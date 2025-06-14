wrestling / News

Hollywood Haley J Set To Compete on Power Slap Later This Month

June 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
HollyHood Haley J Image Credit: Netflix

Slap News reports that independent wrestler Hollywood Haley J is set to compete on Power Slap next month. She will face Jayme Hinshaw at Power Slap 13 in Las Vegas on June 27.

As previously reported, there will be a special season of the competition series that includes independent wrestlers.

