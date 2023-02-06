wrestling / News
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Full Results 2.05.23: Speedball Bailey vs. Kenny K Headliner & More
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together was hosted by Hoodslam on February 5 in San Francisco, CA. You can find full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
*Vipress & James C defeated El Chupacabra & Masha Slamovich
*I Quit Match: “Macdaddy” MYLO defeated Dark Sheik
*The Lost Treasures (Mac Carlos & Joe DeSoul) defeated The Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott & Scott Rick)
*Sanctum of Silence: Anton Voorhees defeated Richard Shhhnary
*Boone & BJ defeated Funnybone & Doc Atrocity
*San Francisco Treat Fight: Drugz Bunny defeated D-Rogue
*Kenny K defeated Mike Bailey
@mashaslamovich has arrived at @HOODSLAM pic.twitter.com/kWAwCFzsrH
— 🤘🏳️⚧️Febuar-Brie🏳️⚧️🤘 (@Bringlydingle) February 6, 2023
@macdaddyymylo has had enough of @darksheikftf 's shit and sends to through a table @HOODSLAM pic.twitter.com/sMHOLTzpLm
— 🤘🏳️⚧️Febuar-Brie🏳️⚧️🤘 (@Bringlydingle) February 6, 2023
@D_Rogue1 gets driven through the coke and Rice a Roni covered table by @DrugzBunnyFTF @HOODSLAM pic.twitter.com/8QPamnOjTN
— 🤘🏳️⚧️Febuar-Brie🏳️⚧️🤘 (@Bringlydingle) February 6, 2023
Some more of @THE_KennyK and @SpeedballBailey doing art @HOODSLAM #TLTWWHT pic.twitter.com/Wbv2MKr9pD
— 🤘🏳️⚧️Febuar-Brie🏳️⚧️🤘 (@Bringlydingle) February 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Rejoining TNA In 2017, Dixie Carter’s TNA Involvement At The Time
- Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX
- Emma Posing Poolside, Chelsea Green, Carmella Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR Started Talking To AEW, Says Mark Carrano Was Untrustworthy