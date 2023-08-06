AEW Announces Matches For Next Week’s Collision Including CMFTR vs. House of Black

UPDATED: AEW has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision. That includes:

* AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. CMFTR

* Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante

* The Acclaimed in action

Original: The House of Black retained the AEW World Trios titles at AEW Collision tonight and have their next defense lined up. The trio defeated Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Lee Johnson to retain. After that, it was announced that they will defend against CMFTR (CM Punk & FTR) next week.

The team is now the longest-reigning Trios champions in the championship’s short history, at 152 days. They won the belts at Revolution on March 5, defeating The Elite.