!
WRESTLE PETER PAN 2025 Day 1
📅August 30th Starts 15:00
🏢Higashin Arena, Tokyo
⚔Special Tag Match
Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita vs Chris Brookes & Takeshi Masada#WrestlePeterPan #ddtpro #njpw pic.twitter.com/eAKMQX1oW4
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) July 13, 2025
🔴Jul 13 Korakuen show Highlights!
Kasai: I'll debut on Aug 30th, my name is Hinata Kasai. I've always admired to be a wrestler. I'll do my best to pursue this dream! Also, I'll do my best to surpass my dad Jun Kasai! So please come see me! https://t.co/yEsfezywNo#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/BSnUDWD7Ih
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) July 13, 2025
