wrestling / News
Hoodslam I Know What You Did Last Hoodslam Results 1.15.23: Tag Titles Change Hands, More
Hoodslam held their I Know What You Did Last Hoodslam show on Sunday, with new Intergalactic Tag Team Champions being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Oakland, California show, which aired on Twitch, below per Fightful:
* The Stoner U Students def. Money Power Respect
* Juice Lee def. Rob Hands
* Dark Sheik & Vipress def. Mylo & The Cereal Man
* Drugz Bunny def. Anton Voorhees and Richard Shhhnary
* Intergalactic Tag Team Championship Match: Da Squaaaad def. The Lost Treasures
* Hoodslam Championship Match: Johnny Butabi def. El Chupacabra and James C
* Hoodslam Golden Gig Championship Match: PONG def. Kenny K
I Know What You Did Last @Hoodslam is going down right now at @crybabyoakland!
Stream live and free on @twitch at https://t.co/BdF8eeHGLp#IKWYDLH#hoodslam#ftf#thisisreal pic.twitter.com/tC5wPt9djt
— Hoodslam (@HOODSLAM) January 16, 2023
🎥 @macdaddyymylo Hoodslam Takeover 🙌🏼 #ProWrestling #Hoodslam pic.twitter.com/jsp0f7w6vg
— Edwin 🇨🇴 (@edwinc1017) January 16, 2023
🎥 @darksheikftf 💥😴💤 @macdaddyymylo #Hoodslam #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/axkrZ4ZPgZ
— Edwin 🇨🇴 (@edwinc1017) January 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Notes on Taping of Last Night’s Jay Briscoe Tribute Show
- ROH Planning Second Jay Briscoe Tribute Show, WBD Reportedly Didn’t Allow Tributes On Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Saudi Arabia Would Change WWE, What It Would Mean For Wrestling
- Roman Reigns Reaches Longest WWE Title Reign in Over 35 Years