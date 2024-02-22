wrestling / News
Hornswoggle Compares Young Bucks To Paul London & Brian Kendrick
Hornswoggle sees a lot of similarities between the Young Bucks and the 2000s WWE tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick. The WWE alumnus was a guest on What Happened When and talked about how Kendrick and London did the same kinds of things in WWE that Matt and Nick Jackson are doing today.
“Paul London, I feel like him and Brian Kendrick were like Young Bucks before they were Young Bucks,” Hornswoggle said (per Wrestling Inc). “On a national TV level, they just did fun things that you never saw before.”
He continued, “I always liked them because I was still such an independent (wrestling) and Ring of Honor wrestling fan, so even with the company I was like, ‘Oh, man, they’re doing cool things on WWE that you never saw.”
London and Kendrick were regulars on WWE TV and had an 11-month run with the WWE Tag Team Championships in 2006 and 2007.
More Trending Stories
- Maven Comments on Allegations Against Vince McMahon
- Ashley Masarro’s Daughter Claims ‘Friend’ of Massaro Isn’t Actually A Friend, Says Her Mother’s Claims Are True
- Booker T On Criticism Of Velveteen Dream’s In-Ring Return, Allegations Against Dream
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock