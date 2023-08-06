wrestling / News
AEW Announces Matches For Next Week’s Collision Including CMFTR vs. House of Black
UPDATED: AEW has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision. That includes:
* AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. CMFTR
* Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante
* The Acclaimed in action
Original: The House of Black retained the AEW World Trios titles at AEW Collision tonight and have their next defense lined up. The trio defeated Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Lee Johnson to retain. After that, it was announced that they will defend against CMFTR (CM Punk & FTR) next week.
The team is now the longest-reigning Trios champions in the championship’s short history, at 152 days. They won the belts at Revolution on March 5, defeating The Elite.
It's a HOUSE RULES MATCH as Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Lee Johnson have a chance to be NEW AEW World Trios Champions!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#AEWWorldTriosTitles@ActionAndretti | @DariusMartin612 | @BigShottyLee pic.twitter.com/2e9WWZT9cz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2023
The chosen stipulation for this match is that Julia Hart is BANNED from ringside!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#AEWWorldTriosTitles@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @ActionAndretti | @DariusMartin612 | @BigShottyLee pic.twitter.com/OP30eEpSIx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2023
Right into a brick wall named Brody King!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#AEWWorldTriosTitles@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @ActionAndretti | @DariusMartin612 | @BigShottyLee pic.twitter.com/AiMfjHLDwY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2023
"The three-headed beast onto Big Shotty Lee!"
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#AEWWorldTriosTitles@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @ActionAndretti | @DariusMartin612 | @BigShottyLee pic.twitter.com/4mS8gLKpvp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2023
WHAT A MOVE!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#AEWWorldTriosTitles@malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @ActionAndretti | @DariusMartin612 | @BigShottyLee pic.twitter.com/LoDBmAB7oL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler on Talent Seen in Detroit Before WWE SummerSlam
- Cody Rhodes Says Neither He Nor Brock Lesnar Wanted A Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam
- MJF, Britt Baker, Ruby Soho & More Push Back On LuFisto’s Claims About AEW Women’s Locker Room, Lufisto Responds
- Update on Bray Wyatt’s Current Status and Possible Return