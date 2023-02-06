Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Full Results 2.05.23: Speedball Bailey vs. Kenny K Headliner & More

Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together was hosted by Hoodslam on February 5 in San Francisco, CA. You can find full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

*Vipress & James C defeated El Chupacabra & Masha Slamovich

*I Quit Match: “Macdaddy” MYLO defeated Dark Sheik

*The Lost Treasures (Mac Carlos & Joe DeSoul) defeated The Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott & Scott Rick)

*Sanctum of Silence: Anton Voorhees defeated Richard Shhhnary

*Boone & BJ defeated Funnybone & Doc Atrocity

*San Francisco Treat Fight: Drugz Bunny defeated D-Rogue

*Kenny K defeated Mike Bailey