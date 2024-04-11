wrestling / News

HOOK’s AEW Contract Expires This Year, Note On Future Plans

April 11, 2024
SEScoops reports that the AEW contract of HOOK will expire this year and the second-generation wrestler is expected to explore his options. According to the report, the FTW champion will be a free agent later this year.

A source said: “I can see WWE clearly being interested in him.

It has been a good year for free agents, with AEW reportedly paying a lot of money to get names like Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada. WWE, meanwhile, recently picked up Giulia, Andrade and Naomi.

HOOK is currently in a program with Chris Jericho and his father, Taz, regularly calls AEW action. He will defend the FTW title against Shane Taylor at Battle of the Belts X.

