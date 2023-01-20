Hoodslam I Know What You Did Last Hoodslam Results 1.15.23: Tag Titles Change Hands, More

Hoodslam held their I Know What You Did Last Hoodslam show on Sunday, with new Intergalactic Tag Team Champions being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Oakland, California show, which aired on Twitch, below per Fightful:

* The Stoner U Students def. Money Power Respect

* Juice Lee def. Rob Hands

* Dark Sheik & Vipress def. Mylo & The Cereal Man

* Drugz Bunny def. Anton Voorhees and Richard Shhhnary

* Intergalactic Tag Team Championship Match: Da Squaaaad def. The Lost Treasures

* Hoodslam Championship Match: Johnny Butabi def. El Chupacabra and James C

* Hoodslam Golden Gig Championship Match: PONG def. Kenny K