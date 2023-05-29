wrestling / News
House of Black Stave Off Acclaimed & Billy Gunn To Retain Trios Titles At AEW Double Or Nothing
The House of Black found their open challenge answered by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at AEW Double or Nothing and managed to defend their Trios Titles. The Acclaimed and Gunn answered the open challenge, leading to a match which saw the champions pick up the win. Malakai Black got the pinfall on Billy Gunn after a roundhouse kick.
The House of Black’s Trios Championship reign stands at 85 days, having defeated The Elite at AEW Revolution. You can see highlights from the match below.
Our live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing is here
