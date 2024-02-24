Hiroshi Tanahashi Out Of Saturday’s NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Due To Injury

NJPW has pulled Hiroshi Tanahashi from today’s NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo due to an injury. The company announced on Friday night that Tanahashi will not be able to compete due to an ankle injury suffered at Friday’s show. No word on the severity of the injury.

The full announcement reads:

Hiroshi Tanahashi injured; to miss New Beginning in Sapporo day 2

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was scheduled to wrestle on today’s card in Sapporo, has sustained an injury to his right ankle and will be unable to compete.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tanahashi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to tonight’s card:

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii vs Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Matt Riddle, Great-O-Khan & Francesco Akira–>

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii vs Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Matt Riddle, Great-O-Khan & Francesco Akira