Hiroshi Tanahashi Named President Of NJPW

Hiroshi Tanahashi is the new president of NJPW, as announced on Friday. NJPW announced tonight that the NJPW star has been named president and representative director of NJPW following a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors and shareholders. Takami Ohbari and Michiaki Nishizawa will be step down from their roles as President/Representative Director and Director.

Tanahashi has been a mainstay of the NJPW ring and is an eight-time IWGP World Champion. The full announcement reads: