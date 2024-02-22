Hornswoggle Compares Young Bucks To Paul London & Brian Kendrick

Hornswoggle sees a lot of similarities between the Young Bucks and the 2000s WWE tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick. The WWE alumnus was a guest on What Happened When and talked about how Kendrick and London did the same kinds of things in WWE that Matt and Nick Jackson are doing today.

“Paul London, I feel like him and Brian Kendrick were like Young Bucks before they were Young Bucks,” Hornswoggle said (per Wrestling Inc). “On a national TV level, they just did fun things that you never saw before.”

He continued, “I always liked them because I was still such an independent (wrestling) and Ring of Honor wrestling fan, so even with the company I was like, ‘Oh, man, they’re doing cool things on WWE that you never saw.”

London and Kendrick were regulars on WWE TV and had an 11-month run with the WWE Tag Team Championships in 2006 and 2007.