wrestling / News
Hollywood Haley J Set To Compete on Power Slap Later This Month
June 14, 2025 | Posted by
Slap News reports that independent wrestler Hollywood Haley J is set to compete on Power Slap next month. She will face Jayme Hinshaw at Power Slap 13 in Las Vegas on June 27.
As previously reported, there will be a special season of the competition series that includes independent wrestlers.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Why He’s Hesitant To Imagine WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia
- Absent WWE Wrestler Reportedly Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Says WrestleMania Going Back To Las Vegas Proves This Is A New WWE
- Ted DiBiase Reveals When He Lost His Passion For Pro Wrestling